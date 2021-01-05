70+ badass warlock names for your male and female characters

The power of magic continues to wow numerous people and has gradually been accepted into contemporary society. For many years, warlock names and their stories were only discussed in hushed tones because people did not want evil things to befall them. Things have changed. Today, these names are mentioned now and then.

Did you know a warlock is a male practitioner of witchcraft? Many people are still afraid of the word witchcraft because it is mostly associated with bad occurrences. Today, there are male and female warlock names that may not necessarily be associated with evil.

Badass male and female warlock names

Many people, especially gamers, choose names they look up to or alter egos. If you wish to pick a character name that shows strength, power, mystery, and cleverness, consider one of the options explored below.

Famous warlock names for male characters

Most, if not all, male warlock names represent strong, powerful, ferocious, and mythical figures. Here are some of the most famous ones and their meanings.

Alatar: After comer

After comer Albus: Latin for bright or white

Latin for bright or white Birch: A tall, hardy tree with white bark and vibrant leaves

A tall, hardy tree with white bark and vibrant leaves Blaise: To lisp

To lisp Bellamy: Fine friend

Fine friend Christian: Follower of Christ

Follower of Christ Dune: A ridge or mound of sand created by the wind

A ridge or mound of sand created by the wind Darco: Dragon

Dragon Eliphas: Gifted person, intelligent, and knowledgeable

Gifted person, intelligent, and knowledgeable Fabian: Bean grower

Bean grower Ganondorf: Fair-haired or fair-skinned man

Fair-haired or fair-skinned man Gandalf : Wand elf

: Wand elf George: Farmer

Farmer Gerald: Ruler of the spear

Ruler of the spear Gwydion: Born of trees

Born of trees Harry: An estate ruler

An estate ruler Linden inden tree hill

inden tree hill Luciu: Light

Light Merlin: From the sea fortress

From the sea fortress Neville : New town

: New town Nicholas: People of victory

People of victory Seamus : A s upplanter

: upplanter Talon: A large bird's claws on prey

A large bird's claws on prey Severus: A stern person

A stern person Saruman: A man of kill

A man of kill Scott: A Gaelic speaker

A Gaelic speaker Rubeus: Red

Red Robin: Fame or bright

Fame or bright Raymond: Protector or guard

Protector or guard Raven: Crow

Crow Radagast: Tender of beasts

Tender of beasts Prospero : To prosper

: To prosper Puck : Unsettled

: Unsettled Oscar : God's spear, champion warrior, or deer-lover

: God's spear, champion warrior, or deer-lover Phoenix: A mythological bird that reincarnates through the ashes of its predecessor

Female warlock names

Legends have it that a female warlock was to be subjected to trials and executed afterwards. Today, female warlocks signify beauty, intelligence, power, and mystery. Check out these good warlock names for female characters.

Agnes : Pure or holy

: Pure or holy Agate: A good woman

A good woman Alice: A noble being

A noble being Allegra: Joyful and happy

Joyful and happy Angela: Messenger of God

Messenger of God Ariadne: Most holy

Most holy Astra: Of the star

Of the star Aurelia: The golden one

The golden one Bessie: Oath of God

Oath of God Beatrix: She who brings happiness

She who brings happiness Belinda: Beautiful snake

Beautiful snake Bridget: Exalted one or strength

Exalted one or strength Cassandra: A prophetess

A prophetess Celeste: Heavenly

Heavenly Cerys: Love

Love Circe: A bird

A bird Clementine: Mild and merciful

Mild and merciful Evanora: Life

Life Edith: Prosperous in war

Prosperous in war Elizabeth: Pledged to God

Pledged to God Glinda: Fair or good

Fair or good Ginevra: White shadow or white wave

White shadow or white wave Gwendolyn: White ring

White ring Hilda: A battle woman

A battle woman Hyacinth: Blue larkspur or precious stone

Blue larkspur or precious stone Leanne: Dweller by the wood

Dweller by the wood Hecate: Goddess who ruled over magic, night, moon, witchcraft, necromancy, and ghosts

Goddess who ruled over magic, night, moon, witchcraft, necromancy, and ghosts Iris: A symbol of majesty and power.

A symbol of majesty and power. Matilda: Battle-mighty

Battle-mighty Mira: Admirable or female ruler

Admirable or female ruler Margaret: Pearl

Pearl Minerva: Of the mind

Of the mind Morgan: Circle or sea

Circle or sea Phoebe: The radiant or shining one

The radiant or shining one Sabrina: White rose

White rose Theodora: Gift of God

Gift of God Zelda: Grey fighting maid

Best orc warlock names

Orcs are ferocious humanoids with green skin, muscular bodies, and tusks. They hate nature and good hygiene. Here are some of the great orc warlock names that are great for both female and male characters.

Adda: Noble and graceful

Noble and graceful Abbel: Breath

Breath Binnh: Peaceful

Peaceful Birgitta: Strong

Strong Blumma: Floral

Floral Balder: Bearer of the light

Bearer of the light Basheer: Bringer of good news

Bringer of good news Claude: Feeble

Feeble Chadrick: Warrior

Warrior Dagmar: Maid of the day

Maid of the day Davidda: Adored

Adored Egemen: Superior

Superior Fergie: Vigorous and rock

Vigorous and rock Frodde: Clever and wise

Clever and wise Gyeong: Respected

Respected Goldda: Golden woman

Golden woman Gormlaith: Renowned princess

Renowned princess Gabbor: God's bravest man

God's bravest man Garuda: King of birds

King of birds Goddard: As strong as God

As strong as God Jurrgen: Farmhand

Farmhand Khaddim: One who serves

One who serves Lawanda: Of the Vandal tribe

Of the Vandal tribe Mathilde: Mighty in battle

Mighty in battle Ruddee: Pleasure

Pleasure Reggie: King

King Rattnum: Jewel

Jewel Robbin: Bright fame

Bright fame Shayna: Gorgeous

Gorgeous Shardul: Tiger

Tiger Thedda: Gift of God

Gift of God Yenna: Gift of healing

Gift of healing Yaeger: Hunter

Hunter Zibba: Gorgeous

Gorgeous Zaviyar: Lionheart and brave

Rare and cute magical names

Here is a collection of rare and magical names for your characters.

Aladdin: Height of religion

Height of religion Alvaro: Cautious

Cautious Alisa: Elf victory

Elf victory Aislinn: Dream

Dream Althea: One with some healing power

One with some healing power Ambrose: Immortal one

Immortal one Argus: Watchful guardian

Watchful guardian Arion: Melodious

Melodious Aslan: Lion

Lion Borak: Lightning

Lightning Cedric: Bounty

Bounty Cleon: Renowned or glorious

Renowned or glorious Cullen: Holly tree

Holly tree Calliope: Beautiful voice

Beautiful voice Calypso: She who hides

She who hides Delilah: Delight or to flirt

Delight or to flirt Flynn: Son of the red-haired one

Son of the red-haired one Fenella: White-shouldered one

White-shouldered one Gil: Happiness

Happiness Hans: God is gracious

God is gracious Ingrid: Fair or beautiful

Fair or beautiful Kerensa: Love

Love Lilith: Ghost or night monster

Ghost or night monster Luna: Moon

Moon Magus: Sorcerer

Sorcerer Maia: Mother

Mother Noelani: Heavenly mist

Heavenly mist Oberon: Noble or bearlike

Noble or bearlike Reina: Queen

Queen Saga: Story or journey

Story or journey Titania: The giant or great one

The giant or great one Zephyr: West wind

Funny warlock names

Check out these funny warlock names for your character in 2023.

Alalu

Aker

Arc Labyrinth

Balthier Shadowsoul

Crowley Bloodworth

Drudner

Eliphas

Finn Wood

Keetes Frost

Logan

Loom Keeling

Mazus Jinx

Moogellan

Nash Zul

Nuphaleh

Romulus Woods

Stone Wraith

Topa

Vekes

Xix Denholm

Zelroth Roseberg

Evil wizard names

Are you looking for an evil wizard name? Check out the collection below.

Adaranth Monroe

Alabaster Sangrey

Ark Le Blank

Auron Delacroix

Darren Barkridge

Dommik Devonshire

Earthan Le Rouge

Eike Trevils

Eoin Trevil

Ganondorf

Fane Christian

Heinrik Depraysie

Leviathan Naxxremis

Lucius Ripper

Luther Latimer

Quint Rathmore

Savant Creighton

Seifer Lobo

Seren Brevil

Smoky Shadowwalker

Synth Graeme

Wendrake La Croix

Zeddicus Graves

What is a good name for a warlock?

A good name shows your character's strength, power, and mystery.

What is another name for a female warlock?

Witch is the female equivalent of warlock.

Is there a warlock name generator?

Yes, there are multiple warlock name generators online. You can use one to generate a name for your character.

One of the biggest responsibilities given to a gamer is choosing their character's name. The list of warlock names above gives you unique options for your male or female character.

