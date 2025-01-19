Pastor Brandon Dale Biggs has said the US government will invest over a trillion dollars into cryptocurrency, but warned that the country's economy will be severely challenged

President-elect Donald Trump will move back to the White House on Monday, January 20, after his official swearing-in as the 47th US president

Legit.ng recalls that Biggs accurately projected the September 2024 assassination attempt on the septuagenarian

Washington, USA - Brandon Biggs, an Oklahoma pastor and self-proclaimed prophet who said he accurately predicted the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, has come up with another bizarre prediction.

Biggs' forecast surfaces amid the imminent start of the Trump presidency II.

In a video, Biggs said God had shown him a vision that cryptocurrency (shortened as crypto) would save the United States (US) economy from collapse under the presidency of Trump, adding that a 'rocket take off with crypto' would happen.

He said:

"I saw the United States government investing over a trillion dollars into crypto in the near future. It is what The Lord is showing me. I saw like a rocket shift taking off after the 20th (Trump's inauguration date) and it would be a funding to save America's fortune not to collapse."

Biggs continued:

"I'm telling you; because of the prayers of the saints; (in October, there were so many people praying in Washington DC), they were interceding for America, and that is what caused shift."

Furthermore, on the American economy, the 'cleric' said he saw a looming crash.

He said:

"In the spirit; I have seen people talking and being in meetings."

Watch the X version of the viral video below:

Notably, in a YouTube video dated March 14, 2024, Biggs said the US president-elect would be targeted and that a bullet would fly by his ear.

Biggs told Pastor Steve Cioccolanti in the video:

“I saw Trump, rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum.

“And I saw, he fell to his knees during this time frame, and he started worshipping the Lord.”

A few months later, Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt while addressing a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. The bullet fired by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks kissed Trump's right ear before the security officials killed the former.

