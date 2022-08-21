100+ best feel-good quotes and sayings to cheer people up

You deserve to be happy regardless of what life throws at you. Always hoping that the best is yet to come will keep you going despite the ups and downs. You do not require much to make yourself and the people around you happy. Most times, simple feel-good quotes will do the magic and make your life much happier.

Many people are constantly looking for a source of happiness and inspiration to overcome their challenges. You can be inspired to harness your full potential and be happy with the feel-good quotes explored below.

Feel-good quotes and sayings to cheer you up

It is human to feel emotions of all kinds and not just happy. If you feel a little grumpy, use the quotes below to cheer yourself up or get inspired.

Short feel-good quotes

Every day may not be Monday, but the blues can persist throughout the week. Check out these short feel-good quotes to feel better today.

Tension is who you think you are; relaxation is who you are. – Lao Tzu

Life is a sea of vibrant colours. Jump in. – A.D. Posey

The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love. – Hubert H. Humphrey

Shine like the whole universe is yours. – Rumi

Nature does not hurry, yet everything gets accomplished. – Lao Tzu

I would always rather be happy than dignified. – Charlotte Bronte

There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. – George Sand

The darkest nights produce the brightest stars. – John Green

Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy. – Anne Frank

The secret of happiness is to find a congenial monotony. – V.S. Pritchett

Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened. – Dr. Seuss

If love is universal, no one can be left out. – Deepak Chopra

No medicine cures what happiness cannot. – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

The wound is the place where the light enters you. – Rumi

If you feel good about who you are inside, it will radiate. — Patti Smith

Feel-good Friday quotes for you

After five days of hard work, you deserve a break to forget your work week. Below is a selection of the best Friday quotes to get you ready for the weekend.

I believe that it is a mandatory Law of the Universe that on Fridays, you have to do something a little fun. – Hanna Rhoades

Oh! It’s Friday again. Share the love that was missing during the week. In a worthy moment of peace and bliss. – S. O’Sade

You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens. – Mandy Hale

I challenge you to let every day be a Friday. Give yourself permission to be happy every day. – Joel Osteen

On Friday, I like to high five myself for getting through another week on little more than caffeine, willpower, and inappropriate humour. — Nanea Hoffman

Friday is like a superhero that always arrives just in time to stop me from savagely beating one of my coworkers with a keyboard. — Rico

It’s Friday morning, mankind! Good vibe, don’t frown and let the monster see you smile! – Napz Cherub Pellazo

Friday is a day to finish your goals for the week. It is a day to celebrate that which you set out to accomplish at the beginning of the week. Well done. — Byron Pulsifer

Friday is about hanging out with friends, having fun. – Rebecca Black

Happiness is not the absence of problems, it’s the ability to deal with them. – Steve Maraboli

Happiness is a state of mind. It’s just according to the way you look at things. – Walt Disney

Without the weekend, where would the week be? — Anthony T. Hincks

When he worked, he really worked. But when he played, he really PLAYED. — Dr. Seuss

I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend. — Debasish Mridha

You know you’re doing what you love when Sunday nights feel the same as Friday nights. — Donny Deutsch

Positive feel-good quotes for you and your loved ones

If you are in need of a little pick-me-up or are hoping to sprinkle some extra cheer onto an already delightful day, read through these feel-good quotes for you and your loved ones.

To be without some of the things you want is an indispensable part of happiness. – Bertrand Russell

At the end of each day write down on a calendar the best thing that happened to you that day. — Brenda Shoshann

I do not try to play a role. I feel good being myself and saying what I think. — Volodymyr Zelensky

When you look good, you feel good. Confidence with what you're wearing is very important. If you feel good, you will always perform your best without worrying about anything. — Maria Sharapova

I can only control my own performance. If I do my best, then I can feel good at the end of the day. — Michael Phelps

Sometimes it's okay to give yourself a pat on the back and say, 'That was cool. That made me feel good.' — Sebastian Stan

When you take care of yourself, you're a better person for others. When you feel good about yourself, you treat others better. — Solange Knowles

The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up. – Mark Twain

You can look in the mirror and find a million things wrong with yourself. Or you can look in the mirror and think, 'I feel good, I have my health, and I'm so blessed.' That's the way I choose to look at it. – Isla Fisher

What is moral is what you feel good after, and what is immoral is what you feel bad after. – Ernest Hemingway

If you want to feel good, you have to go out and do some good. – Oprah Winfrey

You feel good if you've done hard work. You sleep better. You get stuck in your head if you have too much time to think. – Ryan Gosling

Kindness makes a fellow feel good whether it's being done to him or by him. – Frank A. Clark

Wanting to feel good is synonymous with wanting to feel God. – Wayne Dyer

When I feel good about myself, things start happening for myself. When you look up, you go up. – Herschel Walker

Feel-good quotes for her

Life can be hectic, but there are little things you can do to remind yourself of all the good times and infuse your day with a tiny spark of joy. If your girl is going through a tough patch, boost her mood using the quotes below.

Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it. – Nicholas Sparks

Life is a fairy tale. Live it with wonder and amazement. – Welwyn Wilton Katz

You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear. – Oscar Wilde

There is no path to happiness; happiness is the path. – Buddha

I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow. – Leo Christopher

The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched. They are felt with the heart. – The Little Prince

A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. – Maya Angelou

Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind. – Bernard M. Baruch

Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it. – Lindsey Vonn

Everything will line up perfectly when knowing and living the truth becomes more important than looking good. – Alen Cohen

Whatever you think you do well, do it. There is nothing better than feeling gratified. – Mike McManus

Believe you can, and you’re halfway there. – Theodore Roosevelt

If we feel good, we can keep going in the direction of the reality we’re creating. If we don’t feel good, we may reflect upon our beliefs and change them according to the reality we wish to create. – Alaric Hutchinson

Wherever you are, you are one with the clouds and one with the sun and the stars you see. You are one with everything. – Shunryu Suzuki

Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase – Martin Luther King Jr.

Feel-good quotes for him

Like women, men go through challenging and sad moments. You can make life a little better for your man by sending him a loving and inspiring quote.

Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – A.A. Milne

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you. — A.A. Milne

Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible’. – Audrey Hepburn

The answers keep unfolding as your life expands if you’re willing to see things for what they are and what they can be. – Oprah Winfrey

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies. – Mother Teresa

Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I’ll try again tomorrow. – Mary Anne Radmacher

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. – Steve Jobs

The secret of happiness is freedom. The secret of freedom is courage. – Carrie Jones

If I had but an hour of love, if that be all that is given me, an hour of love upon this earth, I would give my love to thee. — Alice Sebold

Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. – Theodore Roosevelt

Happiness is being content with what you have, living in freedom and liberty, having a good family life and good friends. – Divyanka Tripathi

At the centre of the universe is a loving heart that continues to beat and that wants the best for every person. – Fred Rogers

Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming it. – Helen Keller

Peace starts with suffering. Freedom starts with confinement. Courage starts with fear. Strength starts with surrender. Every mountain starts from beneath the earth, and you too shall rise. – Medusa

The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun. — Charles de Leusse

Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose. – Lyndon B. Johnson

They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: Someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for. – Tom Bodett

Feel-good quotes about life

Many times, happiness feels fleeting. Our moments of bliss are just that, moments. There are so many times in the day when we are not having positive feelings, but you can change that with the quotes below.

When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often, we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us. – Helen Keller

We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars. – Oscar Wilde

A great obstacle to happiness is to expect too much happiness. – Bernard de Fontenelle

Nobody really cares if you’re miserable, so you might as well be happy. – Cynthia Nelms

For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Only I can change my life. No one else can do it for me. – Carol Burnett

Real beauty is to be true to oneself. That's what makes me feel good. – Laetitia Casta

You can't get much done in life if you only work on the days when you feel good. – Jerry West

The free soul is rare, but you know it when you see it - basically because you feel good, very good, when you are near or with them. – Charles Bukowski

Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll just get run over if you just sit there. – Will Rodgers

The world is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper. – W.B. Yeats

If somebody hurts you, it’s okay to cry a river. Just remember to build a bridge and get over it. – Taylor Swift

Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle. – Ian Maclaren

If you remain calm in the midst of great chaos, it is the surest guarantee that it will eventually subside. – Julie Andrews

The greatest gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy. – Meryl Streep

If plan A doesn’t work, there are 25 more letters in the alphabet! – Claire Cook

When you don't feel good enough quotes to uplift your spirit

In an effort to combat negativity and bring joy during challenging times, we have compiled a collection of quotes to make you feel good. They will uplift your spirit whenever you feel sad, stressed, or low.

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift; that’s why it’s called The Present. – Bil Keane

Take a deep breath. Inhale peace, exhale happiness. – A.D. Posey

You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to swim. – Jon Kabat Zinn

Life is the dancer, and you are the dance – Eckhart Tolle

I have chosen to be happy because it's good for my health. – Voltaire

If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward. – Martin Luther King Jr.

Where there is no struggle, there is no strength. – Oprah Winfrey

The past is gone, the future is not here, and now I am free of both. Right now, I choose joy. – Deepak Chopra

Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it. – Dennis Kimbro

Sometimes, there is no harm in putting off a piece of work until another day. – The Little Prince

It’s better to walk alone than with a crowd going in the wrong direction. – Herman Su

I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I cannot accept not trying. – Michael Jordan

A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. – Christopher Reeve

Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears. – Les Brown

If plan A doesn’t work, there are 25 more letters in the alphabet! – Claire Cook

A calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that’s very important for good health. – Dalai Lama

Sending and receiving feel-good quotes is one of the easiest ways to uplift people's moods. When you feel good, you are happier and more productive.

