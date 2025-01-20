Nathaniel Bassey has shared a clip from his arrival in Washington, D.C, ahead of US President Donald Trump's inauguration

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian gospel singer is scheduled to minister in songs at Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

The video showing Nathaniel Bassey's arrival in the United States has stirred excitement among Nigerian Christians

Nigerian pastor and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has arrived in Washington, D.C., ahead of his performance at US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Recall that Nathaniel was among the few Nigerians invited to minister at various events in honour of Trump's inauguration.

Nathaniel Bassey to minister at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Credit: nathanielblow/AnchorAngi/x

Source: Instagram

The singer is expected to minister at the presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.

Reverend Merrie Turner will host the event before President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance's inauguration.

Going by the video Nathaniel Bassey shared, he arrived in the US on Sunday, January 19.

Sharing a clip of moving cars on an expressway in the United States, the Nigerian gospel singer wrote in a caption,

"Blessed Is He that comes in the name of The LORD, DC."

Watch video as Nathaniel Bassey arrives in the United States ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration below:

In related news, Nathaniel Bassey also testified at a church event about being invited to Trump's inauguration.

The singer narrated how he received a call from a lady who introduced herself as Reverend Turner and shared how God told her to send for him to release God's glory upon the United States.

Reactions as Nathaniel Bassey lands in the US

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as many prayed for the gospel singer ahead of his ministration. Read the comments below:

ikechiugwoeje wrote:

"Halleluyah!!! We pray for an abundant supply of the Spirit of Christ. "

samueletukudohmusic said:

"Thank You Jesus!!! Our Love and prayers are with you sir @nathanielblow."

bunmipsalm23 commented:

"And the Glory of the Lord shall cover the earth. ‘With trumpets and the blast of the ram’s horn - shout for joy before the Lord’ . As the trumpet sound is released Lord let Your glory flood the earth , let all Your enemies be routed and let the season of the greatest harvest of souls begin. Amen."

chike_el wrote:

"Father we come in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ!! Lift up your heads ye gates of United State, let the King of glory come in."

micdada prayed:

"The Lord is with you."

waleadeyemidrummer wrote:

"I pray that the right hand of the Most High God do great wonders through you in Jesus name."

Proposed site for Hallelujah Challenge Centre

Legit.ng previously reported that the gospel singer made public the proposed site for the Hallelujah Challenge Centre.

Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, posted a video of some men clearing the site.

The singer added that it is a new level of glory and urged people to join the glorious journey. His post caught the attention of many, including Christian celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng