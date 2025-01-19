After several weeks of speculations and anticipation, Bishop David Abioye has named where he will hold his service every Sunday

In a new post on his confirmed Facebook wall, Bishop Abioye announced the location and the time for the service and invited people to join him

His recent announcement sent his lovers and Christian faithfuls into a frenzy, with many welcoming the development

Bishop David Abioye is finally set to start his own Sunday Service months after he retired from Bishop David Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 19, the preacher posted a flyer informing his followers that "something new is here."

Details about Bishop Abioye's new Sunday service

The flyer shared details about Bishop Abioye's service. According to the flyer, the service will be every Sunday at Los Angeles Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado in Abuja.

The time stated was 5:00 pm. He urged people to join him every Sunday "for an uplifting and life-changing experience."

"Come and experience the power of connection and transformation every Sunday. Let’s grow together and discover what’s possible," he captioned his post.

The announcement was met with excitement from netizens, who had looked forward to the cleric starting his own church since leaving Winners Chapel.

Bishop Abioye's announcement comes days after he dropped a cryptic Facebook post welcoming people to church.

Bishop Abioye's announcement sparks excitement online

Laraba Ben said:

"Thank you so much daddy. Today was so refreshing at the main bowl. My calendar is marked already. That illustration on seat belt beeping kept flooding my thoughts all day. You made the knowledge of the bible so simple to understand.

"You brought us to kindargarten class 001 in simplest form. I will remain charged for Christ. So help me God. No turning back. Remain blessed sir. You shall continually flourish like the cedar of Lebanon. You will never know a better yesterday sir. Ameen."

Sunday Ehimen said:

"Oga start normal service every Sunday and name your church oooo.

"Your humility is topnotch."

Lucky Felix Eyo said:

"We need you in Houston, TX. Pls your start your sunday service here also. Not online, gathering.

"5pm WAT is 10am EST."

Gelor Paul said:

"My father we are ready to sponsor any property procurement. Just start regular Sunday service. God will use us to support this reality."

Tony Uchenna Nwaru said:

"More Grace sir we believe you. Please consider a morning service on Sundays. It will help most of us to participate."

Aghama Amadasun said:

"The Church is matching on and the gates of hell shall not prevail. May lives be saved, delivered and healed in His Presence at the Service in Jesus' name."

Di.ck Ediri said:

"Truly the prove of STRENGTH is MOVEMENT (ACTION). I love this statement you made at the Glory Dome last year. Now i believe you more sire. You were actually REFIRED Not RETIRED."

JOBOY COMIC said:

"Father, send your word with power again tomorrow. Let the lives of every participant be transformed. Grant your servant utterances in Jesus name Amen 🙏 we love you Daddy."

Felix Boyi said:

"Hallelujah to the king of glory and the owner of the church.

"Thank you Jesus for this great move of God,we are eternally grateful for what the Lord is doing through you Daddy."

Abioye holds first crusade post-Winners Chapel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had held his first crusade after retiring from Winners Chapel church.

The crusade, themed "Revive Us Again," was held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Highlights of the first weekend of the programme have emerged in short videos seen on social media. Bishop Abioye, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BishopDOAbioye, commented on the programme.

