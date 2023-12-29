A scholarship opportunity has emerged for prospective law school students with strong academic qualifications and leadership skills

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The Reginald Aziza Foundation is inviting Nigerian Law School students to apply for a scholarship award.

Prospective law school students with strong academic qualifications and leadership skills, but who require financial assistance are encouraged to apply.

This was contained in a statement the owner of the foundation issued via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @reginaldaziza, on Thursday, December 28

This is the 6th edition of the Reginald Aziza Leadership in Law Scholarship Award.

The application window closes on 10 January 2024

Interested applicants are advised to apply using this link in the tweet.

