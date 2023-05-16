xQc’s girlfriend history: who has the streamer dated over the years?

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is a famous Canadian Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League (OWL). He is known for streaming video games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Overwatch, and Minecraft. Like many celebrities, his fame in the gaming industry has attracted attention towards his personal life. Many want to know who xQc’s girlfriend is and who he dated in the past.

xQc began his career as an Overwatch player in 2016. Besides playing games, the Twitch streamer records vlogs of events, documents his daily life, and live-streams on Just Chatting, reacting to other streamers' videos. Despite prospering in his career, many wonder if it is the same to his personal life. Does xQc have a girlfriend? Here is a look into his dating history.

Who is xQc’s girlfriend?

Does xQc have a girlfriend? No. Additionally, the Twitch streamer prefers to keep his personal life private, making it challenging to know if he has a girlfriend now. However, below are some of the women the Twitch streamer has been rumoured to be with over the years.

Adeptthebest and xQc

Adeptthebest is an American model, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber famous for streaming Among Us, Call of Duty and GTA 5. The Canadian Twitch streamer and Adeptthebest started dating in 2019 until they made their relationship known to the public in March 2021. At first, the duo introduced each other as roommates on the Twitch streaming platform. Adept clarified in a YouTube video, saying,

As a new couple, what do you do other than say you live together? When you don’t want people all up in your personal life…So we say we live together, and then eventually it was like my roommate instead of being my boyfriend… At first, he didn't want a relationship per se, but I was very clear that I did not mess with guys I was not in a relationship with, so we were a little bit on the opposite ends of the dating spectrum. He thought he was like, 'Oh, she can't be serious,'… but I was serious and had turned down many quality men.

Are xQc and Adept dating?

No, the duo is no longer dating. xQc and Adept broke up in August 2021 during an Apex Legend live stream. They allegedly parted ways because of a fight. The ex-couple's separation left many of their fans disappointed.

Regarding the breakup, the Canadian that he had to break things off with Adept because she didn't get along with his brother. He had to choose his family over his now ex-girlfriend.

xQc’s ex-girlfriend, Adept, also went public about their break up, saying that he was manipulative. She added that he decided to go against all of her wishes and did whatever he wanted without considering her feelings.

xQc and Nyyxxii

Many have been wondering whether Nyyxxii is xQc’s new girlfriend. Nyyxxii, whose real name is Kayla, is a Twitch streamer from England, UK. She was rumoured to be with the entertainer shortly after he broke up with his ex-girlfriend Adept.

During a Twitch broadcast on 1 November, xQc and Nyyxxii openly expressed their affection for each other, confirming their relationship.

Is xQc still with NYXX?

No, they not together. On 17 November 2022, when xQc was reacting to some food and cooking-related YouTube videos, he got a donation message from a viewer who asked if he was watching cooking videos for his partner Nyyxxii. The fan thought that Nyyxxii and the Twitch Canadian streamer were dating. xQc replied,

I'm not... I'm not seeing her anymore.

Who is xQc in a relationship with?

Who is xQc dating in 2023? The entertainer has not revealed whether or not he is in any relationship. He is presumably single.

The topic of xQc’s girlfriend has been a hot one recently. The Canadian Twitch streamer has been rumoured to be in two relationship with fellow video creators Adept and Nyyxxii. As of 2023, he is presumably single and has not disclosed any info regarding his dating life.

