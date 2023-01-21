Best university in Nigeria: Top 10 educational institutions
Anyone who wants to succeed in life is said to need to have a good education. There are numerous top universities in Nigeria, but only a few are known for offering high-quality education. Therefore, you should make an informed decision to make the most use of your time and resources. Enrolling at an institution that offers the course of your dreams should be a priority. What do you think is best university in Nigeria now?
Finding the best university in Nigeria is a top priority for many students who want to further their education. Once you have completed your basic level education, the next step is to determine which higher-level education institution you will attend based on the course you wish to pursue and the qualifications you have obtained. Below is a list of the top 10 universities in Nigeria where you can pursue your desired course.
Top 10 best universities in Nigeria
Which university is the best in Nigeria? The best institution is one that is not only a basic curriculum provider for scholars but also a hub of excellence over time. You do not need to relocate to another country to obtain a high-quality education, as many higher-level education institution have been established throughout the country to meet the needs of students. Among these universities are:
1. University of Ibadan
The University of Ibadan is one of the best university in Nigeria, founded in 1948 as University College Ibadan. It was a college of the University of London in a special relationship scheme until 1962 it was made a full-fledged independent university.
The institution has 15 affiliate institutions approved by the National Universities Commission. The institution has the following faculties;
- Arts
- Science
- Basic Medical Sciences
- Agriculture
- Sciences
- Education
- Veterinary Medicine
- Technology
- Law
- Public Health
- Dentistry
- Economics
- Renewable Natural Resources
- Environmental Design and Management
2. University of Lagos
The University of Lagos is a public higher-level education institution located in Lagos, Nigeria. The institution was founded in 1962 as one of the first-generation universities.
The University of Lagos is popularly known as UNILAG. They currently admit over 57,000 students annually. The institution has the following departments:
- Arts
- Basic Medical Science
- Business Administration
- Clinical Sciences
- Dental Sciences
- Education
- Engineering
- Environmental Science
- Law
- Science
- Social Science
3. University of Nigeria
The University of Nigeria is located in Nsukka, Enugu, Nigeria. The institution was established in 1955 by Nnamdi Azikiwe. It became the first higher-level education institution to be established by Nigerian Regional Government.
The University of Nigeria has ten affiliate institutions approved by the National Universities Commission. They have three institutions in Enugu, Ituku-Ozalla and Aba.
The institution has the following faculties:
- Agriculture
- Arts
- Basic Medical Sciences
- Biological Science
- Business Administration
- Dentistry
- Education
- Engineering
- Environmental Studies
- Health Sciences
- Law
- Medicine
- Social Sciences
- Physical Sciences
- Veterinary Medicine
- Humanities
- Clinical Sciences
4. Obafemi Awolowo University
Obafemi Awolowo University is located in the Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. The institution was founded in 1961. It was commenced as the University of Ife in October 1962 by the regional government of Western Nigeria.
The university offers faculties such as:
- Agriculture
- Arts
- Economics
- Social Sciences
- Law
- Education
- Administration
- Environmental Design & Management
- Clinical Sciences
- Basic Medical Sciences
- Technology
- Dentistry
5. Covenant University
Covenant University is a private university in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. The institution was established in 2002 by David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide.
Covenant University's core values are Spirituality, Possibility Mentality, Capacity Building, Integrity, Responsibility, Diligence, and Sacrifice. Covenant University intends to transform the educational landscape by leveraging Christian ethos and life-changing values.
The higher-level education institution has four colleges: The College of Business and Social Sciences; the College of Leadership and Development Studies; the College of Engineering, and the College of Science and Technology.
6. Ahmadu Bello University
Ahmadu Bello University is among the best federal university in Nigeria, located in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. It was established in 1962 at the University of Northern Nigeria. The institution was renamed after the first premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.
It has nurtured Bayero University and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University of Technology. It is affiliated with 27 institutions, including Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, and Schools of Basic or Preliminary Studies.
The higher-level education institution has the following faculties:
- Administration
- Agriculture
- Arts
- Education
- Engineering
- Environmental Design
- Law
- Life sciences
- Physical Sciences
- Social Science
- Veterinary Medicine
7. Landmark University
Landmark University is among the top universities in Nigeria that is private. The institution is located in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria. The institution was established in 2014 by Living Faith Church Worldwide.
It is run by the World Mission Agency (WMA), a Christian mission organization established by Dr David Oyedepo. The university has ties with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).
The institution offers courses under the following colleges;
- Agriculture Sciences
- Engineering
- Pure & Applied Sciences
- Business and Social Sciences
8. University of Ilorin
The University of Ilorin is a government institution located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. It was established in 1975 as a university college affiliated with the University of Ibadan.
It started as the temporary campus of the Kwara State Polytechnic, known as the mini-campus. In 2014, it was ranked the first university in Nigeria to be among the top 20 universities in Africa.
Below is a list of the University of Ilorin faculties;
- Arts
- Agriculture
- Environmental Sciences
- Life Sciences
- Management Sciences
- Physical Sciences
- Social Sciences
- Communication and Information Sciences
- Education
- Engineering and Technology
- Veterinary Medicine and Law
- College of Health Sciences
9. Federal University of Technology, Minna
The Federal University of Technology Minna is a government university located in Minna, Nigeria. It was established on 1 February 1983. The following structures and schools can be found at the Federal University of Technology Minna.
- School of Agriculture and Technology (SAAT)
- School of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SEET)
- School of Environmental Technology (SET)
- Students Centre
- Students Hostels
- Staff houses
- Senate building
- Computer Centre
- Industrial Developmental Centre
- School of Innovative Technology (SIT)
10. Babcock University
Babcock is a private Christian university founded by Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1959. The institution is located at Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.
The higher-level education institution was named after an American missionary named David C. Babcock, who pioneered the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. In 1975 it signed an affiliation agreement with Andrews University and Berrien Springs, Michigan, USA.
Below is a list of the Babcock University faculties;
- School of Social Sciences
- School of Management Sciences
- College of Health & Medical Sciences
- School of Science & Technology
- School of Computing & Engineering Sciences
- School of Education and Humanities
- School of Law & Security Studies
- School of Nursing
- School of Public & Applied Health
- College of Post-Graduate Studies
There are numerous highly-ranked higher-level education institution in Nigeria where one can study a course of their choice. Select the best university in Nigeria from the list above to further your education.
