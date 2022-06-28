50+ good TikTok quotes, bios and captions to help you go viral

Composing compelling TikTok quotes requires a creative mind. However, it can be challenging because not everyone has the creativity to craft one. With creative TikTok quotes, bios, and captions, your content will become more engaging and hence more views and likes. It is also an effective way of exciting your followers and giving them an idea of your personality, making you go viral.

TikTok quotes and captions largely influence the kind of audience you attract. With all the time and energy you put into ensuring that your posts are outstanding, you should always include good bios for TikTok to attract many followers. TikTok bios make the content unique.

Cute bios for TikTok

A TikTok bio is one of the first things people see when they visit your account. Whether you are on the video-sharing platform for pleasure or business, bios for TikTok are crucial if you want to grab people’s attention. Look at these cute bios for TikTok to help you become a popular figure on the short video-sharing platform.

Don’t give up on your dreams. Keep sleeping

Best served with coffee and a dash of sarcasm

A TikTok a day keeps the boring away

The older you get, the better you get. Just saying

Be young. Be dope. Run the show

The only magic I still believe in is love

I apologize for anything I post while hungry

Every day is a new opportunity

What if this was the last day of your life?

At least my pizza still loves me

Good times and tan lines

Sending a virtual hug to all my followers

How will you be better today?

The sky isn’t the limit. Your imagination is

The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me

Helping people level up since 2020. Let’s be besties!

I’m amazing. You’re amazing. We’re nailing it

The imposter complex is just a byproduct of success

Not going to lie; I have a bit of a TikTok addiction

Striving for greatness. Every. Single. Day

I keep it real … always.

Good TikTok quotes for friends

When you post a TikTok video, including a good quote complements it and makes it go viral. Friends are like your siblings from other mothers, and you would want to create a sweet video dedicated to them. So, what are good TikTok captions for friends? Check the compilation of good captions for TikTok about friends.

Strangers think I'm quiet, and my friends think I'm outgoing, but my best friends know I'm completely insane.

A sweet friendship refreshes the soul!

Best friend: one million memories, ten thousand inside jokes, one hundred shared secrets.

She is my Best Friend. You break her heart, and I will break your face.

Meet my Partner in Crime!

Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life and said, I am here for you and proved it.

I don’t know what I did to have a best friend like you.

Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.

It's my Best Friend and me for life!

Friends come and go. So does a best friend, but a best friend will always find their way back.

I hope we’re friends until we die. Then, I hope we stay ghost friends so we can walk through walls and scare the cr*p out of people.

Sometimes, being with your best friend is all the therapy you need!

Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with and still have the best time.

Best Friends make good times better and hard times easier!

Friends knock on the door. Best friends walk into your house and start eating.

Forever and Always friends!

Life was meant for Best Friends and Good Adventures!

There comes a time when you have to stop crossing oceans for people who wouldn’t jump puddles for you.

A best friend is a person in your life who knows everything about yourself.

A good friend is always with you in any difficulties!

Funny quotes for TikTok

Are you having a hard time creating funny TikTok quotes? Then, go through this collection of funny quotes and bios for TikTok to draw the attention of your many followers.

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

If this isn’t worthy of a For You page, I don’t know what is.

Not your mama’s TikTok

I will never give up avocado toast.

If I were a writer, I think I would have a better caption.

I always wear black glasses to show people that I am blind because of it. I got huge appreciation.

Whoever said, ‘practice makes perfect,’ never had to learn a TikTok dance.

You’ll never guess how many takes this took.

I was born to do exactly what I am doing today.

A monkey is not copying me when I show him a lion.

I’ve been TikTok-ing since Kesha walked in.

I am really lucky that I have such a friend like "You" and you are also lucky to have such a friend like "Me".

When I get fewer likes on my video than my friend that day is really harmful to me.

Actually, I eat my food quickly because I know my breakfast is best than others.

There is only such a principle of your friendship… When you agree, everything is acceptable to you…

I am cool, dressing like Pro, smart, intelligent, handsome, but some funny.

Whomever I give a place in my heart, I take care of them more than myself as if you are my friend.

Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch.

TikTok captions to go viral

Captions are added in TikTok to increase overall video accessibility and engagement. You want a perfect caption to match the videos you share on any social media platform. Below are captions for TikTok videos that will make your videos trend.

Just remember, if we get caught, you’re deaf, and I don’t speak English.

Boss: Why were you late for work? Me: I was making a TikTok.

I love my crazy best friends.

It may hurt a lot now, but I’m strong enough to handle it.

Life was meant for Best Friends and Good Adventures!

Live for the moments you can’t put in words.

I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than be alone in the light.

I’ve fallen in love many times… but always with you.

Good Times + Crazy Friends = Great Memories!

I am happiest when I’m right next to you.

In a sea of people, my eyes will always be searching for you.

Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life and said, I am here for you and proved it.

Every girl needs a boy best friend.

I can’t really see another squad trying to cross us.

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s millions of small things.

TikTok sayings for friends squad

What are good captions for a group of friends? Check the list below and choose the one that impresses you the most.

Friends are like stars – they’re always coming and going, but the ones that stay burn as bright as the sun.

We’re always stronger together.

Everybody says we're weird, but at least we're weird together!

Many people come and go, but the best ones stay in your life forever.

If we were on a sinking ship and there was only one life vest…I would miss you so much!

“Friends are like flowers. They fill the world with beauty. – Celeste Barnard

True friends always laugh at your jokes, especially those that aren't funny.

Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. Best friends pick up a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry.

There are some things you can’t share without ending up liking each other, and knocking out a twelve-foot mountain troll is one of them.

Never tell your friends, ‘I told you so’ even when you did.

Best friends don’t care if your house is a mess. They care if you have chocolate there.

Life is too short to be serious, so if you can’t laugh at yourself, call me. I’ll laugh at you for you!

How do you make good TikTok captions?

You can manually add TikTok captions to your video by following the simple steps below.

Create your TikTok video. Tap the "Captions" button and let it process. Next, tap the pencil for more editing options. Lastly, you can now add or edit your TikTok captions, and all is set!

What are trending TikTok references?

With new trends emerging daily, you would want to know some cool TikTok references to guide you on the type of videos to upload. You can choose from a large variety such as trending dances, edgy humour, making videos with your family, behind-the-scenes videos and many more.

How do you become a famous TikToker?

There are many ways of becoming popular on TikTok. You should consistently post high-quality content by including creative captions, bios, and quotes to make it more engaging. You can also collaborate with other TikTokers to know what they do differently to achieve a massive following.

Using good TikTok quotes, bios, and captions is a better way to attract a huge social media following. With the broad ideas shared above, you will find the ones that captivate you the most and include them in your posts to help you go viral.

