Peter Obi has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing well "because what he promised people is exactly what he is doing"

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, reminded Nigerians that Tinubu promised that he would start and continue from where the previous government stopped

In a video interview on Tuesday night, April 1, monitored by Legit.ng, Obi insisted that the government has not been excellent, especially in job creation

FCT. Abuja - A prominent opposition leader in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has reflected on President Bola Tinubu's two years in office so far.

Obi spoke on Tuesday night, April 1, in a video interview monitored by Legit.ng. The interview is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Anambra state governor said:

"He (Tinubu) is doing well because what he promised people is exactly what he is doing; that he would start and continue from where the previous government (Muhammadu Buhari) stopped. Someone who met the dollar at 300 to 400, and now it is 1,500, he has done fantastic."

The interview can be watched below:

On whether the Bola Tinubu administration has improved Nigeria, Obi refused to applaud the current government.

He explained:

“When you talk about improvement, they are no things you say; they are things people feel, they are things people see. I have listened to people say jobs are being created—where are the jobs? It's not the question of saying, 'Oh, the investors are coming back'; where are they investing?”

Peter Obi explains that under the APC government, Nigeria is not a democratic country.

Furthermore, the Labour Party (LP) chieftain criticised the state of democracy in Nigeria.

According to him:

"There is no democracy in Nigeria today; Nigeria is not a democratic country. Let's stop telling ourselves lies.

"If you look at all the tenets, all the yardsticks of measuring democracy, it doesn't exist here. Simple definition, democracy is government of the people, by the people, for the people. Today, the government we have is not of the people, is not by the people because it wasn't their votes. I am not just talking about the presidency, across the nation. Look at what is happening in Edo. Can you call that democracy? That was not the vote of the people. And it is not for the people."

Peter Obi counters Tinubu on state of nation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi criticised the current administration, stating that Nigeria's political, economic, and security conditions have worsened significantly.

Obi expressed concern over Nigeria's economic decline, noting that the country has fallen from being Africa's largest economy in 2014, with a GDP of $574 billion, to ranking fourth, with a current GDP of about $200 billion.

