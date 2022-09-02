79 proud of you quotes to send to your family and friends

Everyone has family and friends that have made them proud at one time or the other. It is important to let them know you acknowledge and appreciate what they do for you. One way to appreciate them is by sending them inspirational messages. The proud of you quotes, in particular, will make your loved ones feel appreciated and loved.

You may be proud of a loved one or yourself for many reasons. Sending proud of you quotes will motivate your loved ones to know they are loved. It is also a way of acknowledging their hard work. Here are some proud of you messages you can send them.

Positive proud of you quotes

Every day is an opportunity for growth and improvement. Read these incredible quotes as a way to celebrate when you accomplish something extraordinary in life.

Don't demean yourself. Stand tall, keep your head high and show them who you are! – Joe Mari Fadrigalan

When people are proud of their talk, be pleased with your silence. – Luqman

You have received all the good things one must have, be happy with yourself and enjoy your gifts. –M.F. Moonzajer

If you're out there and need help, please seek it. Be glad about your valiant day-to-day struggle. There is no shame in needing support. – Jared Padalecki

Treat yourself like the most awesome superstar. You are worth it. – Hiral Nagda

Motivational proud quotes

Staying motivated in life is very important as it determines how you progress in life. One way to stay motivated is by reading quotes. Here are a few motivational words to help you stay optimistic.

Be very happy for who you are and where you come from. It's so important. Say it loud and clear for everybody to hear. – Masai Ujiri

Be happy for all your scars. They remind you that you have the will to live. – Paulo Coelho

You have to look inside yourself, find your inner strength, and say, "I'm proud of what I am and who I am, and I'm just going to be myself." – Mariah Carey

Be proud of your life choices, not just your gifts. – Jeff Bezos.

I'm pleased with you, not for surviving but for living the life you live despite those difficult times. – Denise Foster

I'm so happy for you and how far you've come in such a little amount of time. You're already past the first few steps to success.

I am so pleased with you. You have worked hard to get to this point, and I'm happy I helped you along the way.

I am very happy because of how far you have come. Your grades keep getting better and better. Keep shinning.

You are doing better than you think you are. I am happy for you, and keep going.

I know it has not been easy, but I am very happy for you for never giving up.

Proud of you quotes for students

Students are the future of the nation and the builders of tomorrow. Appreciating them and letting them know you are happy with them is important. Here are some of the best collections of quotes for students you can share.

This is the second wonderful year in a row you have been a part of this team. I am so proud of you and your hard work to get an A in almost every class.

Watching you grow in your studies makes me so happy. Your never die attitude is very inspiring.

I am overjoyed because this class won the Best Class of the Year Award. Let's do it again next year.

I am so happy to see you graduate. I wish you the very best in your endeavours.

You are the most creative and talented student. I am so pleased with you.

Proud of you quotes for son

Let your son know you genuinely appreciate him, as this will increase his self-confidence. Share these quotes with your son, and he will love them.

Dear son, always follow your dreams and aspirations. We are pleased with you in many ways, and we love you so much.

I am happy for you, son, for becoming the man I never could be.

I love you very much and am pleased with you, my son.

I am so happy for you, my son, for the man you have become.

My son, it has been an honour to raise you, and I am so delighted by you.

I am so happy to call you my son. Thank you for always taking care of me.

Son, I'm well pleased with you. Raising you has been a wonderful experience for me. I love you.

I am so delighted by you, my dearest son. You have been a great achiever in our family. Awesome! Keep making our family shine.

Proud of your accomplishments quotes

When a loved one accomplishes something they set to do, it is important to let them know you are pleased with them. Send them these quotes to acknowledge their accomplishments.

I will always be by your side through your successes and failures. I am happy for you on this great accomplishment.

I love you, and I believe in you. I am also pleased by all your accomplishments.

To my amazing child, always follow your heart despite your life challenges. We are happy for all your accomplishments.

Since you came into my life, you have never let me down. Congratulations on this great accomplishment.

You've always got my love and support, and I am always delighted by all your accomplishment.

You are a blessing to our life and no single day have you ever disappointed us. We are pleased you, our daughter.

Dear friend, I am pleased with your accomplishment. You worked hard, and you got the result you wanted. Best wishes for your future.

I am so happy with the person you are and everything you have done. I look up to you in everything.

Proud of you quotes for your husband

As a wife, it's important to take time to appreciate your husband. This helps to rekindle and spice up the romance making your relationship stronger. Here are a few words to appreciate him.

Dear hubby, I am pleased with you as you never give up and stay focused. I wish you a bright future.

Loving you is easy because you are always the accomplished man I am proud of.

You make me so happy to be by your side as your wife. Thank you for all you do for me.

Your love is the best gift I have ever owned, and it's a privilege I'll not misuse forever. I love you, and I am well pleased with you.

I am honestly so delighted with you. I'm in awe of all the fantastic things you do daily. You make this world a better place.

I am delighted by you because you have made my life more beautiful than Heaven. Thanks, darling.

I'm happy to be called your wife. It's a great privilege to serve a man of your stature. I love you with all my heart.

If there is any flaw or shortcoming about my husband, it will be that he is too sweet, and that makes me so happy.

Proud of you quotes for daughter

As a parent, it is good to celebrate and encourage your daughter and let her know you appreciate her. Here are some quotes you can send her to show her that you are proud them.

My dearest daughter, I don't think you'll ever understand how we feel about you. No time have you ever disappointed us in all the years that we've been together, and we are so proud of you right now.

My daughter, you are my little girl who grew up to be my best friend. I am delighted with you.

Many people say that you should honour your parents as the bible says! But we have to say that we are happy to have you as our beloved child.

I am pleased with you, my darling daughter; your life is a work of art worth more than gold and silver.

To my beautiful daughter, I hope you know how elegant a person you are inside out. I am happy for all your achievements.

Raising such a daughter has been a fantastic experience. I am well pleased with you, my daughter.

My beautiful daughter, don't fear going after your dreams. Go for the sky. We appreciate you and will always have your back.

Since you were little, you have been a hardworking young lady. I am very delighted you are my daughter. I love you.

Proud of you quotes for friends

Everyone has friends they are proud of. These friends have stood by you in tough times and have become family. These quotes will help you appreciate and let them know how special they are in your life.

You won before you even started. I am very happy for you, my friend!

Thank you, my friend, for all that you do for me. You are such a good soul and wonderful friend, and I am delighted by you.

You are my best friend in the whole world. I can't tell you how happy I am for you.

I'm pleased with you, and I always will be. I never think I see you as anything less than impressive.

I thought you were like everyone else when I met you, but I was wrong. You are the most amazing friend I could ask for.

If no one has told you lately, let me be the one to do it: I'm overjoyed to have you as my best friend.

Pride is said to be a sin, but that is still the best word to describe how I feel about you. I appreciate you alot.

We both started in the same place, but you have come so far, and I am happy for you for that.

Proud of you quotes for a girlfriend

Expressing gratitude to your girlfriend makes her feel appreciated and acknowledged. This will strengthen your relationship. Here are some amazing quotes you can send your girlfriend.

Babe, you are the best thing ever in my life. I will forever treasure you. I love you.

Baby, I hope you know I will always be by your side, no matter what. I'm still proud of you.

You're my reason for everything, and I'm so pleased with you. I love you, baby.

I am so happy with you, babe. With all the amazing feelings you bring to me, you will always be my superwoman. I hope you'll never let anyone tell you otherwise!

You are the reason why the word proud exists. You have always been the best in everything you do.

I'm so pleased with you, my love. You're a fantastic girlfriend, and I can't imagine my life without you.

I am very happy for your excellent work and dedication. You always inspired me with your good results.

Proud of you quotes for a boyfriend

The feeling of pride when your boyfriend accomplishes something great is amazing. Therefore, it is essential to appreciate him with great words to tell him how much you love him. Here is a list of adorable quotes you can send to your boyfriend.

You treat me so well; that is all I ever want in life. I am thankful to have you as my boyfriend. I am so happy, sweetheart.

You are the most amazing man I know and someone who I am proud to call my boyfriend.

I'm delighted to be with you. Not because of material things, but because you are my boyfriend.

I am very happy for you, honey. You are a fantastic person, and I am so glad I get to call you my boyfriend.

I am so pleased with you, my sweetheart. I am glad we found each other.

I'm pleased of him than I've ever been of myself, and I'm delighted by him for standing with me.

Quotes about being proud of someone you love

Love is beautiful, and appreciating someone you love strengthens the relationship. Here are a few words to appreciate someone you love.

You are my inspiration and the love of my life. I am so happy with you, my sweetheart.

You are my number one person because you stole my heart. I couldn't be more happier to be with you, my darling.

The way you always inspire and comfort me, I'm grateful to have you in my life. I'm so pleased by you, baby.

I hope you know I will forever be beside you if anything happens. Every time you make me feel so pleased.

Congratulations, my darling. You make me pleased in a means no one could ever have. You're my always blissful rest.

My life has been so much easier because of you; I feel at ease in everything with your help. I am so delighted with you, honey.

Nothing can beat how you feel when your loved ones accomplish something great, and you're there to support them. When someone makes you feel proud, it is important to appreciate them. You can use the above proud of you quotes to let your friends and family know you appreciate them.

