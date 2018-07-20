Best private universities in Abuja as of 2024/2025

Private universities in Abuja play a key role in the Nigerian education system. They are considered to be an improvement of the learning culture in the country. Most of these private universities offer a variety of courses and have an excellent learning environment for students.

The best private universities in Nigeria include institutions such as Baze University and Nile University of Nigeria. Photo: @BAZE University, @Nile University of Nigeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most private universities have invested heavily in standard facilities, enabling them to compete with the best universities worldwide. Want to study in the capital and seek the best private university in Abuja? Check the list below.

List of private Universities in Abuja

These are some of the best private Universities in Abuja you can enrol to. The list focuses on a sample of top academic schools in Abuja, selected based on their academic reputation and performance.

The list has been compiled based on various available privately credited institutions from sources such as Explore Abuja, University Gist and Free-Apply.com.

No University 1 African University of Science and Technology 2 Baze University 3 Bingham University 4 Nile University of Nigeria 5 Veritas University 6 Philomath University 7 European University of Nigeria 8 Cosmopolitan University Abuja

Which are the best private universities in Abuja?

Here is detailed information about the top 10 best private universities in Abuja.

1. African University of Science and Technology

Address: Km 10 Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Road, Galadimawa, Galadima 900107, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

Km 10 Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Road, Galadimawa, Galadima 900107, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Phone: +234 704 204 9702

+234 704 204 9702 Email: president@aust.edu.ng

African University of Science and Technology was established back in 2007. The main reason for establishing this university was to create a world-class research and advanced training institute offering relevant technological and scientific disciplines. The African University of Science and Technology offers graduate-level programs with cutting-edge coursework and research programs.

2. Baze University

Address: Plot 686, Jabi Airport Road Bypass, Cadastral Zone, Abuja, Nigeria

Plot 686, Jabi Airport Road Bypass, Cadastral Zone, Abuja, Nigeria Phone: +234 813 376 9658

+234 813 376 9658 Email: inquiries@bazeuniversity.edu.ng

Baze University is a private tertiary institution founded by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in 2011. The main campus is along the Jabi Airport Road and hosts administrative and academic buildings, sports complexes and social areas. The Baze University has six faculties.

3. Bingham University

Address: Abuja-Keffi Rd, New Karu 961105, Nasarawa, Nigeria

Abuja-Keffi Rd, New Karu 961105, Nasarawa, Nigeria Phone: +234 803 261 3576

+234 803 261 3576 Email: webmaster@binghamuni.edu.ng

Bingham University was founded by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in 2005. Its main purpose was to help meet the high demand for high-quality secular education, which integrates into the spiritual and moral values of the Christian faith. Bingham University offers bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in different science and social sciences, management, and medicine programs.

4. Nile University of Nigeria

The best private universities in Abuja offer various programmes. Photo: @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Address: Plot 681, Cadastral Zone C-OO, Research & Institution Area, Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria

Plot 681, Cadastral Zone C-OO, Research & Institution Area, Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria Phone: +234 806 735 0919

+234 806 735 0919 Email: support.affairs@nileuniversity.edu.ng

The Nile University of Nigeria was established in 2009 to offer high-quality tertiary education for the ever-increasing number of high school leavers. The Nile University of Nigeria is accredited by the NUC and is a member of the Honoris United Universities Network.

Some standard courses it offers are law, engineering, art and social sciences, natural and applied science and management science. It offers both undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, and MBAs.

5. Veritas University

Address: Hostel M, Veritas University, Bwari 901101, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

Hostel M, Veritas University, Bwari 901101, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Phone: +234 701 586 2819

+234 701 586 2819 Email: info@veritas.edu.ng

Veritas University was founded by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in March 2002 but was licensed by the National Universities Commission in 2007. It is located in Bwari, Abuja FCT. The university offers undergraduate degrees and postgraduate studies that cut across different programs.

All the graduates from Veritas University are expected to use the skills and knowledge they have acquired to uplift themselves and Nigerian society after completing their studies.

6. Philomath University

Address: Kuje 900105, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

Kuje 900105, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Phone: +234 912 155 4702

+234 912 155 4702 Email: info@philomath.edu.ng

Philomath University, situated in Kuje, was established in 2021. 'Philomath' was derived from the Greek words 'Philos', which stands for love, and 'math', which means learning. Philomath University started with two faculties: Management & Social Science and Law.

The university is driven by a passion for excellence in education and an unbridled zeal to cause industrial, technological and scientific revolutions across Africa and the world.

7. European University of Nigeria

Address: Crescent Constitution Ave, Central Business Dis, Abuja 900103, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

Crescent Constitution Ave, Central Business Dis, Abuja 900103, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Phone: +234 9291 3334

+234 9291 3334 Email: info@eun.edu.ng

European University of Nigeria, located in Duboyi, FCT, was established in 2005 and gained popularity quickly thanks to its modern facilities, academic excellence and diverse student body.

The university has well-equipped computer labs, classrooms and libraries. The European University of Nigeria has a medical centre, sports centre, cafeteria, and amenities to cater to students' physical and social needs.

This school is strategically located closer to several government offices, residential areas and businesses, making it easier for students to access different amenities and services.

8. Cosmopolitan University Abuja

The best private universities in Abuja have the best facilities. Photo: pexels.com, @RF._.studio

Source: UGC

Address: 432 Yakubu J, Ali Muhammad Zarah St, opposite National Hospital, Central Business District, Abuja 900001, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

432 Yakubu J, Ali Muhammad Zarah St, opposite National Hospital, Central Business District, Abuja 900001, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Phone: +234 805 208 0828

+234 805 208 0828 Email: info@cosmopolitan.edu.ng

Cosmopolitan University Abuja was founded by Prof. Ibrahim Katampe of Iyatech Laboratories and approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2023. Cosmopolitan University focuses on education, research and active engagement with society to expand the graduates' knowledge and prepare them for their careers.

How many private universities are in Abuja?

Abuja has several private universities, which include the African University of Science and Technology, Baze University, Bingham University, Nile University of Nigeria, Veritas University, Philomath University and Cosmopolitan University Abuja.

Which is the cheapest private university in Abuja?

There are several affordable private universities in Abuja, such as the African University of Science and Technology, Baze University and the Nile University of Nigeria.

Which is the best private university to study medicine in Abuja?

Bingham University ranks high among all the other private universities in Abuja offering medicine. All the medical and surgical programs at Bingham University are fully accredited.

What is the name of the private university in Bwari Abuja?

Veritas University is a private university located in Bwari, Abuja. The university's main mission is to offer its students a holistic and integral formation that combines professional and academic training.

These are some of the best private universities in Abuja. Most of these institutions boast modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to delivering quality education.

Legit.ng recently published a list of colleges in Canada without application fee for international students. It is expensive for international students and local citizens to study in Canada.

Besides paying for each year of your chosen program, you have to pay other fees, including the application fee. In such a situation, finding a college that does not charge application fees can help you save a lot.

Source: Legit.ng