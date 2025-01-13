20+ exhilarating question games to play with friends and family

Question games play various roles, from breaking ice to sparking conversations between acquaintances, friends and family. While some can be used to discover personal information, others are fun ways to bond and build connections. This post highlights the best question games to encourage laughter and deeper connections.

Question games are mentally stimulating games that can be played with friends and family. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Question games allow players to quiz each other on various topics while keeping them entertained and engaged. Which knowledge games work best for your family, friend or workgroup? This list of quiz games is ideal for your social meet-ups, team-building events, or simple icebreakers.

Fun question games

Whether you intend to bond in person, over text, or online, these question games for kids and adults offer a fun and engaging way to connect. They are designed to spark conversation, build connections, and create memorable moments together. This compilation outlines each game's goals, set-up and gameplay strategies.

1. 20 Questions

To play 20 Questions, players engage in a guessing game that requires players to guess what one player has thought about. The goal of the game is to determine the identity of the answer using as few yes-or-no questions as possible.

Choose one player who thinks of an item, person, or place.

Other players ask yes-or-no questions attempting to identify the answer.

Players have a total of 20 questions or less to guess the answer.

2. Would You Rather?

Would You Rather? is a popular question game in which players are presented with two equally challenging or amusing scenarios. Engaging in this guessing game is the perfect recipe for fun moments.

Choose which player or team goes first. You can choose by rolling dice, by drawing straws or by random selection.

The player or team is given two options or scenarios, starting with 'Would you rather?'

The options are usually difficult, wacky, or thought-provoking.

The questions are asked in turns until all players or teams have had a turn.

3. Truth or Dare

Truth or Dare is a classic party or team-building game. Its premise requires players to choose between answering truthfully or performing a dare.

The host or moderator explains the game's rules and ensures that no one is uncomfortable with the rules or the questions asked.

Choose the first player who asks the question.

This player then spins a bottle, and whoever the bottle opening lands on has to answer the question or choose a dare.

To start the next turn, the player who answered the question or chose a dare now asks a question and spins the bottle.

The turns continue until all players have had a turn.

Question games can be played in person or over text or video calls. Photo: @AweLagos (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

4. Two Truths and a Lie

The objective of Two Truths and a Lie is to get players to share information about themselves. Each player shares two true statements about themselves and one that is false. The other players must guess which statement is the lie.

5. This or That

This or That is the perfect game for a light and fun meet-up. You can play it in small groups with friends and family or in large group settings to learn each other's preferences about food, activities, or other categories.

Players are presented with two options and must choose one.

Examples can include sweet or savoury, hiking or staycation, morning or night, tea or coffee, summer or winter, and calling or texting.

6. The Hot Seat

This is a rapid-fire question game that places one participant in the proverbial 'hot seat'. Here are two ways to play it;

One player in the 'hot seat' draws three cards from a deck of question cards.

He or she reads one question aloud to the rest of the players and writes down the answer.

Other players then attempt to guess what the answer is.

Alternatively, all ask rapid-fire questions to the person in the 'hot seat'.

The player in the hot seat must answer quickly, typically within a time limit.

The player is allowed to say 'pass' for uncomfortable questions.

7. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is a thought-provoking game based on the 1998 British game show of the same name. The show ran for 39 seasons in 23 years. To play it at home, participants must download the Millionaire Trivia app or the Millionaire Live app.

8. What’s Your Favorite?

To play What's Your Favorite? participants ask each other about their favourite items, activities, or places. By revealing personal preferences and interests, this game helps players get to know each other better and is perfect for dates, work parties, kids' events, and other social gatherings.

Question games make getting to know each other easier. Photo: monkeybusinessimages (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

9. Who Am I?

Who Am I? is a guessing game whose premise requires one player to think of a person, and the other players take turns asking yes-or-no questions to figure out who it is. The goal is to identify the person within a set number of questions.

10. If I Ruled the World

This is a conversational game popularised by game shows and podcasts. It is a collaborative game in which participants take turns creating a pretend world with their preferred changes. This game can be used in classrooms or friendly meet-ups.

One player starts the game by saying, 'If I ruled the world'

A second player to the left will ask, Why?

The initial player will explain the changes they would make.

11. Geek Battle

Geek Battle: The Game Of Extreme Geekdom is the ultimate board game that pits intellectuals against each other in a battle of wits. The goal of the game is to test your knowledge across four themes. Here is how to play it;

Assemble the board game pieces.

Take turns to roll the dice. To move up the game, you must answer a question correctly.

These questions cover sci-fi, fantasy, comics, video games, science, and technology topics

To win a final Geek Battle, a player or team must reach the centre of the board or the Inner Sanctum of Geekdom.

12. Who Knows Me Best?

Who Knows Me Best? is a competitive question game played between friends, family and colleagues. Its premise requires players to answer questions about one player to see who knows them the most. The player with the most correct answers wins.

13. Who Said That?

Who Said That? is an interactive game based on a 1948 NBC game show in which players are presented with famous quotes and must guess who said them. The game's goal is to correctly identify the source of each quote.

On the Who Said That? app, each round starts with one player asking a question.

app, each round starts with one player asking a question. Each player makes a guess to answer anonymously.

Once all the answers are in, the questioner must try to guess whose answer is whose.

For every answer the questioner pairs correctly, they win points, and for every answer that fools them, the answerer gets points.

Funny question games bond friends and colleagues, allowing them to have fun interacting and having memorable moments. Photo: Westend61 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

14. What’s in the Bag?

What's in the Bag? is an educational game perfect for sensory play. Although players of all ages are welcome to play it, young children are best suited for this game. Here is how to play it;

The teacher or moderator holds out a bag with different objects.

Players take turns to reach into a bag without looking and try to identify an object inside by touch.

The person who guesses correctly earns a point or wins the round.

15. Mystery Question Box

This interactive game involves questions that cover various topics that are fun and lighthearted or deep and thoughtful. To play it, participants must follow the following steps;

As the host or moderator, prepare a set of questions.

In each turn, one player blindly draws a question from the box.

The player must answer the question they draw creatively and honestly.

16. Hot Potato Questions

This is a fast-paced musical chair game where players pass around the hot potato while music plays or a timer runs. The questions can vary in difficulty or theme, ranging from fun facts to personal preferences.

The moderator offers the group any object that will be the hot potato.

In a circle, players pass around the hot potato while music plays or a timer runs.

When the music stops or the timer goes off, the player holding the object must answer a question set by the moderator.

The game continues until each player has had a turn.

17. What If?

In this thought-provoking game, players are presented with hypothetical 'What if?' scenarios and must decide how they would respond. Examples include: What if you could fly or what if you had claws?

Playing question games makes getting to know each other easier. Photo: Milko (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

18. Question Bingo

Question Bingo is an interactive twist on the classic Bingo game. Instead of numbers, the Bingo cards are filled with questions or prompts. The goal is to complete a row, column, or full card.

Examples include: What is your favourite movie? Have you ever travelled abroad? Players ask each other the questions and mark off the answers they receive on their cards.

19. Trivia

Trivia is among the top quiz games to play with friends. Though most games centre around academic or entertainment categories, you can create a personal trivia game to test your crew’s friendship knowledge, too.

20. Battle of Wits

This is a survival challenge in which players aim to outwit their opponents by correctly answering questions. The competitors take turns tackling questions from various categories, and those answering wrongly are eliminated.

21. Fact or fiction

When searching for fun question games for friends, consider fact or fiction! Fact or fiction asks players to guess whether a statement is true or make-believe. Players can either share a personal or random fact or fiction.

What is the best question game to get to know someone?

The best question game to get to know someone is Two Truths and a Lie, which encourages personal storytelling. This game allows for a lighthearted yet insightful exploration of a person's experiences, interests, and personality, allowing participants to build connections.

What are the best question games to play in the car?

Some of the best car question games are 20 Questions, I Spy, Would You Rather, The Alphabet Game, and Two Truths and a Lie. These are ideal for kids to pass the time and stay entertained.

What are the best question games to play over text?

The best question games to play over text are those that are simple and easy to respond to without needing face-to-face interaction. These include Would You Rather, Two Truths and a Lie, Never Have I Ever, The Compliment Game, and Question Bingo

What are the best question games to play with friends online?

The best games to play with friends foster conversation, creativity, and fun, even from a distance. Such games include 20 Questions, The Story Game, Would You Rather, Two Truths and a Lie, and Never Have I Ever.

Question games provide a versatile way to foster connections, whether in-person or virtually. Their flexibility ensures they suit any setting, from family gatherings to team-building events. Explore these games to add fun and meaningful interactions to your next meet-up.

Legit.ng has recently published a detailed list of fun games to play over FaceTime. FaceTime is a video calling platform that allows real-time communication with family, friends and colleagues.

There is a wide array of fun and engaging games to play while video calling on FaceTime. Read this article for games to enjoy with family and friends on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng