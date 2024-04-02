Ondo state government has commenced recruitment of teachers into public primary schools in the state

Interested applicants are advised to visit http://odsgsubeb.org on how to submit their applications

Applicants must be at least 18 years, have NCE/B.ED/BA.ED/B.SC ED Certificate(s) are some of the requirements

Ondo state, Akure - Ondo state government has opened the recruitment portal for teachers in public primary schools in the state.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the plan to recruit primary school teachers a few weeks ago.

Interested applicants must attain the age of 18 years and above Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

A youth advocate, Olúyẹmí Fásípè, made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @YemieFash on Tuesday, April 2.

Interested applicants are advised to http://odsgsubeb.org to submit their applications for the ongoing recruitment.

Application requirements for Ondo teachers' recruitment

According to the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board website, the following are the requirements to apply for the teaching job:

1. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and above

2. Qualifications in Education must be relevant to Primary Education Sector, and preferably, the following courses:

English Language, Mathematics, Social studies, Basic Science & Technology, Agricultural Science, Home Economics, Computer Studies amongst others

3. Applicants must upload the following documents in JPG format:

i. NCE/B.ED/BA.ED/B.SC ED Certificate(s);

ii. Local Government of Origin

iii. Birth Certificate

Iv. Primary School Leaving Certificate

V. A recent passport photograph not more than 100kb (525 x 560)

Vi. Valid means of identification

Vii. NYSC discharge certificate (for Degree)

Viii. Professional Certificates

How to apply for Ondo teachers' recruitment

1. Enter your email address and phone number on the application section form.

2. Type a password of your choice

3. Confirm the chosen password

4. Proceed to click on the APPLY button

5. If your form is successfully submitted, kindly use the QUICK ACTIVATION button to generate your link and use it to activate your account by clicking on it.

6. After your activation is confirmed, sign in to complete your application.

