57 motivational progress quotes to give you that much needed push

Life is a journey where every day you take a step forward is progress. Making progress in life is essential, no matter how small it is. Progress and growth are necessary to accomplish your goals and objectives in life. These progress quotes will motivate you to keep going no matter what.

Life has challenges, and sometimes you need to do more to succeed. You should, however, have a prepared and motivated mind to keep going and not give up. Progress quotes will encourage you and give you the push you need. So anytime you feel like giving up, check out these progress quotes.

Progress quotes to inspire you to keep pushing

Advancement and growth are what everyone wants in life. If you feel stagnant and you are trying to figure out what to do, don't worry. Below is a collection of quotes to help you keep going.

Life is progress and not a station. ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

The aim of argument or discussion should not be victory but progress. ― Joseph Joubert

Progress is not made through fear; fear is the coward's way of leadership. ― Michelle Obama

The only time you should look back is to see how far you've come. ― Bangtan Boys

We all want to advance, but if you're on the wrong road, advancement means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road. In that case, the man who turns back soonest is the most advanced. ― C. S. Lewis

It doesn't matter which side of the fence you get off on sometimes. What matters most is getting off! You cannot grow without making decisions. ― Jim Rohn

The more significant part of growth is the desire to progress. ― Seneca the Younger

If you're walking down the right path and willing to keep walking, you'll eventually advance. ― Barack Obama

With deviation from the norm, progress is possible. ― Frank Zappa

Growth, therefore, is not an accident but a necessity. It is a part of nature. ― Herbert Spencer

Excellence without effort is as futile as progress without preparation. ― William Arthur Ward

It is not strange to mistake change for advancement. ― Millard Fillmore

You never change things by fighting the existing reality.

The world hates change, yet it is the only thing that has brought progress. ― Charles Kettering

Those who do not move do not notice their chains. ― Rosa Luxemburg

Quotes on making progress in life

When you set out to accomplish a goal, small steps over time can lead to big success. Here are great quotes on making progress and achieving your goals.

The secret of making progress is to get started. ― Mark Twain

You don't make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering, and complaining. You make advance by implementing ideas. ― Shirley Chisholm

Progress is one step closer to excellence. ― Frank Sonnenberg

Comfort is the enemy of progress. ― P. T. Barnum

Success is invaluable, and for that reason, it comes in small portions. ― Michael Bassey Johnson

Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. ― George Bernard Shaw

Progress is not achieved by luck or accident but by working on yourself daily. ― Epictetus, Ancient Greek Stoic philosopher

Push your boundaries beyond the ordinary; be that extra and extraordinary. ― Roy T. Bennett

When you feel insecure or like you don't measure up, remind yourself of how far you've come. And at that moment, you'll realize you've climbed mountains and can overcome anything. ― Brittany Burgunde

If you want to experience significant growth toward your goal, you need to be intentional about the work you're doing every day.

Success is steady progress toward one's personal goals. ― Jim Rohn

If there is no struggle, there is no progress. ― Frederick Douglass

Healthy discontent is the prelude to progress. ― Mahatma Gandhi

And a step backwards, after making a wrong turn, is a step in the right direction. ― Kurt Vonnegut

Quotes on progress and growth

It is essential to ensure that you do not stay in one place and that you advance and grow as a person every day. Progress and growth quotes are great motivators to succeed in life. Below are inspirational quotes to help you stay on continual breakthrough and improvement.

Progress and growth are impossible if you always do things like you've done. ― Wayne Dyer

What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want. ― Jane Goodall

Everything you've ever wanted is one step outside your comfort zone.

Strive not to be a success but rather to be of value. ― Albert Einstein

Don't go through life; grow through life. ― Eric Butterworth

Every success story is a tale of constant adaption, revision, and change. ― Richard Branson

Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better. ― Maya Angelou

Like the turtle, you need to stick your neck out to advance. ― Anna Olson

We should not judge people by their peak of excellence but by the distance, they have travelled from the point where they started. ― Henry Ward Beecher

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts. ― Eleanor Roosevelt

Recognizing that you are not where you want to be is a starting point to begin changing your life. ― Deborah Day

A little growth each day adds up to significant results.

Incredible change happens when you control what you have power over instead of craving control over what you don't. ― Steve Maraboli

Growth is never by chance; it results from forces working together. ― James Cash Penney

Progress motivational quotes

Growth takes a lot of hard work, and you must stay motivated to advance. However, sometimes one may grow weary and lack the motivation to stay on course. Here are motivational quotations for when you feel like giving up.

Focus on growth, not perfection. ― Bill Phillips

Where there is age, there is evolution. Where there is life, there is growth. ― Anjelica Huston

Without continual growth and advancement, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning. ― Benjamin Franklin

Allow yourself to be proud of yourself and all your improvements. Especially the progress that no one else can see.

It's not about success; it's about development. ― Tony Robbins

Growth is a spiral process, doubling back on itself, reassessing, and regrouping. ― Julia Margaret Cameron

Actively recognizing your goals and advancement will inspire and push you even harder. ― Denzel J. Wellington

Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is growth; working together is success. ― Edward Everett Hale

Advancing always involves risks. You can't steal second base and keep your foot on first. ― Frederick B. Wilcox

A little move every day adds up to significant results. ― Satya

Some quit due to slow growth. Never grasping the fact that slow growth is still growth. ― Jeff Olson

Courage means to keep making forward advancement while you still feel afraid. ― Joyce Meyer

Development occurs when courageous, skilful leaders seize the opportunity to improve things. ― Harry S Truman

Whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward. ― Martin Luther King

Success in life comprises small steps; you can experience progress at any particular phase. No matter how many times you fall or how slow you advance, growth is growth, no matter how small. So there's only one growth strategy: work hard and keep pushing. The above progress quotes will inspire you to keep going no matter what.

