121 good pick-up lines to help you score a date of your dreams

Good pick-up lines are a great way to win someone over when trying to get yourself a date. They are often used as a light-hearted method of starting a conversation to avoid the initial awkwardness. Explore some excellent pick-up lines to score a date of your dreams with your crush.

Good pick-up lines. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Sometimes, a good, funny or smooth pick-up line is all it takes to jumpstart a conversation with your crush. You will not go wrong when you throw one of these good pick-up lines. They will help break the ice and lighten up the atmosphere.

Good pick-up lines

Pick-up lines are used to start a conversation with someone you are interested in dating or want to get to know better. Here are the best pick-up lines ever to make any girl or guy remember you.

You must be a hell of a thief because you managed to steal my heart from across the room.

Can I buy you a drink? I'd like to see how good you are at swallowing.

Was your father a thief? Because you are the perfect person I've been looking for.

Can I have a pencil from you? Because I aspire to erase your past and rewrite our future.

You must be my lucky charm because you're magically delicious!

Would you mind giving me a pinch? You're so cute. I must be dreaming.

I'm sorry to bother you, but my phone must be broken because it doesn't seem to have your number.

Does any other heaven exist at all? Hanging around you looks as though I were in paradise.

I'm glad I just bought life insurance because my heart stopped when I saw you.

Are you a toaster? Because I am looking for something to take a bath with tonight.

Would you mind touching me so I could tell my friends that an angel had just touched me?

If you let me borrow a kiss, I promise I'll return it.

It doesn't matter to me what you've got in your pants. Just as long as you can take what's in mine!

Prietiest! You must be a broom because you swept me off my feet the first time I saw you.

If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you, I'd still only have five cents.

I'm so jealous of your heart right now because it's pounding inside you, and I'm not.

Your lips look like a brush; would you mind rubbing them on mine?

I don't care if you're vegan. I got the only meat you'll ever need.

Would you mind if I changed your last name to mine?

I'm no cashier, but you got a couple of things on you I'd like to check out!

Funny pick-up lines

Funny pick-up lines. Photo: pexels.com, @jeremy-bishop (modified by author)

Starting with a hilarious pick-up line will show you have a good sense of humour and are a fun person to be around. The conversation should not be boring.

Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.

Are you my appendix? Because I have a funny feeling in my stomach that makes me feel like I should take you out.

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

Your hand looks lonely. Can I hold it for you?

Where have I seen you before? Oh yeah, I remember now. It was in the dictionary next to the word "gorgeous"!

You must be a high test score because I want to take you home and show you to my mother.

Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knee falling for you.

I have a phone number; you have a phone number. Just think of the possibilities.

I may not be a photographer, but I can picture us together.

Is your name Google? Because you're everything I've been searching for.

I think I saw you on Spotify. You were listed as the hottest single.

Was your dad a boxer? Because you're a knockout!

I'm no mathematician, but I'm pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours and watch what I can do with it.

Did the sun come out, or did you just smile at me?

Are you a long structure used to restrict water flow across rivers and underwater streams? Because daaaaaaaaam!

I'm learning about important historical dates; wanna be one of them?

I'm pretty good at algebra. I can replace your X; you wouldn't need to figure out Y.

It's a good thing I have my library card because I am totally checking you out.

I'm writing a term paper on the finer things in life, and I was wondering if I could interview you.

I wasn't always religious. But I am now because you're the answer to all my prayers.

Smoothest pick-up lines

Smoothest pick-up lines. Photo: pexels.com, @skylar-kang (modified by author)

Smooth pick-up lines create a comfortable atmosphere that will make the conversation comfortable for both of you. You can use the following lovely pick-up lines to wow your crush.

Do you have a map? I keep getting lost in your eyes.

I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.

I'm lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?

I think something must be wrong with my eyes because I can't take them off you.

I may not be a genie, but I can make your dreams come true.

We're not socks, but I think we'd make a great pair.

Let me tie your shoes because I don't want you falling for anyone else.

The shovel was a ground-breaking invention. And I'm here trying to break the ice.

You look familiar, didn't we take a class together? I could've sworn we had chemistry.

The roses are red. Violets are blue. Here's a DM slide to say hi to you.

I'd say God Bless you, but it looks like he already did.

So, aside from taking my breath away, what do you do for a living?

Are you a bank loan? Because you got my interest.

On a scale of one to America, how free are you tonight?

Do you play soccer? Because you're a keeper!

I was wondering if you had an extra heart because mine was just stolen.

Did you just come out of the oven? Because you're hot.

Know what's on the menu? Me-N-U.

I'll take you there for dinner if you can guess my favourite restaurant.

Are you a charger? Because I'm dying without you!

Best rizz lines

Best rizz lines. Photo: pexels.com, @felixmittermeier (modified by author)

Pick-up lines can help you convey your deepest sentiments and show your crush how they mean to you. Here is a list of the best lines to get you started.

I am strange in this environment. Please, would you mind granting me access to your heart?

If I were to receive a cent for every time I see someone as beautiful as you, I would have five dollars.

Is your daddy a baker? Because you've got some nice buns!

I want to touch you, but you have to promise not to call the cops on me.

Are you a handkerchief? Because you just wiped my tears and gave me some hope.

Would you mind stepping away from the bar? Your presence melts all the ice!

I can't think straight because all the blood has been drained from my brain to give me a boner.

Are you a golden snitch? Because you're by far the most incredible catch here.

If a star fell every time I remember you, the sky would be empty.

I think your clothes are confusing me because I can't identify you with them on.

Are you a parking ticket? Because you've got 'fine' written all over you.

Could you tell me what it feels like to be the most beautiful girl in the room?

Do you know why life without you is like a broken pencil? Because it is pointless.

Do you like cats? Because I'm a feline, a connection between us.

Many fishes are in the sea, but you are the only one that caught my eye.

Your face is definitely magnetic because it pulled me over here.

Hi, I just wanted to thank you for the gift. I've been wearing this smile ever since you gave it to me.

How come you are not on top of a Christmas tree? I thought that's where angels belonged.

What is a nice person like you doing in a dirty mind like mine?

I must be a snowflake because I've fallen for you.

Good pick-up lines for girls

Good pick-up lines for girls. Photo: pexels.com, @josh-hild (modified by author)

Girls may be difficult to approach or start a conversation with, as there is always the fear of rejection. These cute pick-up lines will help you attract their attention and stand out in her eyes.

I am not a forecaster, but I see a future I don't want to miss in the two of us.

I think someone must have stolen the stars and put them in your eyes.

If I were a stop light, I would always turn red at the sight of you to watch you a little longer.

When I text you good morning tomorrow, what number should I text?

Is your father a sculptor? I wonder how you got such a finely-carved body.

I must be talking with the devil because you are as hot as hell.

You're so beautiful. You made me forget my pick-up line.

You must be a cake because you smell and are hot like you are just from the oven.

Do you know what you'd look beautiful in? My arms.

Is your dad an artist? Because you are a masterpiece.

Hey, you are pretty, and I am handsome. Together we would be pretty handsome.

Hi, I'm Mr. Right. Someone told me you have been looking for me.

The sparkle in your eye is so bright the sun and stars must be jealous.

Hey babe, my life is money, and I want to spend it all with you.

Would you like to touch my shirt? It's made of boyfriend material.

Do you wonder why everywhere else is dark and here is light? That is because all of the light is on you shining.

Are you a cleaner? Because you just erased my past pains.

Do you have the time? I want to remember the exact minute I fell for you.

My friends call me (your name), but you can call me tonight.

If you were words on a page, you'd be fine print.

Good pick-up lines for guys

Good pick-up lines for guys. Photo: pexels.com, @mccutcheon (modified by author)

Words can touch the human mind and emotions uniquely. Naturally, using some of these pick-up lines may impress him.

Are you a keyboard? Because you are just my type.

If you make heavy metal your favourite music, I promise to teach you how to scream.

I'm curious if you're an artist because you're so good at drawing me in.

I never appreciated falling while I was small until I fell in love with you.

I've always thought happiness started with an "H", but it looks like it starts with a "U."

Wow! I never thought you looked way better than what I have been seeing through my telescope.

I am not drunk; I am just intoxicated by you.

I am not good at soccer, but I know I would keep you forever if you were a ball.

I thought of you only once today; it's just that I never stopped.

I am no dentist, but I bet I could give you a filling.

It seems you wished upon a star because today happens to be your lucky day.

I'm unsure about you, but I must get to know you.

Would you mind me following you home? Cause my parents taught me always to follow my dreams.

Your outfit is dazzling, but it will look better rumpled in many mysteries yet to be solved.

Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda is the only one for me.

Are you an orphanage? Cause I wanna give you kids.

I am calling the cops because looking as good as you must be illegal.

Not to be dramatic, but I think you're the answer to my prayers.

Did you invent the aeroplane? Because you seem just Wright!

I believe in honesty, so let me be honest: you're the most attractive man I've ever seen.

I didn't know what I wanted in a man until I saw you.

A pick-up line is a conversation opener to engage a person for romance or dating. If your crush sees you as a boring individual with no future, they will never give you a chance. Good pick-up lines can make all the difference since they will warm your crush's heart and make them instantly fall in love with you.

