Registration into the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 36 Recruitment Exercise has commenced

The online registration will start on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, and close on Friday, February 2, 2024.

According to the Nigerian Navy, a minimum of five credits in SSCE, GCE, NECO and NABTEB in not more than second sittings is required for qualification

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of online registration into the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 36 Recruitment Exercise.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 29 via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NigerianNavy, the registration will start on Tuesday, January 2 and close on Friday, February 2, 2024.

The applications will be online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

Requirements

Interested applicants must possess a minimum of five credits in SSCE, GCE, NECO and NABTEB in not more than second sittings.

According to the statement, applicants in the SSCE category must be between the ages of 18-22 years by April 30, 2024.

While for the NCE, OND, midwife entry-level, applicants must be between the ages of 18 to 26 years by April 30, 2024.

