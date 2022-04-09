100+ dope birthday wishes for best friend that they will appreciate

Is it your best friend’s birthday, and you would like to send them dope happy birthday wishes to make them feel appreciated? Many things make a birthday a special moment, but nothing does so, like unique birthday wishes for a best friend, as it is memorable and shows the depth of your friendship.

Photo: pexels.com, @burakkebapci (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Finding the right words for birthday wishes to your best can be difficult. You might have lots to say, but you do not know how to put it in words or you do not have ample time to craft lovely birthday wishes for your friend. Either way, do not worry because here is a compilation of dope ways to say happy birthday to a friend.

Dopest birthday wishes for your best friend

As your friend turns a year older, it is not only a chance to celebrate the birthday anniversary but also an opportunity to appreciate your friendship. While making friends might be easy, keeping the friendship is a daunting task, and therefore, show your friends how much you cherish them using some dope birthday captions.

I love you more than words can say. Cheers for being the world's best friend.

Life is much better and enjoyable with you. Happy Birthday to the most deserving friend!

I'm so happy we grew up alongside one another. Here's to many more birthdays together!

Today is my favourite day because it's dedicated to my favourite person!

Birthdays are annual events, but best friends are once in a lifetime. I'm so happy to call you mine!

Wishing you the best of birthdays and a fantastic year ahead.

Congrats on another successful trip around the sun! I pray this day is full of cake, memories, and fun.

Here's to another year of friendship, laughter, and getting up to no good together!

I hope all your wishes come true today, my friend.

Cheers to your personal new year! Let’s live it up.

You are one of a kind and deserve every good thing that this special day offers.

Happy birthday to my gorgeous, intelligent and loyal friend. Live your best life.

Your life is a blessing from God, and I thank him for the many blessings you bring to my life.

I wish you abundant blessings today and forever. Have a fantastic day.

As you remember your birth, I celebrate the amazing person I call my all-time best buddy.

As you become a year older and wiser, I wish you an overflowing fountain of love and prosperity.

I am lucky and blessed to be friends with someone as intelligent, witty and kind as you. Have the best of this day.

You mean the world to me. I am grateful that you are still in my life after many years of friendship. Have a blast on this fabulous day.

Your presence in my life makes the world a better place for me. Thank you.

Be safe, have fun, take pictures, and enjoy every moment of this exciting time in your life.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Special birthday wishes for a friend

Good friends are special people in your life because they will stick by you in the thick of things. Special birthday wishes for your best friend are impactful, and they make them rethink and rededicate themselves to the friendship. You can find the best wishes from the list below.

Photo: pexels.com, @augustderichelieu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I will not stop giving you surprises on such days. You are such a loving and understanding person. I pray for your health and success.

Thanks for all the memories we have. Without you, the world would be colourless for me.

We have had many good times together, but many others are waiting for us, and I cannot wait to pass them by your side.

It is a smile for me to wish you a day that comes with the happiness and joy that you bring to me.

Friends are the relatives you choose for yourself.

A few things in life make you happy, and for me, one of these is our friendship. Have a fabulous day my sweet friend!

Time passes, but you do not change a bit. You have been a special one all along, and may this day bring lots of joy to your life.

If I had to choose my best friend, I would choose you repeatedly. Interestingly, life has given me this gift without any effort!

No one knows me better than you. Your friendship means a lot, and it is one of the best things I have.

Count your life by smiles, not tears. Count your age by friends, not years. Happy birthday, pal.

Forget everything in the past and look forward to the future because the best things are yet to come. Best of wishes on this special day.

Another adventurous day awaits you. Usher it by celebrating this day with lots of pomp and splendour.

May you continue bringing out the best in life. I wish you one hundred of these days.

A friend is simply a friend, but a best friend is much better. Happy birthday to the best pal anyone could ever ask for.

Of all the days we have had, this marks a special moment for me as I celebrate the day you came into this world.

We have been together through happiness and challenging times, and I am always grateful to call you my best friend. I celebrate you today.

Funny long birthday wishes for a best friend

Birthdays should be full of fun and laughter. It is the best time to remind your best friend of some funny moment you have had throughout your friendship. Find hilarious quotes that will make them smile after they read your birthday wishes to cheer up their day.

Forget about the past because you can’t change it, forget about the future because you can’t predict it, and forget about the present because I didn’t bring you one.

As you get older, three things are likely to happen. Firstly, your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two.

When kids ask how old you are, tell them, and while they’re distracted trying to figure out the number, you can steal a bite of their cake!

At this age, the candles should represent every decade of your life. Otherwise, the cake could be on fire if they represented every year.

Don’t focus on getting another year older. Think of it this way; you’re a year closer to getting all those senior citizen perks!

Don't worry because they are not grey hairs; they are wisdom-highlights. You happen to be extremely wise!

I was to give you something splendid, mega-grandiose, unique and beautiful for this day but it did not fit in the envelope. That’s why I say it in words: Happy birthday!

May your Facebook wall be full of birthday wishes from people you've never met, seen, or genuinely couldn't care any less about.

Here's to another year of laughter, dealing with stupid people, and keeping each other moderately sane.

Happy birthday to a person who makes me pee myself with laughter. By the way, that will happen more and more the older we get.

You’re going to need a gigantic cake for all those candles!

A true friend celebrates your birthday, but not your age.

You might be prehistoric, but at least you’re not extinct! Have a blast buddy.

Today is the oldest you have been and the youngest you will ever be. Make the most of it!

When someone refers to your many years, you can tell them you are now a classic, and classics are priceless.

Life seems to fade our memory, so I will forget yours if you forget mine on this birthday!

Age is about mind over matter. If you do not mind, it does not matter.

Your birthday reminds me of an ancient Chinese scholar. Yung No Mo!

Ageing seems to be the only available way to live a long life. So be glad that you are doing it gracefully.

You're surely a year older today, but certainly not any wiser.

Meaningful short birthday wishes for best friend

Birthday wishes for your best friend do not need to be complex, and you can keep them short with simple meanings. Short dope birthday wishes are easy to craft and the recipient can memorise them for a while.

Photo: pexels.com, @antonishkrabaproduction (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I hope you realise how much you’re loved today, best friend!

Wishing you 24 hours of joy, though you deserve a lifetime of it.

You’re not only my best friend but the best person I know.

Every cool person has an even cooler best friend!

Happy birthday to my irreplaceable best friend.

You are the brightest person I know, and I hope to see you shine for years to come.

You’ve grown so much in one year. I’m always so proud of you!

Make the most of your special day. Have lots of fun, bestie.

You are so loved today and every day.

Thank goodness my bestie entered the world today!

Wishing you the best birthday yet!

You age like fine wine.

No one wears your age like you do.

I hope you treat yourself to something special on your birthday because you deserve it.

Getting older annoys, but you make it look easy.

You make life interesting for everyone you come across. Thanks for being you.

I’m celebrating you today because you mean so much to me.

One day isn’t adequate to celebrate someone as special as you.

I’m celebrating today. It’s the anniversary of my favourite person being born.

Cheer up because turning a year older is better than the alternative.

Birthday wishes for a best female friend

Is it a lady celebrating her birthday, and you want her to feel special and loved? Your female friends are an integral part of your social circle, and you should not let them feel left out when they are marking the day they were born.

You have waited for this day for a year. It’s finally here with us. May you make it memorable!

Happy birthday to the queen of the universe. I hope all your dreams come true. Have a memorable day.

You always shine like a star. May you continue shining and spreading the love.

It’s another beautiful year to start a new life. The past is gone, and it's time to write a new chapter. May all good things come your way.

My memorable moments are with you. You are a fantastic friend. May you have a magical day.

Today, I think about our friendship and the journey we have walked together. Life has been such a blessing.

What a lovely day! I will light up your world even after you have blown out the candles.

I pray that your destiny takes you to wherever you want. May you have a wonderful moment today.

I am looking forward to many more years of friendship and birthdays with you. Have a fantastic birthday.

We have stood the test of time through thick and thin. No one is like you.

Birthday wishes for a best male friend

A male best friend is such a blessing to have by your side. You can count on him to support you and protect you like a brother in every situation. Sending him heartfelt birthday wishes is a great symbol that you cherish your friendship.

Photo: pexels.com, @andresayrton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Today is the day you came into this world. I appreciate every moment I have spent with you.

Having a best friend like you is purely God's blessing. You have always been my rock.

Even though God didn't bless me with a brother, I found one in you. We are indeed partners in crime, and I hope we stay like this forever.

I thank God that he sent you into this world and my life. I am so grateful to know someone like you.

Your birthday is here, and I know you will have a blast. I wish I were there to share all the fun with you. Have a good time!

Today, my best friend in the entire world was born. Even though you are the birthday boy, I am happier than you on this day. Have a blast.

I have the most help and love from you. Thanks for being by my side, buddy.

Today, forget everything and celebrate anything. You are growing into a graceful man.

We all wish you an enjoyable and fabulous birthday from the depths of our hearts. May you live long on this planet to experience all the good things you have always wished to have on this earth.

I don't have many male friends, but you are the best of the few ones I have. I wish you a joyful day and may you continue to prosper in life.

I feel privileged to have found my best friend in you. Let’s party like there’s no tomorrow.

I hope this wonderful day is filled to the brim with the guiltiest of pleasures.

I cherish the day we first met and became friends. Your friendship is part of the reason I am what I am today.

As you mark this special day, I want you to know that the greatest gift God gave me was bringing you into my life. May you always know true friendship and enjoy a happy life.

There is no day I'd wish to spend my time away from you as you always make my day meaningful. I'm grateful for being a wonderful friend to me all these years.

Is it okay not to wish someone a happy birthday?

It would be rude not to send them birthday wishes if you know it. However, you are not at fault if you were unaware of their birthday. If the day has passed, you can also wish someone a happy belated birthday.

Should you get mad if someone forgets your birthday?

Usually, you should not be upset if someone forgets about your birth anniversary, and you can remind them later. Find out why they forgot, and you can always reschedule your birthday celebration to a later date.

Is it rude to show up at a birthday party empty-handed?

It is not right to go to a party without a gift. There are many gifts you can choose from, and they do not have to be expensive.

A birthday is a special day, and it holds more significance if it is your best friend’s birthday. To make them feel loved and valued, you should send them felt birthday wishes. Even though the above birthday wishes give you a head start, you can modify them to include unique or memorable moments between you.

READ ALSO: 100+ space words and their meanings that would be fun to learn

Legit.ng recently published an article about space words and their meanings. You will know the name of various universe components and learn what roles they play in space.

Space exploration is an ongoing process, and scientists discover more items in the vast space. If you love astrology and would like to enrich your space vocabulary, this article is the best starting point for knowing what is in space.

Source: Legit.ng