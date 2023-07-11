Jarad Anthony Higgins, famously known as Juice WRLD, was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born on 2 December 1998 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Before his death, the rapper released four albums, two mixtapes, and 35 singles. Juice WRLD inspired many with his music throughout his brief career. These are the best Juice WRLD's quotes and lyrics about love, life and death to inspire you.

Singer Juice WRLD performing on stage.

Juice WRLD was one of the best hip-hop artists in the world. He made his music debut in 2015 when he released his first mixtape and EP, JuiceTheKidd. His other hits include Robbery and Hear Me Calling, Righteous, and Tell Me U Luv Me. Get inspired by the reading and sharing Juice WRLD's quotes and lyrics with your loved ones and friends.

Best Juice WRLD's quotes

Juice WRLD's quotes are significant and interesting as they touch on various human aspects. Check out these motivational quotes from Juice WRLD.

Everybody, stay positive no matter how negative life gets.

Exhale depression as the wind blows. These are the laws of living in vogue.

Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence.

Either I grow with you or outgrow you; I am not standing still for nobody.

Words can be as sweet as candy or as sharp as a blade. That's the beauty of it.

I set my career up for longevity, and I'm gonna have longevity.

It's funny how the blessed ones had the most curses.

Sometimes life's a mess, I get high when I'm upset.

I don't know if it's because my heart hurts or I am insecure.

I'ma be the greatest 'til my life line finished.

Juice WRLD's love quotes

Rapper Juice WRLD posing for a photo.

Juice WRLD's thoughts on love are deeply emotional and full of lessons. Below are some of Juice WRLD's heart-touching quotes about love.

If you are jealous, remember I chose you out of everyone else.

Telling you right now, all you'll find is a lost soul, rich and blind.

They always notice when you act differently but never see what they did to make you start acting that way.

The best feeling in the world is lying with my beautiful wife.

Once you fall in love, you fall; there's a reason why we use that word.

The goal in life is not to live forever but to create something that will.

Let me in your heart; don't you dare forget me; I'm your fan, your poster's on my walls.

When it gets dark outside, in you, I confide. You help me face my demons I won't hide.

You've got to learn to live and love.

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest.

I'm your everything, so everything isn't a problem.

Juice WRLD's lyric quotes

Juice WRLD standing on stage.

Juice WRLD's quotes from songs mostly talk about many things, including how he fought addiction, among other things. Here are some of the best Juice WRLD's lyrics from his songs to inspire you as a fan.

The friends that don't evolve with you are temporary.

This type of love doesn't always come and go.

Sometimes life's a mess; I get high when I'm upset.

The devil is so beautiful and strong. But don't be fooled; you are much stronger.

Codeine in my sippy cup, I chug it, don't sip a lot, funny, laughing to the bank, and it's funny, Perky in my brain I'm a junkie.

Life is a ocean, demons I've been drownin' out, I watch the crowd and crack a smile.

I made mistakes, but that's what life is about; my mistakes led me to a better route.

And I cannot change you, so I must replace you, oh Easier said than done.

Juice WRLD's captions

Juice WRLD performing.

Captions are primarily used on Instagram and other social media platforms. Below are catchy captions by the American rapper you can use from his songs.

You found another one, but I am the better one. I won't let you forget me.

I have these Lucid Dreams where I can't move a thing.

I can't tell what's real or where I belong.

Why did I fall for you? I gave it all for you.

I stay to myself a lot.

You make me want to start smoking cigarettes, so I die slowly.

Trust me: it's cool to invest.

Life's not fair, but I'm still playin' fair.

I chase thrills; you still crashin' Hot Wheels.

I freestyle everything.

Juice WRLD's quotes about life

American rapper Juice WRLD performing on stage.

The American artist shared messages about life. Below is a collection of quotes from the rapper about life.

A minor setback paves the way for a major comeback.

I know I have a purpose, but I don't see the purpose.

Thank you, God, for waking me up when you ain't have to. This life is a blessing I won't take for granted.

Life is the only thing besides love that holds more value than any currency. You can’t buy true love, and you can’t purchase true life.

I'll never forget about the demons I conquered. Ik I got a way to go, but I still made it further than most.

I'ma die young, so I gotta live it up.

I need to feel alive, I need a hundred skies.

When it gets dark outside, in you, I confide; you help me face my demons I won't hide.

Don't let the scale define you. Be active. Eat healthy. Be happy.

Juice WRLD's quotes about death

Rapper Juice WRLD on his knees performing on stage.

Juice WRLD talked a lot about death a week before passing. His fans believe he had predicted his death. Here are the rapper's quotes about death.

I told her if I die, I’ma die young.

Never be afraid to die, but I have always been afraid to die before I get where I'm going.

You left me falling and landing inside my grave. I know that you want me dead.

I have never been afraid to die, but I have always been to die before I get where I'm going.

What's the 27 Club? We ain't making it past 21.

Roses are red; violets are blue; my heart is dead; I’m such a fool.

Now I'm running from her love; I'm not fast. So I'm making it worse. Now I'm digging up a grave from my past.

Life’s unreal, and death’s uncertain.

You make me want to start smoking cigarettes, so I die slowly.

I refuse to die, not by your side. So I’ll take what I can from you and hide.

Sad Juice WRLD's quotes

Singer Juice WRLD passed away on 8 December 2019, Advocate Christ Medical Centre, Oak Lawn, Illinois, United States.

Juice WRLD passed his message about depression and mental health often through his songs. If you're his fan, you probably understand this better. Below are some of Juice WRLD's sad quotes to remember him.

You tell me that you're sad inside. I'm sad that I can't satisfy.

One thing my dad told me was never to let your woman know when you're insecure.

Our eyes locked; you could see the sadness. My heart stops every time you call my name.

This is the part where I tell you I'm fine but lying; I don't want you to worry.

Anxiety is real, detachment is real, and so is depression. 999 fight back.

Don't say you feel my pain. It's way more than stress.

Sometimes it's best to just leave things be.

Juice WRLD's inspirational quotes

Musician Juice WRLD's real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins.

Juice WRLD also motivates his fans through quotes that inspire them to be better no matter their situations. Here are some of the best quotes from Juice WRLD to inspire you and your loved ones.

People will do you wrong over and over, but the one time you call them out, you're suddenly the bad guy.

Growing up means realising many of your friends are not your friends.

Nobody on this earth is perfect. Everybody has flaws; everybody has dark secrets and vices.

If anybody's going through anything, I hope and pray you get through it.

Break away from everybody, break away from everything. If you can't stand the way, this place takes you to higher places.

I'll never forget about the demons I conquered. I know I got a way to go, but I still made it further than most.

We are trying to hide our feelings, but we forget that our eyes speak.

Bye, negative energy; you're not welcome anywhere near me in my saviour's name, Amen.

By default, I'm kind-hearted, and it's a gift, not a curse; you gotta know to who to show your kind heart.

Juice WRLD is an American rapper who has continued to inspire fans even after his demise. His well-articulated and relatable songs contribute to his remembrance. Juice WRLD's music touches on various aspects of life like love and death. The above are the best Juice WRLD's quotes that can uplift you when you are down.

