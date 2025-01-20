Nigerian creative, movie director and actress Funke Akindele has shared her knowledge about her marketing strategy

The actress was at a recent event held in Lagos, where she was asked about how she gets people to watch her movies

Funke Akindele's responses became the highlight on social media, triggering massive reactions from netizens

Funke Akindele, a talented and highly accomplished Nigerian actress and movie director whose movie Everybody Loves Jenifa has just sold N1.6 billion at the box office, was invited to speak at a recent creative event- The Lagos Canvas runway.

The actress, who has been busy promoting her new movie across states in Nigeria and events abroad, was asked how she creates her content and knows what marketing strategy to employ.

Funke Akindele speaks about social media

When answering her question, the actress revealed how she lives, sleeps, and breathes social media, to the point that she sleeps off watching content online. Therefore, she knows what works for each demographic.

According to Funke, she taps into the power of social media, breaks from the norm and practices "Blue Ocean Marketing". She also mentioned originality as a key factor.

Recall that Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat, who was present at Funke Akindele's movie premiere, created a scene online after he teased the actress about kissing in the movie.

Peller charged all those who wanted to see Funke Akindele kissing to watch the movie once it's out in cinemas. Many online users found the moment cute, and some urged them to make a movie together.

Many react to Funke Akindele's speech

Read some reactions below:

@unusualblessing_:

"This woman spends time on TikTok she follows trends she knows how to attract the audience she needs , I’ve learnt so much from her without meeting her , she understands the power of social media and the power of trends, the power of the GenZs , and the ethics of getting people to stay glued to all her movies !! This year ehn everything I’ve learned I’ll use it , there’s no being ashamed on this space wen it comes to pushing my brand."

@xtra.fits:

"You can really tell from her contents that she studies every level of people. She dishes out content for the grassroots, the GenZ’s and also the Millennials. She knows what keeps people glued to their gadgets and uses it to her advantage. I really applaud her for this. She studies and knows her onions well because having the top 4 of the highest grossing movies of all time in west Africa since 2020 and nobody has been able to break that till date is no child’s play. Weldone aunty Funke."

@iam_fearlessqueen:

"This woman will continue to have my whole heart. I so much love aunty Funke. You are truly an inspiration."

@funmimotunde:

"She is coming from different angle this year🔥🔥🔥🔥much love mooma😍."

@cmluxhomes_cs:

"I always love for for her uniqueness and originality."

@its__aabii:

"Queen of box office 😍😍😍, very intelligent speech."

Funke Akindele vibes with TikTok influencers

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele had a great time at her movie premiere, which took place on December 8, 2024.

Many entertainment industry stars were spotted at the actress' event, as she took them on a journey into the world of 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.

A video of Akindele chilling and vibing with TikTok influencers like Peller warmed the hearts of many netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

