“Apply Now”: Ondo State Commences Recruitment Of Teachers Into Primary Schools
- Ondo state government has commenced recruitment of teachers into public primary schools in the state
- Interested applicants are advised to visit http://odsgsubeb.org on how to submit their applications
- Applicants must be at least 18 years, have NCE/B.ED/BA.ED/B.SC ED Certificate(s) are some of the requirements
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Ondo state, Akure - Ondo state government has opened the recruitment portal for teachers in public primary schools in the state.
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the plan to recruit primary school teachers a few weeks ago.
A youth advocate, Olúyẹmí Fásípè, made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @YemieFash on Tuesday, April 2.
Interested applicants are advised to http://odsgsubeb.org to submit their applications for the ongoing recruitment.
Application requirements for Ondo teachers' recruitment
According to the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board website, the following are the requirements to apply for the teaching job:
1. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and above
2. Qualifications in Education must be relevant to Primary Education Sector, and preferably, the following courses:
English Language, Mathematics, Social studies, Basic Science & Technology, Agricultural Science, Home Economics, Computer Studies amongst others
3. Applicants must upload the following documents in JPG format:
i. NCE/B.ED/BA.ED/B.SC ED Certificate(s);
ii. Local Government of Origin
iii. Birth Certificate
Iv. Primary School Leaving Certificate
V. A recent passport photograph not more than 100kb (525 x 560)
Vi. Valid means of identification
Vii. NYSC discharge certificate (for Degree)
Viii. Professional Certificates
How to apply for Ondo teachers' recruitment
1. Enter your email address and phone number on the application section form.
2. Type a password of your choice
3. Confirm the chosen password
4. Proceed to click on the APPLY button
5. If your form is successfully submitted, kindly use the QUICK ACTIVATION button to generate your link and use it to activate your account by clicking on it.
6. After your activation is confirmed, sign in to complete your application.
Kwara government announces new job vacancies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara State Education Trust Fund announced new job vacancies for 11 positions as it looks to expand its team.
According to the post, the agency is looking for individuals who are passionate about making a difference in education and want to thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are valued.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng