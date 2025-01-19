Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye has finally started a weekly Sunday service after he retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)

Abioye said attendees will experience the power of connection and transformation at the weekly service.

The former vice president to Bishop David Oyedepo made the announcement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BishopDOAbioye on Saturday, January 18.

He disclosed that the weekly Sunday service will hold at the Los Angeles Mall at Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado in Anuja, the nation’s capital.

Abioye urged Abuja residents to join him and grow the church together.

“Come and experience the power of connection and transformation every Sunday. Let’s grow together and discover what’s possible.”

Nigerians react

@_All_Saints

This one realised late he was working for a family business, left, and has just started his own BUSINESS of tithe collection and seed-sowing.

All of you who misuse Malachi 3, 8-10 to rubbish Christ's clear and concise words in John 19: 30 will answer to God.

@Egwagreat

What is the name of the church? Is very important some1 knows the church name to fellowship with....Sir, please tell us the name of the church.

@DurowayeHans

Wow! Discovering what’s possible. This is discipleship and sure, God is in it. I saw passion and truth in Bishops videos .

@Dele88028001

It's well

Still awaiting the reason you resign and they Retire you from your formal church

It's not a bank nor a business center

Need explanation if possible but not to be regarded as an insult with utmost Good faith Sir.

@AnuComments

Please will there be a live broadcast on YouTube.

@samdawal

God's abundance grace, the Lord's general 🙏

@blaze_din

Tithe collection center activated.

@samdawal

@OloruntobiDO

Hallelujah!

All glory to God.

Legit.ng recalls that Bishop Oyedepo sent forth Bishop Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18.

Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate, which is the Liberation Commission's Constitution or operational manual.

Bishop Abioye finally announces "next chapter"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry.

Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry.

According to the statement, the next chapter will be disclosed on the David Abioye Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 by 6am.

