150+ beautiful exotic names from different cultures with meanings

What is in a name? One of the best things parents love is finding nice names to call their children because the names reflect who you want them to be. However, looking for an excellent name for your child can sometimes be overwhelming. Nowadays, most parents find exotic names beautiful because of their meanings.

Most parents prefer giving their children exotic names because they are considered unique. The name you give to a child can significantly impact a child's life and how others perceive them.

Exotic baby names

Parents are becoming inventive with baby naming nowadays. Most have abandoned the old naming system, while others have chosen to stick with it. Here are some cool exotic names to consider.

Aaron: The enlightened one

Avel: Russian version of the Hebrew name Abel

Axil: Cheetah/father is peace

Bernard: As brave and strong as a bear

Bonny: Good

Carter: One who transports goods using a cart

Calvert: A cowboy or shepherd

Anders: Manly

Akio: Bright man

Jacoby: One who supplants

Jed: The beloved of God

Jude: The beloved of God

Ariene: Silver

Basimah: The smiling one

Adelita: Noble

Abbott: Father

Alina: Light or noble

Arjun: White or clear

Boone: Good, special

Buddy: Friend

Callie: Great beauty

Bennu: Eagle

Ailsa: Elf victory

Aba: Born on Thursday

Attikos or Atticus: From Attica

Bernadette: Brave as a bear and intelligent

Acadia: It is derived from Acadia

Aine: Joy, brightness, or splendour

Adina: Delicate

Abdiel: The servant of God

Abran: Father of the multitude

Uchenna: The thought of God

Sunday: First day of the week

Ola: Wealth or high

Adele: Noble kind

Serena: Clear, tranquil, or serene

Solveig: Strong house

Trace: Brave

Amelia: Industrious

Briony: To be abundant

Bronwyn: A fiery spirit distilled from wine

Anahi: Immortal, flower-like beauty, one who answers

Alinafe: He is with us

Storm: Storm or violent weather

Tetsu: Iron or strong as iron

Asher: Happy and blessed

Beauden: Beautiful

Exotic girl names

Parents-to-be can choose from a wide range of exotic names for girls. However, if you are looking for a distinctive and good name for your child, there are too many alternatives to pick from.

Aaliyah: Exalted one

Alba: Dawn and white

Alina: Bright or beautiful

Altagracia: High grace

Anisa: Friend

Charlotte: Is strong

Camila: Young ceremonious attendant

Chloe: Refers to booming and chic

Aoife: Beauty

Pamina: Little honey

Chinyere: God gave

Emeka: The Lord has done so much

Olajuwon: Wealth is the greatest

Sani: A brilliant child

Hauwa: Happy girl

Layana: The radiant one

Lissandra: Defender of men

Beatrix: The Blessed

Qiana: The shining star

Bast: Jar

Bébinn: Fair lady

Elysia: Possess and good

Raziya: Agreeable

Arista: Harvest

Ciela: Sky/Heaven

Lumina: Brilliant light

Verity: Truth

Darya: Good ruler

Endora: Shining or light

Rowena: Famous joy

Aimilios: Strength

Althia: With the healing power

Amelia: Is the defender

Arabella: Means yielding to prayer

Aretha: Excellent or beauty

Arya: Noble goddess

Graciela: Favour and grace

Halina: Shining light

Seona: God is gracious

Claire: Meaning clear

Ellie: Bright and shining one

Evelyne: Elegant

Tierra: Earth

Nuria: Light

Oliviane: Olive tree

Zaida: To increase

Soraya: Treasured jewel

Ilaria: The cheerful one

Trina: The pure one

Zavia: New house

Emily: Industrious

Ella: Beautiful fairy

Emma: Universal

Exotic male names

Every new parent anticipates the process of naming their child. Here are some cool names from different cultures to consider for your little one.

Bran: Raven

Emil: To strive

Barry: Dweller of the barrier

Baigana: People are equal.

Aren: The eagle

Arthur: The noble

Daan: God is my judge

Jace: Healer

Jack: God is gracious

Jasper: Treasurer

Jim Bob: Of all the evil that hell can conjure

Jimmy Dean: Supplanter

Kaine: Spear

Devin: The helper, poet or fawn

Aristo: The best

Razi: The secretive one

Rasmus: Named after Erasmus, a Dutch philosopher

Balin: The mighty soldier

Bacchus: Strong and edgy

Jett: A black semi-precious stone Jade

Ananda: Bliss

Arnon: The rushing stream

Idris: Interpreter or enthusiastic lord

Jefferson: The son of Jeffery

Jesse: A gift from God

Kit: A carrier of Christ

Santiago: Saint James

Baran: Form of star Aldebaran

Sem: It is a variation of the Biblical name Shem

Bem: An arrow

Atheron: The dweller at the spring farm

Bae: Inspiration

Lazar: God helps

Xavier: A warm and gorgeous new home

Yates: The gatekeeper

Zeke: God strengthens

Mason: A good artisan

Montgomery: Manly or powerful power

Ren: Water lily

Mekhi: A twist of the name Michael

Baldo: Son of the earth

Altair: Bird

Dwayne: Black

Elwood: From the old wood forest

Floyd: Gray

Ford: River crossing

Beldon: Brook

Bennett: Son of the right hand

Bergren: Courage of a bear

Berton: The glorious ruler

Exotic ancient names

A child’s name has a significant impact on their personality. Here’s a selection of cool names for you to consider.

Ace: It means number one

Wren: Means a small brown songbird

Wright: The carpenter

Wyatt (English): Brave in war

Prescot: The cottage of the priest

Avianna or Aviana: Meaning bird

Alaric: The sovereign ruler or a noble person

Alade: The crowned one

Akenjuy: Over-pampered

Dangali: The only male

Somayina: I shall not walk alone

Oriana or Orianna: Sunrise

Meena: A bird or semi-precious blue stone

Ambrose: One who is immortal

Nyrobi: Ace of cool waters

Bodhi: Enlightened One or awakening

Jeremiah: The one that God has exalted

Galia or Gallia: Born in waves

Myrla: Blackbird or shining sea

Neve: The radiant one

Toluwalase: Authority is God's

Adesewa: The crown brings forth beauty

Penelope: Bobbin-weaver

Reyansh: Means part of the sun

Arlington: The town of Alffrith

Sylvester: Wild or wooded

Keiko: Japanese for adored one

Layla: Dark Beauty

Bernessa: Victory bringer, brave bear

Namiko: Wave or surf child

Solana: Sunshine or eastern wind

Bergen: Lives on the mountain

Bernette: Strong

William: Valiant and strong-willed warrior

Clayton: Place with good clay

Logan: Small hollow

Beau: To live or dwell or strong and fast

Carlton: Land between the streams

Lucia: Shining light

Iyiola: The prestige of wealth

Sarki: King

Nahantsi: Born at the dawn

Berna: Strong, brave bear

Bernadina: Brave

Blyana: Strong

Brielle: God is my strength

Bryndis - Of strong armour

Mumbi: Mother of the people

Webster: Weaver

Willow: Freedom

Winslow: The friend's hill

Rashida: The righteous one

Umberto: The renowned warrior

Roselani: Heavenly rose

Paine: Countryman or rustic villager

Exotic gender-neutral names

The following list of names may be a source of inspiration for you if you are looking for neutral names.

Addison: Child of Adam

Jaime: Supplanter/may God protect

Alex: Helper and defender of mankind

Billie: Determination and strength

Emerson: Brave and powerful

Keegan: Ardent/thinker/small flame

Morgan: Dweller of the sea

Ray: Wise advisor or protector

Zaire: River swallowing rivers

Zuri: Beautiful

Sasha: The defender of men

Reagan: Descendent of Riagan

Delaney: From the alder grove

Haven: Safe place

Rowan: From The Rowan Tree

Rowan: River in paradise/ little redhead

Toni: Beyond praise/priceless one

Brooklyn: One who lives near a brook/a borough in New York City

Peyton: Fighting man’s estate

Dakota: Allies, friends

Eden: Reference to the Garden of Eden

Nico: Victory of the people

Salem: Safe, sound, intact

Phoenix: Blood Red

Sage: Wise/healthy prophet

Frankie: From France/free man

Sutton: From the Southern homestead

Shiloh: Tranquil and heavenly peace

Zasha: Defender of the people

Aubrey: Noble ruler

Many parents prefer exotic names because of their uniqueness. With the above collection of male and female names, feel free to choose the one that best suits your child’s personality.

