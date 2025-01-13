100+ fascinating Jeopardy questions and answers to test your trivia knowledge

Are you smart enough to answer questions about everything? Jeopardy questions put your knowledge of random topics and facts to the test. Adapted from the game show Jeopardy!, these questions offer a family-friendly way of having fun while exploring diverse topics.

Jeopardy is a competitive knowledge game that brings out your competitive spirit. These games create a positive atmosphere around friends, family, coworkers and even strangers as you try to outdo each other. Jeopardy questions for adults and kids range from simple to complex, making it a game for everyone.

Jeopardy questions and answers

Jeopardy! was first aired on NBC in 1964. The television show set the premise for the game that is now played worldwide. Introduce this widely exciting game to your game nights and parties with the collection of easy and hard Jeopardy questions.

Geography Jeopardy questions and answers

Geography is a common theme in Jeopardy. Questions based on this theme can explore regions, movement, and human-environment interaction.

This is the longest river in the world. What is the Nile?

This country is home to the Great Barrier Reef. What is Australia?

Mount Everest lies in this mountain range. What is the Himalayas?

A Norse explorer thought to set foot in America before Christopher Columbus. Who is Leif Erikson?

This U.S. state is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes. What is Minnesota?

This desert is the largest hot desert in the world. What is the Sahara?

This news agency's name refers to the Arabian Peninsula. What is Al Jazeera?

This is the largest country by land area, covering 17.1 million km² across two continents. What is Russia?

This is the highest point on Earth. What is Mt Everest?

This forest in South America is often called the lungs of the Earth. What is the Amazon Rainforest?

This is the largest archipelagos in the world, with over 7,000 islands. What is the Philipines?

History Jeopardy questions and answers

With this theme, you can travel through time, quizzing friends and family on legendary figures and historical events. Test your history knowledge with this Jeopardy questions and answers list.

This U.S. president delivered the Gettysburg Address in 1863. Who is Abraham Lincoln?

The Hundred Years' War was primarily fought between these two countries. What are England and France?

This famous ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. What is the Titanic?

He was the first man to step on the moon in 1969. Who is Neil Armstrong?

This city was the capital of the Byzantine Empire. What is Constantinople?

This empire, known for its gladiatorial games, fell in 476 AD. What is the Roman Empire?

This battle, fought in 1066, led to the Norman conquest of England. What is the Battle of Hastings?

This famous document, signed in 1215 by King John of England, limited the monarchy's powers. What is the Magna Carta ?

? This leader is famous for his role in leading India to independence from British rule through nonviolent protest. Who is Mahatma Gandhi?

This ancient city was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. What is Pompeii?

This ancient civilization built the famous Hanging Gardens, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. What is Babylon?

Science Jeopardy questions and answers

The nature of this question game makes it perfect for educational and entertainment purposes. Here are examples of kid-friendly Jeopardy questions and answers you can use in a classroom or during playtime.

This is the chemical symbol for gold. What is Au?

This planet is known as the Red Planet. What is Mars?

The process by which plants convert sunlight into energy is called this. What is photosynthesis?

This part of the human body has 206 bones. What is the skeleton?

This gas makes up about 78% of Earth's atmosphere. What is nitrogen?

This scientist is famous for developing the theory of general relativity. Who is Albert Einstein?

This force keeps planets in orbit around the sun. What is gravity?

This phenomenon is responsible for the colour of the sky during the day. What is Rayleigh Scattering?

This is the most abundant gas in Earth’s atmosphere. What is Nitrogen?

This scientist is credited with the discovery of the law of motion and universal gravitation. Who is Isaac Newton?

This type of energy is stored in the nucleus of atoms. What is nuclear energy?

Literature Jeopardy questions and answers

Jeopardy is the best addition for game nights with large groups of friends and family. Here are some literature-themed questions.

This dystopian novel by George Orwell is set in the year 1984. What is 1984 ?

? This epic poem by Homer details the adventures of Odysseus. What is The Odyssey ?

? This Shakespearean play features the line, To be or not to be. What is Ham ?

? This book series by J.K. Rowling follows a young wizard and his friends. What is Harry Potter?

This author wrote the classic fantasy novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz , which was published in 1900. Who is L. Frank Baum?

, which was published in 1900. Who is L. Frank Baum? This character from Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is visited by three ghosts. Who is Ebenezer Scrooge?

is visited by three ghosts. Who is Ebenezer Scrooge? This novel by Jane Austen follows the life of Elizabeth Bennet and her relationship with Mr. Darcy. What is Pride and Prejudice ?

? This 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald explores the life of Jay Gatsby and the American Dream. What is The Great Gatsby ?

? This novel by Harper Lee deals with racial injustice in the American South and is narrated by Scout Finch. What is To Kill a Mockingbird ?

? This Russian author wrote War and Peace and is considered one of the greatest novelists of all time. Who is Leo Tolstoy?

Mythology Jeopardy questions and answers

Mythology is an exciting topic to explore as you play this trivia game. Have a look at these questions and answers for your next indoor game night.

This Greek god is known as the god of the sea. Who is Poseidon?

In Norse mythology, this is the name of Thor's hammer. What is Mjolnir?

This Egyptian god has the head of a jackal and is associated with mummification. Who is Anubis?

The Titan who was punished to hold the sky on his shoulders. Who is Atlas?

This Egyptian goddess is known as the mother of Horus and the wife of Osiris. Who is Isis?

This Roman god of the underworld is often depicted with a three-headed dog guarding the gates to the afterlife. Who is Pluto?

In Greek mythology, this hero led the Argonauts to retrieve the Golden Fleece. Who is Jason?

This primordial Greek deity represents the concept of night and is the mother of the dreams and the Fates. Who is Nyx?

In Aztec mythology, this feathered serpent god is associated with creation and knowledge. Who is Quetzalcoatl?

This trickster god in Yoruba mythology is known for his cleverness and ability to shape-shift, often causing mischief. Who is Eshu?

In Celtic mythology, this deity is the king of the Tuatha Dé Danann and a god of abundance, craft, wisdom, and fertility. Who is Dagda?

Bible Jeopardy questions and answers

This theme is best suited for Christians and other like-minded individuals who enjoy trivia. Enjoy this compilation of Jeopardy questions and answers for your outdoor and indoor games.

This prophet was called by God as a child and later anointed both Saul and David as kings. Who is Samuel?

This Old Testament figure was swallowed by a fish and later became a prophet. Who is Jonah?

This priest's wife, Elizabeth, was the cousin of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and gave birth to a significant forerunner of Christ. Who is Zechariah?

This Hebrew woman became queen of Persia and saved the Jews. Who is Esther?

This prophet was called to prophesy during the Babylonian exile and is known for his vision of a valley of dry bones. Who is Ezekiel?

This disciple famously questioned Jesus's resurrection until he saw it with his own eyes. Who is Thomas?

This man, who had a vision of a new heaven and a new earth, is credited with writing the last book of the New Testament. Who is John the Apostle?

This Old Testament figure was raised by Pharaoh’s daughter and led the Israelites. Who is Moses?

This Old Testament king built the First Temple in Jerusalem. Who is Solomon?

This prophet confronted King Ahab and the prophets of Baal on Mount Carmel. Who is Elijah?

Music Jeopardy questions and answers

This theme quizzes music enthusiasts and casual listeners on the understanding of musical knowledge. Have a look at this compilation.

This composer wrote the Fifth Symphony . Who is Ludwig van Beethoven

. Who is Ludwig van Beethoven This artist released the album Thriller in 1982. Who is Michael Jackson?

in 1982. Who is Michael Jackson? This string instrument is larger than a violin but smaller than a cello. What is a viola?

This music genre originated in Jamaica in the 1960s. What is reggae?

This iconic British rock band was led by Freddie Mercury. What is Queen?

This artist is known as the King of Pop. Who is Michael Jackson?

This composer is called the father of the symphony. Who is Franz Joseph Haydn?

This French composer, known for impressionist music, wrote Clair de Lune . Who is Claude Debussy?

. Who is Claude Debussy? This term means gradually getting louder and is used in classical compositions. What is a crescendo?

This Greek-American opera singer was famous for her soprano voice and her 1953 performance of Tosca. Who is Maria Callas?

Movies Jeopardy questions and answers

Films provide a wide range of quizzable material. Add these compilations to your trivia games.

This 1997 film is about a ship that sank after hitting an iceberg. What is Titanic ?

? The character Simba is featured in this Disney film. What is The Lion King ?

? This actor played Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Who is Johnny Depp?

series. Who is Johnny Depp? This superhero film features Wakanda , a fictional African nation. What is Black Panther?

, a fictional African nation. What is Black Panther? This 1951 Humphrey Bogart film was based on one of C.S. Forester's books. What is The African Queen ?

? This film franchise features a spaceship called the Millennium Falcon. What is Star Wars ?

? This animated television show features main characters named Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. What is The Simpsons ?

? This 2003 film, directed by Peter Jackson, is the final instalment of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. What is The Return of the King ?

trilogy. What is ? This 1999 film, directed by The Wachowskis, introduced the red and blue pill choice as the decision to confront truths or remain ignorant. What is The Matrix ?

? This 1980 horror film is based on a Stephen King novel and features the phrases 'Here's Johnny!' and 'All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.'What is The Shining?

Sports Jeopardy questions and answers

These questions can highlight notable sports events, games, and facts about the evolution of the sports world. Here are questions challenging players to recall recent and historical sports facts.

This country has won the most FIFA World Cup titles. What is Brazil?

This club-and-ball sport uses terms like birdie and eagle. What is golf?

The Iron Bowl is a rivalry game in this college sport. What is American football?

This athlete is known as the fastest man alive. Who is Usain Bolt?

This is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament played on grass courts. What is Wimbledon?

This Jamaican sprinter holds the world records for the 100m and 200m with times of 9.58 and 19.19 seconds. Who is Usain Bolt?

This tennis player, known for his rivalry with Federer and Nadal, has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Who is Novak Djokovic?

This Formula 1 driver holds the record for the most Grand Prix wins with 100 victories. Who is Lewis Hamilton?

This American swimmer holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals, with 23. Who is Michael Phelps?

This soccer player is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers and has the most appearances for Brazil. Who is Cafu?

Technology Jeopardy questions and answers

Constant developments in technology make it a treasure trove for lovers of Jeopardy. Below are fun questions to include in your next game night.

This tech company is known for its iPhone and Mac products. What is Apple?

This programming language is named after a type of coffee. What is Java?

This is the term for malicious software designed to harm a computer. What is malware?

The first widely used web browser was called this. What is Mosaic?

This company owns the search engine Google. What is Alphabet Inc.?

This social media platform limits posts to 280 characters. What is Twitter?

In 2016, this company launched an app known for its little yellow creatures that allow players to catch virtual creatures in the real world. What is Pokémon Go?

This quirky virtual assistant from Amazon debuted in 2014 and can offer advice, play music, and tell jokes. Who is Alexa?

This robot, created by Boston Dynamics, went viral for its dancing and parkour skills. What is Spot?

This tech company made headlines in 2020 for launching the first successful private space mission to the International Space Station. What is SpaceX?

Why is Jeopardy called Jeopardy?

The game’s format puts contestants in a jeopardized position. They must quickly respond to clues under pressure, and they risk losing money for incorrect answers.

How do you phrase Jeopardy questions and answers?

In Jeopardy, answers are given first, followed by a question phrased as an interrogative statement. The answer must be phrased as a question, starting with 'What is' or 'Who is.'.

Does Jeopardy! ever repeat questions?

The show Jeopardy! generally avoids repeating questions across different episodes to maintain variety and fairness. When similar questions are asked, they are usually worded differently.

Jeopardy questions quiz participants on various historical and modern facts. To play it, the moderator or host asks a question about a random topic and the first participant answers starting with 'what is' or 'who is'. This game is best played with work colleagues, friends and family in a group setting.

