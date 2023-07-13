150+ goddess names for girls from mythologies around the world

Goddess names for girls carry an enchanting aura, evoking the strength, beauty, and divine qualities attributed to legendary globally. These names embody a sense of timeless grace and power. Naming your child after a goddess connects the child to a rich cultural and mythological heritage.

A baby sitting on the grass. Photo: pexels.com, @minh-vo-507870144 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many parents are proud when they name their children after Goddesses. It is a way of honouring and celebrating the power and grace that women have held throughout history. Goddesses are powerful female deities that feature prominently in various mythologies and religious traditions worldwide. So, what are some of the names that mean goddess?

Best goddess girl names from mythologies

Goddess names for baby girls hold the potential to infuse the lives of girls with a sense of divine essence. Below are some goddess baby names you can give your daughter.

Athen : The one who is wise

: The one who is wise Asia: Sunrise

Sunrise Aphrodite : Goddess of love, beauty, and desire

: Goddess of love, beauty, and desire Allatum : Immortal spirits

: Immortal spirits Calypso: She who conceals

She who conceals Demeter : Goddess of agriculture, fertility, and the harvest

: Goddess of agriculture, fertility, and the harvest Aglaea : Splendor, glory, magnificence, and beauty

: Splendor, glory, magnificence, and beauty Persephone : Bringer of death

: Bringer of death Selene : The goddess of the moon and lunar energy

: The goddess of the moon and lunar energy Freya : Goddess of love, beauty, fertility, and war

: Goddess of love, beauty, fertility, and war Frigg : Queen of the gods and goddess of marriage and motherhood

: Queen of the gods and goddess of marriage and motherhood Sif : Goddess of fertility, family, and grain

: Goddess of fertility, family, and grain Venus : Goddess of love, beauty, and fertility

: Goddess of love, beauty, and fertility Iris : Rainbow

: Rainbow Anahita: River and water

River and water Callirrhoe: The beautiful flow

The beautiful flow Clementia : Goddess of forgiveness and mercy

: Goddess of forgiveness and mercy Diana : Goddess of the hunt, moon, and childbirth

: Goddess of the hunt, moon, and childbirth Irene : Peace

: Peace Juno : The goddess of marriage, childbirth, and women's rights

: The goddess of marriage, childbirth, and women's rights Flora : Flower

: Flower Batul: True woman devotee of Allah

True woman devotee of Allah Aine: Radiance

Radiance Alectrona: Shining, iridescent, and amber

Shining, iridescent, and amber Maat : Goddess of truth, justice, and balance

: Goddess of truth, justice, and balance Nephthys : Goddess of mourning, protection, and transition

: Goddess of mourning, protection, and transition Bhaskari: Radiant like the sun

A mother with her daughter in a baby carriage. Photo: pexels.com, @kamaji-ogino (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mongfind : Goddess worshipped on Samhain

: Goddess worshipped on Samhain Scathach : Goddess of healing arts and magical arts

: Goddess of healing arts and magical arts Morrigan : Goddess of battle, sovereignty, and fate

: Goddess of battle, sovereignty, and fate Druantia : Goddess and mother of the tree calendar

: Goddess and mother of the tree calendar Rhiannon : Goddess of horses, enchantment, and the moon

: Goddess of horses, enchantment, and the moon Maeve : Irish warrior queen and goddess of sovereignty

: Irish warrior queen and goddess of sovereignty Cynthia : Woman from Kynthos

: Woman from Kynthos Lakshmi : Goddess of wealth, fortune, and abundance

: Goddess of wealth, fortune, and abundance Parvati : Goddess of love, power, and fertility

: Goddess of love, power, and fertility Dalia : Fate or destiny

: Fate or destiny Guanyin : Goddess of compassion and mercy

: Goddess of compassion and mercy Angelia : Messenger of God

: Messenger of God Amaterasu : Sun goddess and ruler of the heavens

: Sun goddess and ruler of the heavens Izanami : Goddess of creation and death

: Goddess of creation and death Benzaiten : Goddess of knowledge, music, and water

: Goddess of knowledge, music, and water Isis: Throne

Throne Tlazolteotl : Goddess of purification, fertility, and childbirth

: Goddess of purification, fertility, and childbirth Oshun : Goddess of love, beauty, and fertility (Yoruba)

: Goddess of love, beauty, and fertility (Yoruba) Mawu : Goddess of the moon and creation (Dahomey)

: Goddess of the moon and creation (Dahomey) Pele : Goddess of fire, volcanoes, and creation

: Goddess of fire, volcanoes, and creation Laka : Goddess of hula, fertility, and forests

: Goddess of hula, fertility, and forests Kapo : Goddess of sorcery, healing, and the supernatural

: Goddess of sorcery, healing, and the supernatural Namaka : Goddess of the sea and sister of Pele

: Goddess of the sea and sister of Pele Hi'iaka : Goddess of hula, dance, and fertility

: Goddess of hula, dance, and fertility Hina : Goddess of the moon, creation, and healing

: Goddess of the moon, creation, and healing Hine-nui-te-Po : Goddess of death, night, and the underworld

: Goddess of death, night, and the underworld Papatuanuku : Earth goddess and mother of all living things

: Earth goddess and mother of all living things Haumia-tiketike : Goddess of wild foods and fernroot

: Goddess of wild foods and fernroot Naila: The attained or achiever

Powerful goddess names with their meanings

A baby seated on a grass. Photo: pexels.com, @amponsah-nii-davidson-1042377 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These are female goddess names that represent power and often have strong, assertive sounds and meanings associated with strength and authority. If you are looking for a good girl name, consider checking out the list below.

Freyja : Love, beauty, and war

: Love, beauty, and war Sekhmet: Egyptian lioness goddess of war, healing, and justice

Egyptian lioness goddess of war, healing, and justice Durga : Power, protection, and destruction of evil

: Power, protection, and destruction of evil Inanna : Sumerian goddess of love, fertility, and war

: Sumerian goddess of love, fertility, and war Cybele: Phrygian goddess of nature, fertility, and mountains

Phrygian goddess of nature, fertility, and mountains Oya: Yoruba goddess of wind, storms, and transformation

Yoruba goddess of wind, storms, and transformation Deeta: The Lord of the underworld

The Lord of the underworld Hestia: Greek goddess of the hearth and home

Greek goddess of the hearth and home Atabey (Taino ): Ruler of freshwater, fertility, love, and storms

): Ruler of freshwater, fertility, love, and storms Demetria: The mother of the land

The mother of the land Concordia : Peace or harmony

: Peace or harmony Tiamat: Mesopotamian goddess of primordial chaos and the ocean

Mesopotamian goddess of primordial chaos and the ocean Vesta: The Roman deity of the hearth and home

The Roman deity of the hearth and home Deveshi: Golden seeds of experience

Golden seeds of experience Chandra : One who is shaped like a bell

: One who is shaped like a bell Ereshkigal: The Mesopotamian deity of the underworld

The Mesopotamian deity of the underworld Enid: Women with life and soul

Women with life and soul Themis : Greek titaness of divine law and order

: Greek titaness of divine law and order Gefion: To give

To give Chakrikaa: Prosperity

Prosperity Bellona : Roman goddess of war and conflict

: Roman goddess of war and conflict Ala : Igbo goddess of the earth, fertility, and morality

: Igbo goddess of the earth, fertility, and morality Ghul: Dew of the lamb or to bloom

Dew of the lamb or to bloom Evaki: She who is all

She who is all Sequana: The fast-flowing one

The fast-flowing one Thora: Thunder

Thunder Arche: The first principle of the beginning

The first principle of the beginning Shyla : Daughter of the mountain

: Daughter of the mountain Bhavani: The giver of life

The giver of life Riya : Graceful singer

: Graceful singer Brigid: Strength, virtue and power

Strength, virtue and power Padma : Born from the lotus flower

: Born from the lotus flower Phoebe: Radiant or shinning one

Radiant or shinning one Fatima: The one who abstains

Rare goddess names

A mother playing with her daughter. Photo: pexels.com, @criativapix (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for beautiful goddess names with unique meanings and cultural significance? Here are some of the elegant names you can consider.

Anahita : Persian goddess of fertility, water, and wisdom

: Persian goddess of fertility, water, and wisdom Arianrhod : Welsh goddess representing feminine power

: Welsh goddess representing feminine power Epona : Gaulish goddess of horses, fertility, and abundance

: Gaulish goddess of horses, fertility, and abundance Margawse: The wife of a king

The wife of a king Hecate : Greek goddess of magic, crossroads, and witchcraft

: Greek goddess of magic, crossroads, and witchcraft Mielikki: Finnish goddess of forests, healing, and nature

Finnish goddess of forests, healing, and nature Pallas : Greek epithet meaning virgin

: Greek epithet meaning virgin Ira: Watchful

Watchful Ran : Norse goddess of the sea, storms, and drowned souls

: Norse goddess of the sea, storms, and drowned souls Seshat : Egyptian divinity of writing, wisdom, and measurement

: Egyptian divinity of writing, wisdom, and measurement Skadi : Norse giantess and goddess of winter, mountains, and skiing

: Norse giantess and goddess of winter, mountains, and skiing Niranjana : The night of the full moon

: The night of the full moon Sulis: The Celtic deity of healing, thermal springs, and the sun

The Celtic deity of healing, thermal springs, and the sun Sanvi: Lovable, glowing and attractive

Lovable, glowing and attractive Saraswati: Respectable person

Respectable person Creiddylad : The jewel of the sea

: The jewel of the sea Uzume : The Shinto deity of laughter, joy, and entertainment

: The Shinto deity of laughter, joy, and entertainment Xochiquetzal : Precious feather flower

: Precious feather flower Zorya : Slavic goddess of the dawn and twilight

: Slavic goddess of the dawn and twilight Aditi : Boundless or innocent

: Boundless or innocent Pranshi: The most valuable part of something

The most valuable part of something Kokomthena : Wife of the sun god Natos

: Wife of the sun god Natos Imani: Swahili goddess of faith and belief

Divine feminine names

A baby in a white and red floral dress. Photo: @pexels.com, @bankole-ade-oni-2285063 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Divinity is associated with sacred feminine energy. They evoke a sense of beauty, strength, intuition, and connection to nature and the divine. Here are divine goddess names and meanings.

Amara: Eternal or immortal in Sanskrit

Eternal or immortal in Sanskrit Aria: Grace and elegance

Grace and elegance Aurora: Dawn

Dawn Surasa: Honesty

Honesty Calista: Beautiful or most lovely

Beautiful or most lovely Celeste: Heavenly

Heavenly Dahlia: Grace, elegance, and inner strength

Grace, elegance, and inner strength Elysia: From the blessed Isles

From the blessed Isles Evangeline: Good news

Good news Genevieve: Woman of the tribe

Woman of the tribe Isolde: Iron ruler

Iron ruler Lilith: Belonging to the night

Belonging to the night Maya: Illusion or magic

Illusion or magic Niamh: Radiant or bright

Radiant or bright Ophelia: Helper or serpent

Helper or serpent Penelope: Weaver

Weaver Makaria : Beloved

: Beloved Seraphina: Fiery ones

Fiery ones Siena: Reddish brown

Reddish brown Tabitha: Elegance and kindness

Elegance and kindness Valencia: Brave

Brave Willow: Flexibility

Flexibility Xanthe: Golden

Golden Yasmin: Jasmine flower

Jasmine flower Zara: Blooming flower

Blooming flower Adira: Strong or powerful

Strong or powerful Bianca: White or pure

White or pure Calliope: Beautiful voice

Beautiful voice Aphea: Truth

Truth Danica: Morning star or divine

Morning star or divine Var: Beloved or pledged

Beloved or pledged Idony: Love again

Love again Uma : Fame, splendour, and tranquillity

: Fame, splendour, and tranquillity Kiana: Divine or heavenly

Divine or heavenly Aaradhya: Daughter of God

Daughter of God Vaishu: Graceful and wise

Graceful and wise Ariadne: The holy one

The holy one Veda: Knowledge

Naming your child after a goddess well-known in society shows how much you value and respect your culture. From the given list, you can easily find goddess names for girls from different mythologies.

Legit.ng also published an interesting article about 100+ great toad and frog names for your small amphibian friend. Owning a frog pet and taking good care of it is vital. However, to enjoy it first, you must give it a great name.

Find a favourite title for your amphibian friend from the extensive list of names in this post. Ensure to pick a name that matches its characteristics, skin colour, eyes, or behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng