Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpoboma, better known as Ali Baba, has opened up about what some married women do with politicians.

The humour merchant was a guest on Outside the Box podcast, where he spoke about his encounter with the wife of a man he knows.

According to him, wives of men he knows go to governor's houses for bedroom activities. Stating how he met one of them on his visit to a governor, the funny man who had a set of triplets last year described the encounter.

While he was having a discussion with the politician, the woman came outside and the governor chased her back inside, telling her that he was not yet done with her.

Ali Baba spill more details

In the recording, Ali Baba, who joined the conversation around Timi Dakolo and Femi Lazarus, pointed out that the husband of the men he met at the politician's house tried to introduce her to him one day.

However, he pretended as he has never met the woman in recent times. He asked where she has been for five years and left.

The woman later met the comedian at an event and thanked him for not exposing her in front of her husband.

How fans reacted to Ali Baba's video

Reactions have trailed what Ali Baba said on the podcast. Here are comments below:

@kcoflife reacted:

"Just seriously pray to God to give you a very good partner. This us shameful."

@rubydennis2090 commented:

"So you were there doing what exactly? The big men, are they not people's husbands?"

@luvlyeyezz said:

"Marriage is no longer sacred. God abeg oh."

@beccss_botanicalsskincare shared:

"How do you want them to react before ."

@israel_d_believer wrote:

"Things dey occur. You be OG self."

@oluwatosinsodeine said:

"Pray for Good & Faithful Partner, that is only solution to this."

@amarachy03 reacted:

"So those women are to be shamed and the big big men are also peoples husbands. Why are talking about them. It’s so sad people no longer honor their vows."

@ruthiana_e said:

"Hmm all his friends he’s ever told their wives something similar will start looking at their wives in 4D o.. wahala this night o."

@jacee_hairs shared:

"Definition of, no be me go scatter una marriage ."

