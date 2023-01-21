Best university in Nigeria: Top 10 educational institutions

Anyone who wants to succeed in life is said to need to have a good education. There are numerous top universities in Nigeria, but only a few are known for offering high-quality education. Therefore, you should make an informed decision to make the most use of your time and resources. Enrolling at an institution that offers the course of your dreams should be a priority. What do you think is best university in Nigeria now?

Finding the best university in Nigeria is a top priority for many students who want to further their education. Once you have completed your basic level education, the next step is to determine which higher-level education institution you will attend based on the course you wish to pursue and the qualifications you have obtained. Below is a list of the top 10 universities in Nigeria where you can pursue your desired course.

Top 10 best universities in Nigeria

Which university is the best in Nigeria? The best institution is one that is not only a basic curriculum provider for scholars but also a hub of excellence over time. You do not need to relocate to another country to obtain a high-quality education, as many higher-level education institution have been established throughout the country to meet the needs of students. Among these universities are:

1. University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan is one of the best university in Nigeria, founded in 1948 as University College Ibadan. It was a college of the University of London in a special relationship scheme until 1962 it was made a full-fledged independent university.

The institution has 15 affiliate institutions approved by the National Universities Commission. The institution has the following faculties;

Arts

Science

Basic Medical Sciences

Agriculture

Sciences

Education

Veterinary Medicine

Technology

Law

Public Health

Dentistry

Economics

Renewable Natural Resources

Environmental Design and Management

2. University of Lagos

The University of Lagos is a public higher-level education institution located in Lagos, Nigeria. The institution was founded in 1962 as one of the first-generation universities.

The University of Lagos is popularly known as UNILAG. They currently admit over 57,000 students annually. The institution has the following departments:

Arts

Basic Medical Science

Business Administration

Clinical Sciences

Dental Sciences

Education

Engineering

Environmental Science

Law

Science

Social Science

3. University of Nigeria

The University of Nigeria is located in Nsukka, Enugu, Nigeria. The institution was established in 1955 by Nnamdi Azikiwe. It became the first higher-level education institution to be established by Nigerian Regional Government.

The University of Nigeria has ten affiliate institutions approved by the National Universities Commission. They have three institutions in Enugu, Ituku-Ozalla and Aba.

The institution has the following faculties:

Agriculture

Arts

Basic Medical Sciences

Biological Science

Business Administration

Dentistry

Education

Engineering

Environmental Studies

Health Sciences

Law

Medicine

Social Sciences

Physical Sciences

Veterinary Medicine

Humanities

Clinical Sciences

4. Obafemi Awolowo University

Obafemi Awolowo University is located in the Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. The institution was founded in 1961. It was commenced as the University of Ife in October 1962 by the regional government of Western Nigeria.

The university offers faculties such as:

Agriculture

Arts

Economics

Social Sciences

Law

Education

Administration

Environmental Design & Management

Clinical Sciences

Basic Medical Sciences

Technology

Dentistry

5. Covenant University

Covenant University is a private university in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. The institution was established in 2002 by David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Covenant University's core values are Spirituality, Possibility Mentality, Capacity Building, Integrity, Responsibility, Diligence, and Sacrifice. Covenant University intends to transform the educational landscape by leveraging Christian ethos and life-changing values.

The higher-level education institution has four colleges: The College of Business and Social Sciences; the College of Leadership and Development Studies; the College of Engineering, and the College of Science and Technology.

6. Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University is among the best federal university in Nigeria, located in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. It was established in 1962 at the University of Northern Nigeria. The institution was renamed after the first premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

It has nurtured Bayero University and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University of Technology. It is affiliated with 27 institutions, including Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, and Schools of Basic or Preliminary Studies.

The higher-level education institution has the following faculties:

Administration

Agriculture

Arts

Education

Engineering

Environmental Design

Law

Life sciences

Physical Sciences

Social Science

Veterinary Medicine

7. Landmark University

Landmark University is among the top universities in Nigeria that is private. The institution is located in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria. The institution was established in 2014 by Living Faith Church Worldwide.

It is run by the World Mission Agency (WMA), a Christian mission organization established by Dr David Oyedepo. The university has ties with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

The institution offers courses under the following colleges;

Agriculture Sciences

Engineering

Pure & Applied Sciences

Business and Social Sciences

8. University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin is a government institution located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. It was established in 1975 as a university college affiliated with the University of Ibadan.

It started as the temporary campus of the Kwara State Polytechnic, known as the mini-campus. In 2014, it was ranked the first university in Nigeria to be among the top 20 universities in Africa.

Below is a list of the University of Ilorin faculties;

Arts

Agriculture

Environmental Sciences

Life Sciences

Management Sciences

Physical Sciences

Social Sciences

Communication and Information Sciences

Education

Engineering and Technology

Veterinary Medicine and Law

College of Health Sciences

9. Federal University of Technology, Minna

The Federal University of Technology Minna is a government university located in Minna, Nigeria. It was established on 1 February 1983. The following structures and schools can be found at the Federal University of Technology Minna.

School of Agriculture and Technology (SAAT)

School of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SEET)

School of Environmental Technology (SET)

Students Centre

Students Hostels

Staff houses

Senate building

Computer Centre

Industrial Developmental Centre

School of Innovative Technology (SIT)

10. Babcock University

Babcock is a private Christian university founded by Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1959. The institution is located at Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The higher-level education institution was named after an American missionary named David C. Babcock, who pioneered the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. In 1975 it signed an affiliation agreement with Andrews University and Berrien Springs, Michigan, USA.

Below is a list of the Babcock University faculties;

School of Social Sciences

School of Management Sciences

College of Health & Medical Sciences

School of Science & Technology

School of Computing & Engineering Sciences

School of Education and Humanities

School of Law & Security Studies

School of Nursing

School of Public & Applied Health

College of Post-Graduate Studies

There are numerous highly-ranked higher-level education institution in Nigeria where one can study a course of their choice. Select the best university in Nigeria from the list above to further your education.

