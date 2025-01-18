Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and religious matters.

Ikeja, Lagos state - In keeping with their tradition, many Nigerian pastors, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have unveiled their prophecies for 2025.

These prophecies range from a nuclear energy race and hardship to challenges for popular politicians and confusion.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights major prophecies by Nigerian clerics concerning the year 2025.

1) Pastor Adeboye's 2025 prophecies

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), unveiled his prophecies for the year 2025.

The cleric revealed the prophecies at the Church’s annual cross-over service held at Ibadan Expressway.

Check out some prophecies of Pastor Adeboye for 2025 below:

This will be a landmark year, a year not to be forgotten.

The wind that started moving last year (2024) will blow more strongly. Meaning that greater secrets will be exposed; things will begin to cool down. There will be quite a lot of lifting ups (some remarkable promotions).

The day someone has been waiting for will occur this year, meaning there will be many many wedding bells.

Some earthly helpers will be replaced by heavenly ones.

Mockers will be louder and more aggressive this year than ever before, but unfortunately, many of them will not survive this year.

Some towns and villages this year (2025) will shout victory at last.

2) Primate Elijah Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, released a 94-page compilation of prophecies for the year 2025.

Ayodele’s prophecies touched on issues around Nigeria’s political scene in 2025.

He said President Bola Tinubu will make moves to impeach the speaker of the house of representatives.

In the compilation tagged ‘Divine messages for the year 2025 and Beyond’, Ayodele also issued prophecies touching on the health sector, aviation and maritime industry, economy, education and different countries of the world.

Other areas the popular prophet touched on include energy and power, financial institutions, ICT, security and paramilitary, religion, terrorism, entertainment, judiciary, oil and gas, Labour union, and traditional institutions.

3) Prophet Tomi Arayomi

Prophet Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation, asked people to “get ready for the nuclear energy race”.

In a recent post on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter), the cleric whose popularity shot up after the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested him in April 2023, asserted that God said “in 2025, the ball (of nuclear energy race) will start rolling.”

According to Prophet Arayomi, his projection is originally from a December 27, 2020, prophecy.

4) Prophet Godiya Audu Adams

A cleric based in northcentral Nigeria, Prophet Godiya Audu Adams, asked people to be prudent in their spending because “next year (2025) is not going to be funny”.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page, Prophet Adams projected that 2025 will be tough for the ruling administration of Tinubu.

Furthermore, Pastor Adams predicted a clash between top members of the ruling government.

The Nasarawa-based preacher said:

“Let there be savings. And don’t save too much money in the bank because for you to see cash, it would be hard.

“The government is doing well, but they want to extract cash from people. Any transaction you make, they are deducting N50, and also banks are collecting their own. So federal government, they want to collect money from you. Federal government, they are collecting money in another style. So I want to advise you, make sure you reserve.

“It is a global pandemic, but Nigeria own, it is going to be serious.”

5) Pastor David Ogbueli

Pastor David Ogbueli, president of Dominion City Global, released a prophetic message for 2025.

In a video on his official YouTube page, seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Ogbueli warned his followers against "joining the natural men in murmuring and complaining".

The preacher said that in 2025, many Christians would experience "a lot of divine interventions".

6) Apostle Joshua Selman

Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia Global, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, said 2025 would be 'the days of God's power' for Christians.

In a message shared on his church's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @koinoniaeni, Apostle Selman urged Christians to meditate on five Bible lines he listed. He encouraged them to pray the scriptural lines into their lives.

7) Pastor William Kumuyi

Pastor William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, prayed for blessings and prosperity for Christians as the New Year starts.

Pastor Kumuyi spoke at the Watch Night Service of his church on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

During the service, the popular cleric told his congregation that whenever they come before a closed door in 2025, "you mention the name of Jesus; you mention your name".

8) Prophet Joshua Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly (Joshua Iginla Ministries), asked President Tinubu to pay attention to his health.

Iginla shared his New Year message during a cross-over service held in his church in Abuja on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The preacher also warned Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) concerning his health.

