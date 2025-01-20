A short video of Bishop David Abioye walking into a compound has caught the attention of netizens on the TikTok app

Some netizens were concerned about his walking step in the video and they took to the comments section to react

Bishop Abioye has been in the news for some time now after it was reported that he retired from Living Faith Church

A video showing Bishop David Abioye has sparked concern among social media users who came across it.

The clip, which captured the bishop walking into a compound, was met with lots of comments and reactions from viewers.

Abioye's walking step goes viral Nigerians worry over bishop Abioye's walking step Photo credit: @todaysermon/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bishop Abioye's walking step sparks concern

The video was shared on TikTok by @todaysermon, and it depicted Bishop Abioye dressed in formal attire, comprising a long-sleeved shirt, trousers, tie, and shoes.

As he walked, his movement appeared slow and calculated, prompting some viewers to express concern about his well-being.

The video appeared at a time when Bishop Abioye has been in the news following his retirement from Living Faith Church.

While the context of the video is unclear, it has nonetheless sparked concern among social media users.

Some speculated about the bishop's health, while others offered words of encouragement and support.

Despite the speculations surrounding the video, one thing is clear, Bishop Abioye remains a respected figure in the Christian community, and his well-being is of concern to many.

Reactions trail Bishop Abioye's walking step

As the video circulated on TikTok, the bishop's supporters offered prayers and words of encouragement in the comments section.

@Waveblasters reacted:

"Hope all is well with our Daddy oh."

@Anyi said:

"Imagine this man started his ministry 20-30 years ago. Sometimes loyalty doesn't pay."

@amondry asked:

"How old is this man again?"

@baristermmadu said:

"This person walking like joe biden."

@옥주현 said:

"Old age done show. That's why they retired him is a great man."

@eddybanky said:

"It is not easy, if he is 60 years, he must have fasted for 30 years if you count in days."

@christophernwanua reacted:

"How do I sow a seed in his new ministry? please guys I need the church information."

@Mr Wass commented:

"Great MOG, this man heal my dad through phone call, I have never seen him till today. God bless and strengthen you sir."

@Festus said:

"I tink oyedepo made a mistake for retiring dis man."

@user9379043815747 said:

"The most difficult work on earth is ministry. Papa when you're tired retire and rest."

@TrueTalkng said:

"Still full of joy, after decades of tireless hard work in the vineyard of God. Please serve the Lord in the days of your youth and it shall be well with you at old age."

@mideholloway said:

"Bishop Abioye has received the spirit of his spiritual father, that's why he's walking like Bishop Oyedepo. It is not old age."

@BISHOP said:

"See my mentor, father, pastor and teacher Daddy Bishop David ABIOYE."

@princessletty839 commented:

"Papa. my love for him Ehhh. hes a TRUE shepherd. live long and prosper in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@comfort nkeoma said:

"God Almighty will rewardyou sir , for your faithful, I celebrate your grace sir."

@SWORDFISH added:

"My main Pastor of all time."

@adaeze_jesus added:

"Very humble man of God. Love you sir more grace and anointing and strength. I knw through out this January is fasting for him chaii. Maybe only fruit he will take."

Bishop Abioye announces weekly service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a David Abioye announced the beginning of a weekly Sunday service in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Abioye, the service would be held every Sunday at the Los Angeles Mall in Kado, Abuja, the nation's capital.

Source: Legit.ng