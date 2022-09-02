100+ life is too short quotes to help you live without regrets

Life is a gift that should not be taken for granted, even in the everyday hustles and bustles. In the pursuit of happiness, most people have different goals and aspirations in life. However, many go through life with regrets about what they missed and what could have been. These life is short quotes will unleash your inner longing to live a happier life at the moment as time is limited.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Time here on earth flies, and people become increasingly aware of this fact as the years pass. Although it may be challenging, all the troubles and regrets of the past or present should not stop you from living your best life. It is, therefore, important to spend every day in joy and happiness as if it were your last.

Life is too short quotes

Life sometimes can feel very long, and sometimes a day feels very short. But, the truth is life passes very fast, and in a blink, it's over. Below are some famous quotes to remind you life is short.

The only rule is don't be boring and dress cute wherever you go. Life is too short to blend in. ― Paris Hilton

Life is too short to wait for the perfect moment. Live this moment to its fullest and make it perfect.

Life is too short to worry about anything. You had better enjoy it because the next day promises nothing. ― Eric Davis

Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth. ― Mallory Hopkins

Life is fleeting. If there is anything you want to do, the time is now.

Say it before you run out of time. Say it before it is too late. Say what you're feeling. Waiting is a mistake.

Life is too short to care what other people think.

Life is too short to be negative. ― Virgil van Dijk

I don't care if you think I'm too crazy. Life is too short to be normal.

Life is short is too short to skip cake.

There is no time to live at war with yourself.

Life is too short to work so hard. ― Vivien Leigh

Life is too short to be on a diet. ― Taylor Jenkins Reid

Life is too short to be arguing over some little things. ― Chamillionaire

Life is too short not to have oysters and champagne sometimes. ―Christie Brinkley

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Life is precious quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @adityaaiyar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life is precious and unpredictable to waste time on things that do not matter, such as anger, stress and negativity. Here are some incredible quotes to remind you how precious life is.

It's impressive to see the beauty of the world. It's so beautiful and so brutal. It's a reminder that every second of life is precious. ― Sally Green

Life is precious and time is a crucial element. Let's make every moment count and help those with more significant needs than our own. ― Harmon Killebrew

Life is precious and immeasurable by any jewel. ― Ken Goss

Like water, life is precious, but most people, through their lack of empathy, prefer to waste it. ― Michael Bassey Johnson

Life is precious and time is a crucial element. Let's make every moment count and help those with greater needs than our own. ― Harmon Killebrew

Life is so precious! Live with love, joy, happiness, and abundance. ― Debasish Mridha

All creatures, whether large or small, are precious because God created them. ― Heather Wolf

Follow your heart. Time is precious. Don't waste it living someone else's life. ― Jess C Scott

Life is short, and every moment is precious. ― Gad Saad

Life is precious, and relationships are precious. I'm a great believer in family. ― Len Goodman

Life is a precious gift. Use your days wisely.

Every man holds life dear, but the dear man has honour far more precious than life. ― William Shakespeare

More precious is life with honesty than wealth with infamy. ― Thomas Wentworth

Life is precious simply because it's a gift from God.

Life is precious, handle it with prayer.

Life is precious, so add life to your age and add age to your life.

Just remember, life is precious. Treat it that way!

Life is very precious for every living being in this world, whether small or big.

Life is too short to wake up with regrets quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @francescoungaro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most people have regrets, and many spend their lives worrying about past mistakes. One should, however, live with no regrets as there is only one life. You can choose any of the following motivational quotes to remind you not to live with regrets.

I don't have regrets; life is too short. You have to think about the positives and move forward. ― Zoe Ball

As you grow older, you'll find the only things you regret are the things you didn't do. ― Zachary Scott

Life is too short to have grudges and regrets. ― Rubina Dilaik

You may delay, but time will not. ― Benjamin Franklin

Life is short. Be silly. Have fun. Love the people who treat you right. Forget the ones who don't. Regret nothing. ― Karen Salmansohn

Forgive quickly. Kiss slowly. Love truly. Laugh uncontrollably and never regret anything that made you smile. ― Audrey Hepburn

Life is too short to harbour any hostilities towards anybody. ― Peabo Bryson

Be patient and understanding. Life is too short to be vengeful or malicious.― Phillips Brooks

Life is too short to start your day with broken pieces of yesterday; it will definitely destroy your wonderful today and ruin your great tomorrow!

Let's not let ourselves be upset by small things we should despise and forget. Remember, life is too short to be little. ― Dale Carnegie.

The Span of Life is too short to be trifled away in unconcerning and unprofitable matters. ― Mary Astell

Don't be fooled by the calendar. There are only as many days in the year as you make use of. ― Charles Richards

Life's too short to have regrets. So always remember, just try your best.

Life is too short to hold regrets. Once it's done, you cannot regret it. ―Kay Menon

Deep life is too short quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @juliaclooten (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although life is short, one can be happy and enjoy every moment of every day, no matter what comes along the way. Here are some motivating short quotes about life.

You don't have to wait for a wake-up call to begin to live in the present. ― Cynthia Heald

Life is too short to waste a single second with anyone who doesn't appreciate or value you.

Enjoy life while you have it, for it does not last long. ― Prasanna Rao Bandela

Life is too short to waste on b*llsh*t. ― Steph Campbell

Life is too short and unpredictable not to live it exactly as you please.

Never miss a moment during your eternal journey. ― Mel Wayne

Life is too short to spend in negativity. So I have made a conscious effort not to be where I don't want to be. ― Hugh Dillon

Life is a flash of lightning in the dark of night. It is a brief time of tremendous potential. ― B. Alan Wallace

Life is too short to spend hoping that the perfectly arched eyebrow or hottest new lip shade will mask an ugly heart. ―Kevyn Aucoin

Life is short, make it sweet quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @thierryfillieul (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you understand how short life is, you will make the most of it and ensure it is as sweet as possible.

Life is short, and it is up to you to make it sweet. ―Sarah Louise Delany

Life is too short to drink bad wine. ― Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Enjoy every moment you have. Because in life, there are no rewinds, only flashbacks. ― Anmol Andore

Life is too short to be little. Man is never so manly as when he feels deeply, acts boldly, and expresses himself with frankness and with enthusiasm. ― Benjamin Disraeli

Life is too short to worry about what others say or think about you. So, have fun and give them something to talk about.

Life is like the dew on the grass in the morning; it is extremely short. ― Anam Thubten

Focus on what brings you joy – not what brings you stress.

Life is too short to hide your feelings. Don't be afraid to say what you feel.

Life is the first impression. You get one shot at it. Make it everlasting. ― J.R.Rim

Life's too short to live in the shadows! ― Teresa Whitehurst

Life is too short to be anything but happy

Going through life angry and unhappy can be very frustrating and stressful. However, it is essential to note that there is no much time in life and one needs to be happy no matter what.

Live as you will wish to have lived when you are dying. ―Christian Gellert

Life is too short to be anything but happy quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @freeimages9 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We all have limited time as human beings. Being grateful for all the great things we are blessed with will make us happy and content. Here are quotes about being happy since time is limited that will inspire you.

Life is too short not to have fun; we are only here for a short time compared to the sun and moon. ― Coolio

Life is too short to do the things you don't love doing. ― Bruce Dickinson

If there's even a slight chance of getting something that will make you happy, risk it. Life's too short, and happiness is too rare. ― A.R. Lucas

Life is too short to be doing work that doesn't make you feel happy and fulfilled. I'd rather wait for the right project than just take whatever is handed to me. ― Amanda Crew

Life is too short not to experiment. ― Jamelia

Life is too short to be anything but happy. So kiss slowly. Love deeply. Forgive quickly. Take chances and never have regrets. Forget the past but remember what it taught you. ― Abhishek Shukla

Enjoy every moment because life is too short.

Life is too short to spend time with people who s*ck the happiness out of you.

Life is too short to be in a boring company. ― Andrew Mason

Is life not a thousand times too short for us to bore ourselves? ― Friedrich Nietzsche

Life is too short to wait for happiness. Create your own. Find happiness in every little thing you come across and see the magic. ― Neha P. Rathod

Take time to share; Life is too short to be selfish. Take time to laugh; Laughter is the music of the soul. ― M.G. Chitkara

Life is too short. Sometimes it is not winning that matters. It is how we accept defeat. Accepting is humility; it matters most. ―L.S. Manuel

Life is too short, be happy quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @lishariabinina (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Going through life not prioritizing your happiness is not a great way to leave. You must be happy now, knowing that time flies and does not wait for anybody. Here are some great inspirational quotes about being happy since life is short.

Life is way too short for bad vibes.

Smile. Life is too short to be unhappy.

Life is too short to be miserable; if you are not happy with something, change it.

Choose your battles because life is short.

Life is too short to miss out on truly being happy.

Waste your money, and you're only out of money, but waste your time, and you've lost a part of your life. ― Michael Leboeuf

Learn how to be happy with what you have while you pursue all that you want. ― Jim Rohn

Life is too short, or too long, for me to allow myself the luxury of living it so badly. ― Paulo Coelho

There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. ― George Sand

Men talk of killing time while time quietly kills them. ― Dion Boucicault

Life is too precious and short to dare to waste it on mediocre dreams. ― Edmond Mbiaka

Happiness held is the seed; Happiness shared is the flower. ―John Harrigan

Best life is too short quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @karolinagrabowska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life is full of beauty and wonder, and enjoying it to the fullest is essential. Below are some best life quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Life is short; live it. Love is rare; grab it. Anger is bad; dump it. Fear is awful; face it. Memories are sweet; cherish them.

Take risks – as long as they are thought out wisely and not impulsively.

Follow your true inner self – and not the crowd.

Time spent unhappy is wasted.

We cannot waste time. We can only waste ourselves. ― George M. Adams

If you want something, don't wish for it. Life is too short to wait. ― Stephen Hines

Life is short. Avoid drama.

Is life not a thousand times too short for us to bore ourselves? ― Friedrich Nietzsche

Life is too short to dance with ugly men. ― Christina Dodd

Life is too short to walk around angry! So be happy and sing it out loud!

Life is too short, so extend it with quality. Everyone must discover by himself what the goodness of life is. ― Tadeusz Nowick

Expect an early death – it will keep you busier. ― Martin H. Fischer

Life is a flash of lightning in the dark of night. It is a brief time of tremendous potential. ―B. Alan Wallace

Life is beautiful, and spending it with our loved ones makes it worth living. However, sometimes people get occupied with worries about the future and past regrets, which brings sadness. It is important to remember that time waits for no man, and living in the moment is important. The above life is short quotes will help you appreciate life and start living in the moment.

READ ALSO: 47 blessed and unbothered quotes to bring you peace of mind

Legit.ng published an article about blessed and unbothered quotes. Having peace of mind is one of the most important things you can have in life. However, achieving it is not easy, especially if you keep letting people control you. These quotes will help you pass the message to let people know you have peace of mind and are unbothered by their distractions.

Peace of mind is essential as it helps you focus on your goals in life. Your mind is calm, and your emotions are stable, which enables you to be optimistic about life. More so, having peace of mind helps you avoid stress and depression. Check out these blessed and unbothered quotes to help you achieve peace of mind.

Source: Legit.ng