150+ goddess names for girls from mythologies around the world
Goddess names for girls carry an enchanting aura, evoking the strength, beauty, and divine qualities attributed to legendary globally. These names embody a sense of timeless grace and power. Naming your child after a goddess connects the child to a rich cultural and mythological heritage.
Many parents are proud when they name their children after Goddesses. It is a way of honouring and celebrating the power and grace that women have held throughout history. Goddesses are powerful female deities that feature prominently in various mythologies and religious traditions worldwide. So, what are some of the names that mean goddess?
Best goddess girl names from mythologies
Goddess names for baby girls hold the potential to infuse the lives of girls with a sense of divine essence. Below are some goddess baby names you can give your daughter.
- Athen: The one who is wise
- Asia: Sunrise
- Aphrodite: Goddess of love, beauty, and desire
- Allatum: Immortal spirits
- Calypso: She who conceals
- Demeter: Goddess of agriculture, fertility, and the harvest
- Aglaea: Splendor, glory, magnificence, and beauty
- Persephone: Bringer of death
- Selene: The goddess of the moon and lunar energy
- Freya: Goddess of love, beauty, fertility, and war
- Frigg: Queen of the gods and goddess of marriage and motherhood
- Sif: Goddess of fertility, family, and grain
- Venus: Goddess of love, beauty, and fertility
- Iris: Rainbow
- Anahita: River and water
- Callirrhoe: The beautiful flow
- Clementia: Goddess of forgiveness and mercy
- Diana: Goddess of the hunt, moon, and childbirth
- Irene: Peace
- Juno: The goddess of marriage, childbirth, and women's rights
- Flora: Flower
- Batul: True woman devotee of Allah
- Aine: Radiance
- Alectrona: Shining, iridescent, and amber
- Maat: Goddess of truth, justice, and balance
- Nephthys: Goddess of mourning, protection, and transition
- Bhaskari: Radiant like the sun
- Mongfind: Goddess worshipped on Samhain
- Scathach: Goddess of healing arts and magical arts
- Morrigan: Goddess of battle, sovereignty, and fate
- Druantia: Goddess and mother of the tree calendar
- Rhiannon: Goddess of horses, enchantment, and the moon
- Maeve: Irish warrior queen and goddess of sovereignty
- Cynthia: Woman from Kynthos
- Lakshmi: Goddess of wealth, fortune, and abundance
- Parvati: Goddess of love, power, and fertility
- Dalia: Fate or destiny
- Guanyin: Goddess of compassion and mercy
- Angelia: Messenger of God
- Amaterasu: Sun goddess and ruler of the heavens
- Izanami: Goddess of creation and death
- Benzaiten: Goddess of knowledge, music, and water
- Isis: Throne
- Tlazolteotl: Goddess of purification, fertility, and childbirth
- Oshun: Goddess of love, beauty, and fertility (Yoruba)
- Mawu: Goddess of the moon and creation (Dahomey)
- Pele: Goddess of fire, volcanoes, and creation
- Laka: Goddess of hula, fertility, and forests
- Kapo: Goddess of sorcery, healing, and the supernatural
- Namaka: Goddess of the sea and sister of Pele
- Hi'iaka: Goddess of hula, dance, and fertility
- Hina: Goddess of the moon, creation, and healing
- Hine-nui-te-Po: Goddess of death, night, and the underworld
- Papatuanuku: Earth goddess and mother of all living things
- Haumia-tiketike: Goddess of wild foods and fernroot
- Naila: The attained or achiever
Powerful goddess names with their meanings
These are female goddess names that represent power and often have strong, assertive sounds and meanings associated with strength and authority. If you are looking for a good girl name, consider checking out the list below.
- Freyja: Love, beauty, and war
- Sekhmet: Egyptian lioness goddess of war, healing, and justice
- Durga: Power, protection, and destruction of evil
- Inanna: Sumerian goddess of love, fertility, and war
- Cybele: Phrygian goddess of nature, fertility, and mountains
- Oya: Yoruba goddess of wind, storms, and transformation
- Deeta: The Lord of the underworld
- Hestia: Greek goddess of the hearth and home
- Atabey (Taino): Ruler of freshwater, fertility, love, and storms
- Demetria: The mother of the land
- Concordia: Peace or harmony
- Tiamat: Mesopotamian goddess of primordial chaos and the ocean
- Vesta: The Roman deity of the hearth and home
- Deveshi: Golden seeds of experience
- Chandra: One who is shaped like a bell
- Ereshkigal: The Mesopotamian deity of the underworld
- Enid: Women with life and soul
- Themis: Greek titaness of divine law and order
- Gefion: To give
- Chakrikaa: Prosperity
- Bellona: Roman goddess of war and conflict
- Ala: Igbo goddess of the earth, fertility, and morality
- Ghul: Dew of the lamb or to bloom
- Evaki: She who is all
- Sequana: The fast-flowing one
- Thora: Thunder
- Arche: The first principle of the beginning
- Shyla: Daughter of the mountain
- Bhavani: The giver of life
- Riya: Graceful singer
- Brigid: Strength, virtue and power
- Padma: Born from the lotus flower
- Phoebe: Radiant or shinning one
- Fatima: The one who abstains
Rare goddess names
Are you looking for beautiful goddess names with unique meanings and cultural significance? Here are some of the elegant names you can consider.
- Anahita: Persian goddess of fertility, water, and wisdom
- Arianrhod: Welsh goddess representing feminine power
- Epona: Gaulish goddess of horses, fertility, and abundance
- Margawse: The wife of a king
- Hecate: Greek goddess of magic, crossroads, and witchcraft
- Mielikki: Finnish goddess of forests, healing, and nature
- Pallas: Greek epithet meaning virgin
- Ira: Watchful
- Ran: Norse goddess of the sea, storms, and drowned souls
- Seshat: Egyptian divinity of writing, wisdom, and measurement
- Skadi: Norse giantess and goddess of winter, mountains, and skiing
- Niranjana: The night of the full moon
- Sulis: The Celtic deity of healing, thermal springs, and the sun
- Sanvi: Lovable, glowing and attractive
- Saraswati: Respectable person
- Creiddylad: The jewel of the sea
- Uzume: The Shinto deity of laughter, joy, and entertainment
- Xochiquetzal: Precious feather flower
- Zorya: Slavic goddess of the dawn and twilight
- Aditi: Boundless or innocent
- Pranshi: The most valuable part of something
- Kokomthena: Wife of the sun god Natos
- Imani: Swahili goddess of faith and belief
Divine feminine names
Divinity is associated with sacred feminine energy. They evoke a sense of beauty, strength, intuition, and connection to nature and the divine. Here are divine goddess names and meanings.
- Amara: Eternal or immortal in Sanskrit
- Aria: Grace and elegance
- Aurora: Dawn
- Surasa: Honesty
- Calista: Beautiful or most lovely
- Celeste: Heavenly
- Dahlia: Grace, elegance, and inner strength
- Elysia: From the blessed Isles
- Evangeline: Good news
- Genevieve: Woman of the tribe
- Isolde: Iron ruler
- Lilith: Belonging to the night
- Maya: Illusion or magic
- Niamh: Radiant or bright
- Ophelia: Helper or serpent
- Penelope: Weaver
- Makaria: Beloved
- Seraphina: Fiery ones
- Siena: Reddish brown
- Tabitha: Elegance and kindness
- Valencia: Brave
- Willow: Flexibility
- Xanthe: Golden
- Yasmin: Jasmine flower
- Zara: Blooming flower
- Adira: Strong or powerful
- Bianca: White or pure
- Calliope: Beautiful voice
- Aphea: Truth
- Danica: Morning star or divine
- Var: Beloved or pledged
- Idony: Love again
- Uma: Fame, splendour, and tranquillity
- Kiana: Divine or heavenly
- Aaradhya: Daughter of God
- Vaishu: Graceful and wise
- Ariadne: The holy one
- Veda: Knowledge
Naming your child after a goddess well-known in society shows how much you value and respect your culture. From the given list, you can easily find goddess names for girls from different mythologies.
Source: Legit.ng