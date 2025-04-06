President Tinubu’s decision to sack NNPC Limited’s CEO Mele Kyari and dissolve the board has drawn mixed reactions from many

While some industry experts have criticised the action, others have clearly seen it timely move to refresh the oil sector

They, however, urged the new leadership to stay committed to reforms, warning that success depends on clear regulations and long-term planning

The removal of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited's management, including its Group CEO Mele Kyari, has sparked mixed reactions—some people support it, while others criticize the decision.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, President Tinubu dismissed Kyari and dissolved the entire board of the company.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga explained that the shake-up was necessary to improve how the company operates, attract investors, increase local involvement, grow the economy, and expand gas production and usage.

After Kyari’s dismissal, President Tinubu appointed a new 11-member board. Bashir Ojulari was named the new Group CEO, while Ahmadu Kida became the non-executive chairman.

Kyari had worked at NNPCL for over 30 years before he was let go. When he turned 60 in January 2025, some people called for his removal, but the president ignored the calls and kept him on—until now.

Legit.ng has collected some of the comments made by industry experts regarding the president's reshuffling of the leadership of the NNPC.

Applause, criticisms of NNPC board reshuffle

Mr. Olabode Sowunmi, an expert in oil and gas, described the move as a smart plan to bring fresh energy and direction to the industry.

Sowunmi, who is the CEO of Cabtree, supported the changes and pointed out that NNPC Ltd. is a limited liability company, with the Federal Government being its main owner.

He said:

“It is a calculated effort to put some life and energy into the industry. It is expected that this will mean new thinking, new focus, and more results.”

Economist Yushau Aliyu said the timing of the changes was right, especially with the IPO moving forward. But he emphasized that the process should be handled professionally, taking into account the changing oil market and whether people are ready to invest.

He stated:

“The IPO must be professionally determined by relating to the development in the oil market as well as the willingness of the general public. Investment potential with the economic growth targets of Nigeria 2030 should also be considered.”

He also pointed out that, under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021), the President has the power to remove both the NNPC Ltd. board and its CEO.

Dr. Sand Mba-Kalu, another expert, said that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector needs to be stable, follow clear rules, and stick to the law in order to attract long-term investment and bring real change.

He added that the recent leadership changes might be part of a bigger strategy to help Nigeria reach its goals for oil production and refining by 2027 and 2030.

He said:

“This move represents a bold initiative within the larger framework of aiming to meet our national production and refining targets in the energy sector by 2027 and 2030.”

Economist Lawrence Nze raised concerns about some of the policies introduced during Kyari's time in charge, saying they didn’t solve major problems in the oil industry. He mentioned the "Naira for crude" policy, which, according to him, didn’t really bring down prices as expected.

Nze also said the Dangote Refinery had started to lower the price of fuel sold from depots, which might have helped reduce the cost at fuel stations. However, the government suddenly stopped that progress.

He said:

“To me, it looks like a sabotage against the people. Why can we not stop importation? It means that there is a deal that someone or a group of people are benefiting from.”

NNPC: Experts react to Tinubu's sack of Kyari, appointment of Ojulari

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) said that during Kyari’s time as CEO, several changes were made that helped the oil industry grow.

CORAN’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Iche Idoko, told Daily Sun that Kyari’s removal wasn’t surprising, as his time in office had simply come to an end after the work he had done.

He said:

“We have seen several NNPC bosses come and go. His sack signifies that the powers that be appear to have been okay with his contribution to the industry this far and it was time for him to leave.”

The group also encouraged the new CEO, Ojulari, to carry on with the reforms, saying the industry now needs strong and visionary leadership.

Bashir Ojulari begins tenure as NNPC GCEO

In previous news, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Ojulari has assumed the role of GCEO of NNPC Limited, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu

Ojulari officially took over leadership from Mele Kyari during a short handover event on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the NNPC Towers.

He also announced an eight-member senior management team, with all appointments taking immediate effect.

