Having a crush can be a mix of exciting and even confusing emotions at the same time. You get excited to speak to them, but again, you are afraid of how they will respond. If you find yourself in such a situation, coming up with dark humour pick-up lines can help you get your communication going.

Interacting with or being near your crush can make you feel anxious or self-conscious. If you are trying to figure out what to say, pick-up lines can help you make a good impression. You need to gauge your crush's moods and ensure that your pick-up lines are not hurtful or inappropriate.

Dark humour pick-up lines Tinder

Tinder is among the most popular dating sites where people meet and interact. You may have a crush on the platform, and one great way to strike an excellent conversation without getting bored is using some cool dark humour pick-up lines like the ones below.

Did you have lucky charms for breakfast? Because you look magically delicious!

You must be Catwoman cause the Dark Knight Rises.

Is your daddy a baker? Because you got some nice buns.

Are you a shark? Cos, I've got some swimmers for you to swallow.

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest.

Are you an executioner? Because every time I look at you, I lose my head.

Well, you should see what THIS bat can do in the dark!

OOOOOh, baby, you must have wished upon a star cause today is your lucky day!

Is your name Dracula? Because I'd let you take a bite out of me.

Hey, are you a haunted house? Cause I'm ready to scream in pleasure while going through you.

You must be a serial killer because I can't help but chase after you.

Do you have Instagram? My parents always told me to follow my dreams.

Do you have a death wish? Because you take my breath away.

You look so familiar…did we have class together? I could've sworn we had chemistry.

Are we at a funeral? Because I'm dead for you.

If you were a zombie, I'd let you eat my heart out.

Do you like sleeping? Me too, we should do it together sometime.

I may be a serial dater, but I promise not to kill your love life.

Are you a horror movie? Because you make my heart race.

Are you a WiFi router? Because I'm feeling a connection.

Are you an artist? You're really good at drawing me in.

Edgy pick-up lines

Edgy pick-up lines will help you and your crush break the ice at any given time. Here is a collection of edgy dark humour rizz to use.

Are you a microwaved pizza roll? Because you're hot, and I'm afraid to touch you.

I'm having trouble thinking straight. All the blood from my brain has been drained to give me a boner.

What's the difference between a jet and a boner? I don't have a jet.

If you ever want to have the first kid, you will get in bed with me.

Are you a time traveller? Because I can see you in my future.

I can see our future. We are destined to be married.

I wish I could be your bathwater. So I can slither all around your books and crevices.

Hi, I came to talk to you following the instructions of the voices in my head.

Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.

Guess what I'm wearing? The smile you gave me.

Are your parents bakers? Because you're a cutie pie.

You look pretty good. I must have had quite a lot to drink.

Are you darkness? Because I totally want to enter you.

Are you the sunset? Because you are my only hope before the darkness.

Are you a rope by any chance? Because I would hang with you.

Are you a toaster? It's so hot, and I would love to get in the bathtub with you.

Is your name Jimmy? Because I've Fallon for you.

Did you just come out of an oven? Because you're too hot to handle.

Are you a magician? Because when I look at you, everyone else disappears.

Have you had a light bulb for breakfast? You are glowing!

On a scale of 1 to 10, you're a 9, and I'm the 1 you need.

Funny dark pick-up lines

Delivering a funny pick-up line with the right amount of humour shows you are funny and confident. Here are the best pick-up lines to make your crush remember you.

Smell this rag! I'm sure you can inhale the chloroform.

Hey baby, are you made up of dark matter? Because you're indescribable.

Your outfit is so dazzling. Do you know how it can look better? Rumpled in a bunch of mysteries that still need to be solved.

I will hate having to spike your drink. Simply agree with me now.

Baby, are you a coffin? Because I'd happily get buried inside of you.

Life can be like a box of chocolates, but with you, it's more like Russian roulette - thrilling and dangerous.

Want to come over and watch a documentary about cannibalism? Nothing brings people together like bone-chilling terror.

Can I call you Covid? Because you just took my breath away.

Are you a bullet? Because I can't seem to get you out of my head.

How do you like your milk delivery? Across the front or back? I wouldn't mind taking it through the back.

I would like to have a clone of you to myself. Can you offer me your groin hair? I hear that works better.

You look very familiar. Have I met you recently? It must be the clothes that are confusing me. I can't identify you with them.

Before I met you, it was like the world was colourless. Stay with me and brighten my world.

My muscle aches are nothing compared to the heartache you're giving me.

Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everything else disappears.

It's really hard for me to plan our wedding without your phone number.

I want to live in your socks so I can be with you every step of the way.

Hey, can you take a picture with me? I want to make my ex jealous.

Do you have a watch? Because I need to know how many seconds it took me to fall for you.

Did you invent the aeroplane? Because you seem Wright for me.

There's something wrong with my phone, can you fix it? Your number's not in it.

Darkest pick-up lines

Pick-up lines give you an easy way to communicate. This list has the best pick-up lines you can use to tease your crush.

Can I borrow that shirt from you right now? I want to pay the bartender, but I don't want to go alone.

Tell me you are a banana because I find you peeling.

What genre of music do you like? Why not heavy metal? I can make you learn how to scream.

Hey girl, feel my shirt; know what it's made of? Boyfriend material.

Do you work at the subway? Because you're giving me a foot long.

Are you a light switch? I keep getting turned on every time you are around.

I love your T-shirt. Can I study it in Braille? And no, you don't have to take it off.

Did you choke on a light bulb? Your chest is all flashy.

I want to touch you, but you must promise not to call the cops.

Can I ask you to drop dead? I'm a necrophiliac, and I might just think about it.

Come for a ride! I am a friend of your dad.

I'm throwing you a house party. On my bed.

You want to call the cops. Go ahead and see who comes first.

You can call me baby. All I want to be is inside you forever.

I'm stalking you because you might as well be a cornfield.

Is your name Dunkin? Because I don't want to spend another day without you.

Do you like heavy metal? Because I can teach you how to scream.

Are you the sun? Because you are so beautiful, it's blinding me.

Are you an undertaker? Because I want you to bury me in your heart.

Are you a walk in the graveyard? Because you make me feel hauntingly alive.

Are you a coffin? Because I'd lie down and die to spend eternity with you.

Best dark humour pick-up lines to say to a girl

Using punny pick-up lines on your girl crush can make the conversation more lively and funny. Below are some of the best lines which can help you break the ice.

Wow! I could never have guessed that you look way better in person than I have been seeing through my telescope.

I'm sick. My medicine is to talk to you.

Stop being melancholic. I know your crush is dead. I did it so that you can be with me.

There must be something wrong with my eyesight. I need your help; I can't take them off you.

Can I order a life-sized hearse? Because I can feel our love driving me to my grave.

Can I perform an exorcism on you? Because you've possessed my mind.

Are you a mortician? Because I imagine us spending six feet under together.

Are you an executioner? Because you're executing this look.

Is your name Death? Because I think our meeting was inevitable.

Is your dad a serial killer? Because you're drop-dead gorgeous.

Are you a coffin? Because I'm dying to get inside you.

Are you a noose? Because I'd like to hang out with you.

Baby, are you dead? Because whenever we're together, life fades away.

Baby, are we at a funeral? Because I feel like our chemistry is dead and gone.

Can I follow you home? Cause my parents always told me to follow my dreams.

Is your last name Carrion? Because I only feast on the crème de la crème.

You know what? If I were a cat, I'd spend all 9 lives with you.

Do you work at Starbucks? Because I really like you a latte.

You know what I do for a living? I'm a thief, and I'm here to steal your heart.

Are you an electrician? Because you're definitely lighting up my day.

How are you not tired? You've been engaged in a naked marathon in my mind all day.

Dark pick-up lines to use on guys

Using dark humour flirting pick-up lines is a fun way to start a conversation. Here are some great pick-up lines that will get you that guy.

If you get lost in the midst of darkness. I'll help you find the iron rod.

Are you a vampire? Because my heart stopped when I saw you.

In case you are feeling down. I am here to feel you up.

Do you have to leave so soon? I was just going to poison your drink.

Are you made of darkness? Because you just stole my soul.

Is that blood or wine you’re having cause I was gonna get you another?

I currently live in my parents’ house, can I move in with you?

Do you have a name or can I call you mine in the afterlife?

Is your love life a horror movie? Because I'd love to be your scream queen.

I hope you are feeling down because all I want is to feel you up.

I have never been a fan of watching sunsets, but I’d surely enjoy watching you go down.

Screw me if I am wrong, have we not met before?

Are you a black cat? Because you just crossed my path, and now I'm feeling lucky.

Is your love life a maze of mysteries? Because I want to solve you.

Do you believe in the supernatural? Because I'm definitely feeling a connection.

While dark humour pick-up lines can add a unique twist to your approach when pursuing your crush, it is important to be cautious and sensitive. Always be respectful of your communications so as not to hurt them.

