Admission seekers into Nigerian tertiary institutions will soon sit for the JAMB examination

Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts an annual Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Ahead of the exam's registration which has been fixed for Monday, January 15, 2024, an education expert, Adesegun Ogungbayi, spoke to Legit.ng and shared preparation tips

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - In November 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that the registration for its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), begins on Monday, January 15, 2024, and ends on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Similarly, the board fixed March 7, 2024, for its MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will be held from April 19 to 29, 2024.

JAMB has fixed dates for registration and CBT for the 2024 edition of the annual UTME taken by admission seekers into Nigerian tertiary institutions.Photo credits: Yaqoub Popoola, Ogungbayi Adesegun

Source: Facebook

Tips towards preparation for purchase UTME form

In anticipation of the JAMB registration’s start date, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, told Legit.ng that parents and schools who desire success for their wards in the coming examination “have a big role to play”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The education expert who has mentored a lot of former Jambites exclusively shared some tips with Legit.ng ahead of the sales of the 2024 UTME form.

Ogungbayi said:

“Firstly, the parents and schools must ensure that the children and students have written and passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination or National Examination Council (NECO) and passed very well or prepare extensively to register based on awaiting results of 2024 WASSCE.

“What matters is before the processing of 2024/2025 admission, your child or student must have passed either WASSCE or NECO very well with distinction.

“Apart from that, all parents and schools that want to register their children and students must ensure their National Identification Number (NIN) is intact for the generation of profile code leading to the purchase of UTME pin when the sale of forms begins.

“Parents and schools must ensure that the children and students have valid and functional email addresses. They must ensure all the students' personal data are 100% correct and in line with NIN records. Things like surname, first name, middle name, and personal phone number already attached to NIN during the registration for NIN — and not another person’s phone number — must be intact.

“State of origin, nationality of the child/student, local government of origin, contact address, exams town, preferred state of the exams, date of birth, gender, choice of university, subject combination before buying UTME form and before registering online must be ascertained.

“If all these information are not ready before registration, the candidate has already failed and may only write the examination for writing sake or may not get registered. And if registered, he or she may not achieve his or her academic goals through that examination.”

"Certificate won't guarantee jobs": JAMB registrar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, urged Nigerian students to seek skills in the information world because certificates would no longer guarantee jobs in the long run.

Speaking at the 11th convocation of the Kwara State University in Malete, the academic advised that Nigerians should continue learning, unlearning, and relearning to survive the information age challenges.

2024 UTME: JAMB Candidates to pay more

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB said the extra money the UTME candidates will be paying was meant for the operators of the CBT centres.

Professor Oloyede said the operators have charged the money to cover the high fuel cost in the country.

DE: JAMB announces verbal reasoning tests

Meanwhile, JAMB said direct entry (DE) candidates will undertake cognitive and verbal reasoning tests from 2024.

Prof. Oloyede disclosed that the test will measure the candidate’s skills and not be the usual subjects test.

Source: Legit.ng