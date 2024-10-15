100+ hard trivia questions for the ultimate trivia buffs

Do you think you are smart enough and know a thing or two about everything? Hard trivia questions put your knowledge about everything to the test. They are a good way of having fun with other trivia bluffs while exploring diverse topics and discovering interesting facts you did not know.

Hard trivia questions explore diverse topics and help you discover several less-known facts. Photo: Vladyslava Yakovenko (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hard trivia questions are not just a way of sharing facts but also a game you can enjoy with friends. You may not be competitive, but if you choose to play trivia, it brings out the competitive spirit in you as you try to outdo your friends. Trivia questions range from simple to complex and suit both children and adults. If you do not know the answers, do not worry, as this compilation comes with answers.

General knowledge hard trivia questions with answers

General knowledge trivia cover topics, including history, sports, science, and technology. Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How versed are you in general topics, including history, sports, science, and technology? Below are trivia questions to test your general knowledge and help you discover fun facts you did not know.

Who was the Ancient Greek God of the Sun? Apollo

How many faces does a Dodecahedron have? 12

26 December is known by what names in Ireland? Saint Stephen's Day

What historical figure was assassinated near the Miljacka River in 1914? Archduke Franz Ferdinand

What are the five Great Lakes? Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario

What country features a shipwreck on its national flag? Bermuda

Who discovered that the Earth revolves around the Sun? Nicolaus Copernicus

John Wesley founded what Christian denomination in 1738? Methodist

What scientific theory proposed that Earth revolves around the Sun? Heliocentrism

In which sport are Barani, Rudolph, and Randolph all techniques? Trampolining

What is the name of the family of the ruling dynasty of Monaco? Grimaldi

Who collaborated with Karl Marx to produce “The Communist Manifesto”? Friedrich Engels

Which operating system did Ken Thompson and Dennis Ritchie co-create? Unix

Who was the first person to suggest Daylight Savings Times? Benjamin Franklin

In Swedish, a skvader is a rabbit with what unusual feature? Wings

The world capital cities of Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest all lie along what river, the second-longest in Europe? Danube

Deglutition is the scientific term for the common bodily function humans perform hundreds of times daily. Swallowing

What was the name of the commission established to investigate the JFK assassination? Warren Commission

What 110-mile-per-hour air currents circle Earth's tropopause in a westerly direction? Jet stream

History hard trivia questions with answers

History trivia questions educate about world history, revealing facts about ancient civilisation and modern revolution. Photo: Izusek (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

History is rich with facts, some of which are tricky and unimaginable. From ancient civilisation to the modern revolution, these trivia questions will challenge you while revealing less-known facts about world history.

What was the original purpose of the Great Wall of China? To prevent invasions and raids from nomadic tribes

Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean? Amelia Earhart

Which country was the first to grant women the right to vote? New Zealand

Who was the longest-reigning British monarch before Queen Elizabeth II? Queen Victoria

Which ancient empire was ruled by Cyrus the Great? The Persian Empire

What was the capital of the Byzantine Empire? Constantinople

What was the first industrialized country in the world? United Kingdom

What was the name of the first permanent English settlement in North America? Jamestown

Who was the first female president of the United Nations General Assembly? Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

Who was the first female astronaut to fly in space? Sally Ride

On what continent did the Black Death have the greatest impact? Europe

The first Opium War was a battle between which two countries? England and China

Who was the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America? Venessa Williams

The ancient city of Rome was built on how many hills? Seven

Who crossed the Rubicon, prompting a civil war that ended the Roman Republic? Julius Caesar

What famous 5th century A.D. conqueror was known as “The Scourge of God”? Attila the Hun

Who leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013? Edward Snowden

Which London theatre is William Shakespeare closely associated with? The Globe Theatre

What renowned Mexican self-portrait painter is also known for her prominent eyebrows? Frida Kahlo

Where did Darwin make scientific discoveries that influenced his ideas on natural selection? The Galapagos Islands

What country once had such horrible inflation that it printed (but never issued) a one hundred million trillion pengo note? Hungary (1946)

What country defeated Zanzibar in the shortest war in history, lasting less than an hour on 27 August 1896? United Kingdom

What state joined the United States in 1845, but with a provision allowing it to break itself up later into five states? Republic of Texas

What name is given to the deep ditch filled with water that often surrounded castles? A moat

Which Caribbean country played a vital role in The Missile Scare during the Cold War? Cuba

Simple but hard trivia questions with answers

Some simple questions might seem obvious but their answers might surprise you. Photo: Jay Yuno (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia questions do not have to be difficult to be interesting. Sometimes, keeping it simple makes it more fun, as you will be surprised that some seemingly obvious questions are not really obvious.

What year was Barack Obama elected to the US presidency? 2008

In which sport is Simone Biles widely considered the greatest athlete of all time? Gymnastics.

What's the name of the mathematical theorem that allows you to calculate the length of a side of a right triangle? The Pythagorean theorem

Which actor starred alongside Julia Roberts in the 2022 film Ticket to Paradise ? George Clooney

? George Clooney When Shrek tries to explain himself to Donkey in Shrek , what does he compare himself to? Onions

, what does he compare himself to? Onions Which bodily system would be primarily in charge of fighting off the common cold? The immune system

In mathematics, what is the name for a number that is not prime and has more than two factors? Composite number

In what year and in which city were the first modern Olympic Games held? 1896 in Athens, Greece

What is the name of the actor who played Jack in Titanic ? Leonardo DiCaprio

? Leonardo DiCaprio Harry, Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn were in a band. What was it called? One Direction

This place is known as the City of Brotherly Love. What is this city called? Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What has a gravitational pull so strong that light cannot escape it? A black hole

Where is the Oval Office located in the White House? In the West Wing

On average, what do Americans do 22 times a day? Open the fridge

What materials were used to create the first artificial Christmas trees? Goose feathers that were dyed green

What actor is the most-watched man on television? David Hasselhoff

Bananas are a herb distantly related to what other food item? Ginger

One ostrich egg is equal in volume to roughly how many chicken eggs? 2 dozen chicken eggs

What is considered by musicians to be the hardest instrument to play? The french horn

What surrealist artist famously recreated Jean-François Millet’s painting, The Angelus? Salvador Dali

Hard trivia questions for adults with answers

Trivia questions for adults are the ultimate brainteasers. Photo: Katleho Seisa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Difficult trivia questions for adults are the ultimate brainteasers. They cover challenging topics, ranging from history and science to literature and pop culture.

What's the space between windows called? Interfenestration.

Which colours do colourblind people have trouble distinguishing? Red and green

What are people with alektorophobia afraid of? Chicken

Aconcagua is the highest mountain in the Andes. In which country does it lie? Argentina

Mauritius is the only African country where the most commonly practiced religion is what? Hinduism

What geothermal Icelandic site has the same name as a 1980 movie? The Blue Lagoon

What Nickname Was Given to the Serial Killer Jack the Ripper? The Whitechapel Murderer

13 July is a day dedicated to which fast food favourite in the USA? French fries

Roughly how many people send applications to the Guinness World Records each year? 50,000

Which year did President Obama make it into the book for reaching 1 million X (Twitter) followers in the least amount of time? 2015

Which fast-food franchise is credited with creating the very first modern drive-thru window? Wendy’s

What does HTTP stand for? Hypertext Transfer Protocol

Which bird species is known for its ability to mimic chainsaws and other mechanical sounds? Lyrebird

Which creature holds the record for the longest migration journey of any animal? Arctic tern

Which European city is split by the Bosphorus Strait, separating its European and Asian sectors? Istanbul

Who invented the first mass-produced, practical sewing machine in 1846, revolutionizing the textile industry? Elias Howe

Name the company that introduced the first commercially available lithium-ion battery in 1991. Sony

Which legendary guitarist, known for his work with the bands Cream and The Yardbirds, was famously referred to as the "Godfather of Rock Guitar"? Eric Clapton

What is the name of the closest star to Earth besides the Sun? Proxima Centauri

What is the approximate age of the Universe, according to current scientific estimates? 13.8 billion years

What is the more popular name for the portrait officially titled “La Gioconda,” painted in 1503? The Mona Lisa

Which two states in the U.S. share the most borders with other states? Tennessee and Missouri

What is the name of the ship that rescued Titanic passengers hours after the ship went down? The Carpathia

What is the name of the equinox that occurs each year on March 20th or 21st? The Vernal Equinox

Hard trivia questions for kids with answers

Trivia questions for children sharpen their reasoning and help them understand things around them. Photo: Katleho Seisa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kids love playing trivia games in their quest for knowledge and fun. These quizzes teach them new things, sharpen their reasoning, and help them understand the world around them.

What is the largest known living land animal? African elephant

What was the first planet to be discovered using the telescope? Uranus

What is the process called when a caterpillar turns into a butterfly? Metamorphosis

Who was the first astronaut to walk on the moon? Neil Armstrong

Which two planets don’t have any moons? Mercury and Venus

What mammal has the longest lifespan on Earth? Bowhead whale

What is the horn of a rhino made of? A protein called keratin

What is the largest Spanish-speaking country in the world? Mexico

Who wrote a famous diary while hiding from Nazis in Amsterdam? Anne Frank

Which famous person was the teddy bear named after? President Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt

Which ancient wonder of the world is still standing today? The pyramids of Giza

Tenochtitlan was the capital of what ancient civilization? Aztec

In which book would you find the character Charlie Bucket? Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In which forest did Robin Hood and his Merry Men live? Sherwood Forest

Which Victorian nurse was known as the Lady with the Lamp? Florence Nightingale

Who was the first elected president of the United States? George Washington

Within which galaxy is our Solar System located? The Milky Way

What is the fastest speed known in the Universe? The speed of light

In which country did the tradition of putting up Christmas trees originate? Germany

What three gifts did the wise men bring to the baby Jesus? Frankincense, gold, and myrrh

Who should you ask hard trivia questions?

Hard trivia questions are ideal for people who like challenges and have vast knowledge. You can ask the questions to almost anybody, ranging from trivia enthusiasts to loved ones. They are an excellent intellectual skills test for adults participating in game nights or social gatherings.

What is the psychology of trivia?

Trivia enhances several cognitive and emotional factors. It enhances mental stimulation and improves social connection.

What makes a good trivia question?

A good question should be engaging and challenging. Therefore, it should have specific characteristics, including a balance of difficulty, clarity and conciseness, diversity, and an element of surprise.

Hard trivia questions delve into diverse topics, testing your knowledge and making answering them fun. You can use them as ideal brainteasers among your friends, gauging their level of knowledge in different areas while learning facts you did not know.

Legit.ng recently published a list of 90s music trivia. How well do you know facts about music from the 90s? The decade was remarkable in the music industry, as it paved the way for the genres people love today.

Trivia questions about the 90s music challenge your memory while celebrating the unforgettable sounds of the decade. Check out this compilation of music trivia questions and answers to jog your childhood memories and reminiscence about the good old days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng