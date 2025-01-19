Nigerians React as Bishop Abioye Announces Weekly Sunday Service after Leaving Oyedepo's Church
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye has finally started a weekly Sunday service after he retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)
Abioye said attendees will experience the power of connection and transformation at the weekly service.
The former vice president to Bishop David Oyedepo made the announcement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BishopDOAbioye on Saturday, January 18.
He disclosed that the weekly Sunday service will hold at the Los Angeles Mall at Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado in Anuja, the nation’s capital.
Abioye urged Abuja residents to join him and grow the church together.
“Come and experience the power of connection and transformation every Sunday. Let’s grow together and discover what’s possible.”
Nigerians react
@_All_Saints
This one realised late he was working for a family business, left, and has just started his own BUSINESS of tithe collection and seed-sowing.
All of you who misuse Malachi 3, 8-10 to rubbish Christ's clear and concise words in John 19: 30 will answer to God.
@Egwagreat
What is the name of the church? Is very important some1 knows the church name to fellowship with....Sir, please tell us the name of the church.
@DurowayeHans
Wow! Discovering what’s possible. This is discipleship and sure, God is in it. I saw passion and truth in Bishops videos .
@Dele88028001
It's well
Still awaiting the reason you resign and they Retire you from your formal church
It's not a bank nor a business center
Need explanation if possible but not to be regarded as an insult with utmost Good faith Sir.
@AnuComments
Please will there be a live broadcast on YouTube.
@samdawal
God's abundance grace, the Lord's general 🙏
@blaze_din
Tithe collection center activated.
@samdawal
God's abundance grace, the Lord's general 🙏
@OloruntobiDO
Hallelujah!
All glory to God.
Legit.ng recalls that Bishop Oyedepo sent forth Bishop Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.
Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18.
Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate, which is the Liberation Commission's Constitution or operational manual.
Bishop Abioye finally announces "next chapter"
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry.
Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry.
According to the statement, the next chapter will be disclosed on the David Abioye Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 by 6am.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.