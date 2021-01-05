70+ badass warlock names for your male and female characters
The power of magic continues to wow numerous people and has gradually been accepted into contemporary society. For many years, warlock names and their stories were only discussed in hushed tones because people did not want evil things to befall them. Things have changed. Today, these names are mentioned now and then.
Did you know a warlock is a male practitioner of witchcraft? Many people are still afraid of the word witchcraft because it is mostly associated with bad occurrences. Today, there are male and female warlock names that may not necessarily be associated with evil.
Badass male and female warlock names
Many people, especially gamers, choose names they look up to or alter egos. If you wish to pick a character name that shows strength, power, mystery, and cleverness, consider one of the options explored below.
Famous warlock names for male characters
Most, if not all, male warlock names represent strong, powerful, ferocious, and mythical figures. Here are some of the most famous ones and their meanings.
- Alatar: After comer
- Albus: Latin for bright or white
- Birch: A tall, hardy tree with white bark and vibrant leaves
- Blaise: To lisp
- Bellamy: Fine friend
- Christian: Follower of Christ
- Dune: A ridge or mound of sand created by the wind
- Darco: Dragon
- Eliphas: Gifted person, intelligent, and knowledgeable
- Fabian: Bean grower
- Ganondorf: Fair-haired or fair-skinned man
- Gandalf: Wand elf
- George: Farmer
- Gerald: Ruler of the spear
- Gwydion: Born of trees
- Harry: An estate ruler
- Lindeninden tree hill
- Luciu: Light
- Merlin: From the sea fortress
- Neville: New town
- Nicholas: People of victory
- Seamus: A supplanter
- Talon: A large bird's claws on prey
- Severus: A stern person
- Saruman: A man of kill
- Scott: A Gaelic speaker
- Rubeus: Red
- Robin: Fame or bright
- Raymond: Protector or guard
- Raven: Crow
- Radagast: Tender of beasts
- Prospero: To prosper
- Puck: Unsettled
- Oscar: God's spear, champion warrior, or deer-lover
- Phoenix: A mythological bird that reincarnates through the ashes of its predecessor
Female warlock names
Legends have it that a female warlock was to be subjected to trials and executed afterwards. Today, female warlocks signify beauty, intelligence, power, and mystery. Check out these good warlock names for female characters.
- Agnes: Pure or holy
- Agate: A good woman
- Alice: A noble being
- Allegra: Joyful and happy
- Angela: Messenger of God
- Ariadne: Most holy
- Astra: Of the star
- Aurelia: The golden one
- Bessie: Oath of God
- Beatrix: She who brings happiness
- Belinda: Beautiful snake
- Bridget: Exalted one or strength
- Cassandra: A prophetess
- Celeste: Heavenly
- Cerys: Love
- Circe: A bird
- Clementine: Mild and merciful
- Evanora: Life
- Edith: Prosperous in war
- Elizabeth: Pledged to God
- Glinda: Fair or good
- Ginevra: White shadow or white wave
- Gwendolyn: White ring
- Hilda: A battle woman
- Hyacinth: Blue larkspur or precious stone
- Leanne: Dweller by the wood
- Hecate: Goddess who ruled over magic, night, moon, witchcraft, necromancy, and ghosts
- Iris: A symbol of majesty and power.
- Matilda: Battle-mighty
- Mira: Admirable or female ruler
- Margaret: Pearl
- Minerva: Of the mind
- Morgan: Circle or sea
- Phoebe: The radiant or shining one
- Sabrina: White rose
- Theodora: Gift of God
- Zelda: Grey fighting maid
Best orc warlock names
Orcs are ferocious humanoids with green skin, muscular bodies, and tusks. They hate nature and good hygiene. Here are some of the great orc warlock names that are great for both female and male characters.
- Adda: Noble and graceful
- Abbel: Breath
- Binnh: Peaceful
- Birgitta: Strong
- Blumma: Floral
- Balder: Bearer of the light
- Basheer: Bringer of good news
- Claude: Feeble
- Chadrick: Warrior
- Dagmar: Maid of the day
- Davidda: Adored
- Egemen: Superior
- Fergie: Vigorous and rock
- Frodde: Clever and wise
- Gyeong: Respected
- Goldda: Golden woman
- Gormlaith: Renowned princess
- Gabbor: God's bravest man
- Garuda: King of birds
- Goddard: As strong as God
- Jurrgen: Farmhand
- Khaddim: One who serves
- Lawanda: Of the Vandal tribe
- Mathilde: Mighty in battle
- Ruddee: Pleasure
- Reggie: King
- Rattnum: Jewel
- Robbin: Bright fame
- Shayna: Gorgeous
- Shardul: Tiger
- Thedda: Gift of God
- Yenna: Gift of healing
- Yaeger: Hunter
- Zibba: Gorgeous
- Zaviyar: Lionheart and brave
Rare and cute magical names
Here is a collection of rare and magical names for your characters.
- Aladdin: Height of religion
- Alvaro: Cautious
- Alisa: Elf victory
- Aislinn: Dream
- Althea: One with some healing power
- Ambrose: Immortal one
- Argus: Watchful guardian
- Arion: Melodious
- Aslan: Lion
- Borak: Lightning
- Cedric: Bounty
- Cleon: Renowned or glorious
- Cullen: Holly tree
- Calliope: Beautiful voice
- Calypso: She who hides
- Delilah: Delight or to flirt
- Flynn: Son of the red-haired one
- Fenella: White-shouldered one
- Gil: Happiness
- Hans: God is gracious
- Ingrid: Fair or beautiful
- Kerensa: Love
- Lilith: Ghost or night monster
- Luna: Moon
- Magus: Sorcerer
- Maia: Mother
- Noelani: Heavenly mist
- Oberon: Noble or bearlike
- Reina: Queen
- Saga: Story or journey
- Titania: The giant or great one
- Zephyr: West wind
Funny warlock names
Check out these funny warlock names for your character in 2023.
- Alalu
- Aker
- Arc Labyrinth
- Balthier Shadowsoul
- Crowley Bloodworth
- Drudner
- Eliphas
- Finn Wood
- Keetes Frost
- Logan
- Loom Keeling
- Mazus Jinx
- Moogellan
- Nash Zul
- Nuphaleh
- Romulus Woods
- Stone Wraith
- Topa
- Vekes
- Xix Denholm
- Zelroth Roseberg
Evil wizard names
Are you looking for an evil wizard name? Check out the collection below.
- Adaranth Monroe
- Alabaster Sangrey
- Ark Le Blank
- Auron Delacroix
- Darren Barkridge
- Dommik Devonshire
- Earthan Le Rouge
- Eike Trevils
- Eoin Trevil
- Ganondorf
- Fane Christian
- Heinrik Depraysie
- Leviathan Naxxremis
- Lucius Ripper
- Luther Latimer
- Quint Rathmore
- Savant Creighton
- Seifer Lobo
- Seren Brevil
- Smoky Shadowwalker
- Synth Graeme
- Wendrake La Croix
- Zeddicus Graves
What is a good name for a warlock?
A good name shows your character's strength, power, and mystery.
What is another name for a female warlock?
Witch is the female equivalent of warlock.
Is there a warlock name generator?
Yes, there are multiple warlock name generators online. You can use one to generate a name for your character.
One of the biggest responsibilities given to a gamer is choosing their character's name. The list of warlock names above gives you unique options for your male or female character.
