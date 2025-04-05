Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is one of the most accomplished English footballers of all time

Since retiring in 2016, he has gone into coaching and has managed many clubs, including Chelsea

The former UEFA Champions League winner is a fan of luxury wristwatches and shows them off

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is a lover of luxury watches and is never scored to show it off, boasting an impressive collection of Patek Philippe wristwatches.

Lampard is one of the most accomplished English footballers of all time and the greatest midfielders of all time, enjoying a professional career that spanned 21 years.

Frank Lampard shows off one of his Patek Philippe wristwatches after Coventry City beat Oxford. Photo by Eddie Keogh.

Since his retirement in 2016, he has gone into management but has not quite replicated the same level of success he achieved during his player career as a manager.

He started in the EFL Championship with Derby County before taking the big leap to Chelsea when the club were under a transfer ban in 2019. He was dismissed in 2021 but returned as a caretaker in 2023 after a brief spell at Everton.

He is currently at Championship side Coventry City and has turned the club from relegation battlers when he took over to potentially making the playoffs.

Lampard's collection of Patek watches

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lampard is worth $90 million, including earnings from salary during his playing and managerial career, as well as endorsements.

He owns a $10 million mansion in London where he lives with his wife Christine, whom he married in 2015 and his children, Freddie and Patricia.

Lampard is not a flamboyant person and keeps most of his off-pitch life private, but some of the things he has not been able to hide are his expensive collection of wristwatches.

According to watchopea, he owns a collection of Patek Philippe wristwatches worth a combined $2.7 million and has been spotted wearing them on different occasions.

He owns a Patek Cubitus 5822P worth $170,000, which he was spotted wearing during his time as the manager of English Premier League side Everton.

He owns seven different versions of Patek Nautilus: 5711/1A-014 worth $290,000, 5990/1R worth $350,000, 5711/111P worth a grand $750,000, 5976/1G worth $450,000, 5726A worth $75,000, 5980/1R worth $180,000 and a 5711/1P worth half a million dollars.

Frank Lampard applauds the fans after Coventry City lost at home to Burnley. Photo by Barrington Coombs.

Lampard sent off in Coventry's loss

Lampard's Coventry City succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Championship leaders Burnley, and the manager was sent off in the process for arguing with the match official.

The loss dealt a blow to Coventry’s playoffs hopes as they remain seventh, a point behind Bristol and Middlesbrough in fifth and sixth with six matches to go in the season.

Lampard speaks about first Chelsea spell

Legit.ng reported that Lampard spoke about his first Chelsea spell, admitting that it was unusual to get the job under Roman Abramovich with his level of experience.

He acknowledged that the club being under a transfer ban, coupled with his excellent playing career at the club, helped him get the job, and he felt he could do it.

