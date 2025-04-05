A Nigerian lady said she is 25 years old, but she still does not have a job or a savings to fall back on in times of difficulty

In a trending TikTok video, the lady said she does not have things figured out, instead, she chose to live life as it comes

According to her, she had always wished to have a family at a young age, but she has remained unmarried at 25

A young Nigerian lady has shared some of the personal struggles she is going through as a youth.

The lady shared a video on TikTok, explaining that she does not have everything about her life figured out as a young person.

According to Lisas D'lite, she has no plans and she is taking life as it comes, living one day at a time.

D'lite said she does not have a job, and she has no savings. She revealed that she has failed several times at learning a skill.

The 25-year-old lady said she had always wanted to have a family in her mid-20s, but she is still unmarried at 25.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I’m unmarried at 25 even though growing up I wished I had a family at this age. I still Cry at the Slightest Inconvenience. I still don’t have my life figured out, i’m still growing and learning. I’ve failed several times at learning a skill sometimes I think I’m dumb. I’ve failed at a business that was once booming and I ruined it by inconsistency. I don’t think I have a purpose I’m just taking life as it comes. I give up too easily and I’m learning to stop that. I am an overthinker. Little things hurt me. I still struggle with Low self esteem. I don’t talk to people except they talk to me first for fear of being ignored. I have no savings i am broke asf. I am not pennywise. As I am big on YOLO. I don’t have a Job yet, or a business to even Run at the moment."

Reactions as lady shares his personal struggles

@M_A_R_G_I_E said:

"Dear 2000 babies we gonna get through life somehow sending virtual hug to everyone who’s going thru life."

@user5777124797813 said:

"Can we create a WhatsApp group or something. It might help to support, improve and share somethings."

@Rejoice Johnson said:

"I will be 26 by July. Will I get married yes do I know the person no. How and when I don't know but I know when the time it's right God will make it happen. but now I'm focused on building myself."

Lady shares her personal struggles at 29

A Nigerian lady has come online to share some of the challenges that she is facing as a young person.

The lady, who is currently 29 years old, says she still does not have a boyfriend or someone who wants to marry her.

She said she also does not have her own place and that she is still undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

