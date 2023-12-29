Global site navigation

"Applications Close Jan 10": Foundation Announces Scholarship For Nigerian Law Students
Education

"Applications Close Jan 10": Foundation Announces Scholarship For Nigerian Law Students

by  Adekunle Dada

by  Adekunle Dada
  • A scholarship opportunity has emerged for prospective law school students with strong academic qualifications and leadership skills
  • The Reginald Aziza Foundation is offering prospective law school students who require financial assistance scholarship award
  • According to the statement, the application for the scholarship award will close on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

The Reginald Aziza Foundation is inviting Nigerian Law School students to apply for a scholarship award.

Prospective law school students with strong academic qualifications and leadership skills, but who require financial assistance are encouraged to apply.

Foundation announces scholarship for Nigerian law students
Reginald Aziza Foundation is accepting applications for Law Scholarship Award Photo Credit: @reginaldaziza
Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement the owner of the foundation issued via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @reginaldaziza, on Thursday, December 28

This is the 6th edition of the Reginald Aziza Leadership in Law Scholarship Award.

The application window closes on 10 January 2024

Interested applicants are advised to apply using this link in the tweet.

Nigerians invited to apply for fully-funded scholarship in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Gates Cambridge Scholarship programme is open for Nigerians and other international students to study on a fully-funded scholarship at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The scholarship programme is sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Applications for entry into the academic year 2024-25 commenced in September 2023.

Nigerian graduates eligible for fully-funded scholarship in Saudi Arabia

KAUST Fellowship is a scholarship programme where every admitted student at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Saudi Arabia gets to enjoy fully-funded scholarships.

The Tuition-Free Graduate Program offers a lifetime opportunity to live on the shores of the Red Sea, conducting research in state-of-the-art research centres.

LSHTM, GSK invite Nigerians to apply for fully-funded scholarships in UK

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Glaxo SmithKline are inviting Nigerians and other Africans to apply for a fully-funded scholarship.

According to LSHTM, the 2024-25 GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders cover tuition fees, including any mandatory field trip fees, and a tax-free stipend (living allowance) of GBP 19,500.00.

