Lizzy Anjorin has given a more detailed account of what transpired between herself and Tope Alabi

In another video that was shared by a Nigerian blog, Lizzy recounted how she stood by Tope Alabi when the world was against her

Actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin is back online sharing more details about her brouhaha with Gospel minister Tope Alabi.

While the veteran singer is yet to share her side of things, the social media personality went live to discuss the betrayal she received from Tope Alabi.

Lizzy Anjorin details what went down with Tope Alabi. Credit: @lizzyanjorin_original, @_tope_alabi

Recall that Legit.ng stated that Tope Alabi was invited to surprise Lizzy at the opening of her shopping mall. On getting there and realizing the event was for Lizzy Anjorin, the singer refused to alight from the bus, and asked the driver to turn around.

In the trending video, Lizzy Anjorin said that she was one of those who stood by Tope Alabi when the world failed her.

She maintained that Tope Alabi had no right to reject her event, even if she had been invited for free. In summary, she called Tope Alabi out, adding that she messed up big time.

This back and forth has generated an online buzz on social media, with netizens picking sides.

Watch the video below:

Lizzy rants angrily over Tope Alabi saga

Read some reactions below:

@flora_t_baby said:

"I'm not Lizzy fan but let's be realistic. What Tope Alabi did is not proper. Lizzy never drag Tope Alabi before. She could have performed for her and even preach to her maybe through her preaching Lizzy might change. Thank God, God is lifting Lizzy in his own way."

@kofclassic_view said:

"You can never shame the shame , God bless u for speaking this way , big respect for u always lizzy now and always 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@estah_o said:

"Na this behavior make the woman avoid you. All of you screaming "Body of Christ, Church" so because shes a gospel artiste she should see fire and put her finger in it right? "Wisdom is profitable to direct o."

@akejuolami said:

"I see why some of you are stock ! Preaching what you are not practicing! You got paid to supprise someone on her birthday ! And all you could do is getting to the venue and refunding them back why?"

@iamadunniade01 said:

"Aunty tope avoided this yet it's happening."

Lizzy Anjorin shares why she's angry at Tope Alabi. Credit: @_tope_alabi

@oiza08 said:

"Tope alabi no want wahala na why mama japa, i no blame her."

@ayabaolu_clovis said:

"This woman no dey rest? You gave us the impression you never cared yesterday.Let it go and rest please."

@bumzy_fabrics2 said:

"This is what tope is avoiding obviously .....iru wahala wo leleyi bayii."

@beautifulfadesholag said:

"My take is .. Aunty Tope is 90% liked in the industry of Yoruba people.. and 95% of people in the industry don’t mingle with Lizzy. If aunty tope should perform yesterday, lots of things will happen and they will face her for singing for her."

