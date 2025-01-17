A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on TikTok after sharing a photo of the rules and regulations at her rented house

In the photo, she displayed the 16 rules given by the landlord to all tenants and begged him to take it easy on them

Massive reactions trailed the photo on the X app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has revealed the lengthy list of rules and regulations imposed by her landlord on all his tenants.

The tenant shared a photo of the 16 rules, which ranged from maintaining cleanliness to restrictions on noise levels.

Lady cries out over landlord's rules

The lady, who posted the photo on TikTok via her account @ajoke_pairs, expressed her frustration at the regulations, pleading with her landlord to be more lenient.

The rules, which were neatly typed and numbered, covered various aspects of tenancy, including property maintenance, guest policies, and noise restrictions.

It read:

"Clean the environment. No fighting in the house. You have two months before paying. Any damage should be restored. Do not switch on the generator in the midnight. Wash the toilet after 2 days of cleaning it. Switch off the gas after use. Do not leave food while cooking. Do not steal anything in the house. Do not bring any other person into the house without the consent of the landlord. Loud music should not be played in the compound so as not to disturb others. Nothing should be changed in the house."

Reactions as lady displays landlord's rules

The post garnered significant attention on the TikTok app, with many users taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

While some sympathised with the tenant, others felt that the rules were reasonable and necessary for maintaining a great living environment.

@Akidi Emmanuel said:

"I will leave because of Number 10 and 13."

@Atoke asked:

"So nobody is going to talk about that number 4? Wetin be damages money way they first collect?"

@1st__disciple said:

"That number 5 na for landlord and his family."

@whitney_179 said:

"Everything he stated here he is right because some tenant Omo."

@___ JUST TIWA said:

"So landlord go dey enter my house to monitor how I use toilet. House way I pay for."

@1328828728282 reacted:

"Some go say the landlord own too much but una no go understand on till una build una own. Some tenants go spoil ur house for you and at the end you won’t be able to do anything."

@user2414785772867 commented:

"10 isn't about visitors it's about bringing someone else to live with u but normally I wash my toilet everyday ooo the entire bathroom can be even once in 5 days this landlord is chilled sha."

@abisolababy177 added:

"When the agent give me all this rules I thought am the only one oo so no be only me even they said I should not pound yam or grind pepper ko funny oo."

