An amazing scholarship opportunity for people struggling financially to remove the economic hurdles that stand in their way of education has surfaced

Legit.ng reports that candidates are invited to apply for the DAAD Scholarships 2024 in Germany

The DAAD Scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for students who aspire to further their education in Germany

Berlin, Germany - The DAAD Scholarship 2024 in Western Europe is on, and it will be provided to students at different levels of education.

Students who would benefit from this opportunity are those who are interested in Master’s or Ph.D. programme.

The DAAD Scholarship is fully funded for international students, and it covers all the expenses of the students during their studies in Germany.

Foreign students can apply to numerous organisations for a scholarship, for example to the DAAD, party-related foundations, or business-affiliated institutions.

Snapshot of DAAD Scholarships 2024

Sponsored by the federal ministry of economic cooperation and development of Germany.

The course level is Master’s or PhD.

It is a fully funded opportunity.

The host country is Germany.

People eligible are international students.

The DAAD Scholarships' application deadline varies.

List of available fields of study:

Agricultural and Forest Sciences

Natural and Environmental Sciences

Medicine/Public Health

Engineering and Related Sciences

Mathematics

Regional and Urban Planning

Social Sciences, Education, and Law

Media Studies

Economic Sciences/Business Administration/Political Economics

Development Cooperation

DAAD Scholarship 2024: Financial benefits

Health, accident, and personal liability insurance payments will be provided.

Travel allowance.

Free tuition fee.

850 euros will be provided for a master's studies.

1,200 euros will be provided for doctoral studies.

DAAD Scholarship monthly stipend.

DAAD Scholarship 2024: Eligibility

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree (usually a four-year course) in a related subject.

Candidate should have at least two years of professional experience.

Applicants from all developing countries like Nigeria are encouraged to apply.

Candidate’s academic degree should normally not be more than six years old.

DAAD Scholarship: Documents you need to prepare

Academic transcripts: Submit official transcripts of your previous academic degrees or courses.

Research proposal (if applicable): If you are applying for a research-based scholarship, provide a well-defined research proposal outlining your research objectives, methodology, and expected outcomes.

Degree certificates: Include copies of your degree certificates or diplomas.

CV/Resume: Provide a detailed curriculum vitae or resume highlighting your academic and professional background.

Letter of motivation: Write a persuasive letter explaining your academic and career goals, reasons for choosing the specific study program in Germany, and how it aligns with your plans.

Recommendation letters: Request letters of recommendation from professors or professionals who can attest to your academic abilities and qualifications.

Language proficiency proof: Depending on the program’s language requirements, provide test scores of recognized language proficiency tests like TOEFL or IELTS.

Click here to apply for the DAAD Scholarships 2024 in Germany.

