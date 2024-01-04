The Zeribe Nwosu Scholarship (ZNS) is offering Nigerians scholarships in three unique categories

The 3 categories are Undergraduate to Postgraduate Transition, Online Learning (Female Applicants Only) and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

The application for the scholarships started on January 1 and will close on Match 1 for Online Learning (Female Applicants Only) and April 1 for others

The Zeribe Nwosu Scholarship (ZNS) is inviting Nigerians to apply for its scholarship programme.

The ZNS scholarship has three categories - Undergraduate to Postgraduate Transition, Online Learning (Female Applicants Only), Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Undergraduate to Postgraduate Transition

This category focuses on undergraduates or postgraduates and it is the main award.

According to the ZNS website, the application opens on January 1 and closes on April 1, 2024.

Ten students in 200-level will be awarded the sum of N50,000 each while 25 recipients in 400-level will receive N100,000 each.

Online Learning (Female Applicants Only)

This scholarship focuses on female graduates who are looking to leverage online learning platforms to upgrade their skills to launch competitive school, scholarship or job applications after a career break.

For this category, the application opens on January 1 and closes on March 1, 2024.

Only three females will be awarded the sum of N75,000 each for a one-time award.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (ZNS AIDS)

This scholarship started in 2024 to identify and support potential future leaders in artificial intelligence and data science.

Application for ZNS AIDS commences on January 1 and closes on April 1, 2024.

The sum of N150,000 will be given to three successful candidates.

