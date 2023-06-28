Anita Brown has continued to drop jaws as she shares more details about her affair with Davido

In her latest revelation which she appears to have disappeared, she posted a screenshot of the singer's number

Several internet users have come for the US businesswoman, accusing her of chasing clout

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Anita Brown set the internet on fire when she came out with claims of being pregnant for Nigerian singer, Davido.

In a tweet, the US businesswoman shared a screenshot of the singer's American phone number.

Photos of alleged pregnant side chick Anita and Davido Credit: @ninatheelite, @davido

Source: Instagram

She posted the number and advised fans to get the truth from the singer directly.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Since I have no proof. Call him, text him and find out, loves."

Although Brown's Twitter account has been suspended, the screenshot has since gone viral with several blogs reposting it.

Check it out below:

Social media users react as Anita Brown posts Davido's phone number

king_teeoby:

"Let her getat! She's too classless and desperate. When sleeping with a married man, what did she expect? Get it, I'm not supporting David but she's exhibiting trashy, gutter behavior. David is a successful young guy. This is bound to happen. Ordinary Facebook Group wey I for popular, I know how many girls I lash. They kept throwing themselves at me, not to talk of a Billionaire. Who never sin, raise your hands up. David, you messed up but we still love you. OBO."

iamdonblaqwifi:

"Make this girl rest abeg now she is becoming very inheriting why posting davido number online. stup*d shameless fine girl."

valentine_ozioko92:

"Let's report her account joor, she don over do."

mightyprayger:

"So this is how u Treat Someone u claimed u have a Baby For,, what's all this Drama for,, Aunty Anita rest in Jesus Mighty Name."

its_rowl:

"Lol.. if na person like me give this babe belle, she go dey proud to dey drag me like this for public? In this life just make money first."

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick saga: Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend advises singer to sack lawyer

Xxsive, a content creator currently dating actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reacted to the ongoing pregnancy saga involving Davido and a US lady, Anita Brown.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Xxssive advised the singer to sack his lawyer, Prince, over his incompetence.

He went on to explain that Prince, knowing Davido's weakness for women, ought to draft a contract that would go anywhere the singer travels to, which would state the consequences of getting pregnant for the singer, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng