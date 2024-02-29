100+ charming rizz jokes to get your crush chuckling

Most people will do almost anything to woo their crush, and one of the simplest things to do is to make them laugh. No one wants a boring partner; laughter will make them ease up and make your moments fun. Rizz jokes are funny and a clever way of expressing your feelings to your crush.

Initiating a conversation with the person you have a crush on is challenging for many people. Rizz jokes are great conversation starters, and you may also drop them occasionally to spice up your conversations. This compilation will help you understand what rizz jokes are and offer a few lines you can use to impress your crush.

Best rizz jokes

What are rizz jokes? Rizz is a slang term derived from the pronunciation of the word charism. It refers to one’s ability to impress another person, especially romantically. It was popularised in 2021 by online influencers such as Kai Cenat, Silky, and Duke Dennis.

Today, many people have embraced the jokes while trying to entice others. Suppose you wonder how to make your crush smile; undoubtedly, rizz jokes will make them giggle and see your humorous side.

Rizz jokes to tell your crush

Making your crush smile or laugh is a step towards winning their hearts. Using these rizz jokes for a boy or a girl will warm their hearts and make them laugh while expressing your intentions.

I don’t need to get on X. You’re the only one I want to follow.

If you stay with me, we can be together forever. I’ve even got a coffin built for two.

They couldn’t fit all I feel for you on one of those little candy hearts. I’d need to give you a whole bag.

Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for.

Are you a detective? Because you've just solved the mystery of how to make me smile.

If you were a book, I'd never return you to the library for fear of someone else checking you out.

If you were a season, you’d be spring because you make my heart bloom.

If there were a currency for laughter, you’d make me the richest person in the world.

Would you mind taking a picture with me? I just want to prove my friends wrong that angels are real.

I can never play hide and seek with you because it is impossible to find someone like you.

I’m researching essential dates in history. Would you be mine?

I’m writing a book, a phone book. Can you help me with your number?

In my opinion, there are three kinds of beauty, yet they all have the same name. Yours!

If you and I were socks, we'd make a great pair.

I'd put U and I together if I could rearrange the alphabet.

Are you the Krabby Patty formula? Because I want to steal you.

It’s a good thing I have a library card because I’ve constantly been checking you out.

ITunes was wrong. You are the hottest single of the year.

Sorry to bother you, but my phone seems broken because it doesn’t seem to have your number.

Are you my mum’s belt or flip-flop? Because you hit differently.

Excuse me. Would you mind telling me what time it is? I must remember the exact time I met my soul mate!

Let me tie your shoelaces so you won’t fall for anyone else.

Rizz jokes pick-up lines

Wondering what rizz jokes for him or her will make them start talking to you? These jokes are perfect conversation starters. You can use them to get their attention quickly.

Are you Netflix? Cause I’ve been watching you all day.

Are you a campfire? Because you’re hot as hell, and I want S’more!

Are you a keyboard? Because you’re my type.

Sorry, I’m not good at remembering names. Do you mind if I call you mine instead?

If I had a rose for every time I’ve thought of you, I’d only have one as you’ve never left my mind.

I’m not a photographer, but I can picture us together.

You must be a ninja because you snuck into my heart.

Is your name Winter? Because you make me shiver with excitement.

Can I be your snowflake? I promise to never melt away from your heart.

Are you a Wi-Fi signal? Because I’m feeling a strong connection.

If you want to know why I’m following you, my dad always told me to follow my dream.

I don't know if that was an earthquake or if you just seriously rocked my world.

If you let me borrow a kiss, I promise I'll return it.

I always thought happiness started with an H, but it looks like it starts with U.

I'm happy I just bought life insurance because when I saw you, my heart stopped.

Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling.

Are you a marathon runner? Because you’ve been racing through my mind all day.

They say that the tongue is the strongest muscle in the human body. Wanna fight?

Are you a gymnast? Because you’ve already stuck the landing in my heart.

Is there an airport nearby, or is that just my heart taking off?

Are you the sun? Because my whole world revolves around you.

What happens when two boats fall in love? Row-mance.

Could you please stop getting any hotter? You’re killing the poor thermometer!

Knock knock rizz jokes

Knock-knock jokes have been around for quite a while, and most people love them because they are witty and usually suspenseful. These knock-knock clean rizz jokes will leave your crush in awe.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Police. Police who? Police tell me I’m your type!

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Wire. Wire who? Wire you still not on my phone’s contacts list?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Pauline. Pauline who? I think I’m Pauline in love with you.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Norma Lee. Norma Lee, who? Norma Lee I don’t say this, but I think I’m falling in love with you.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Juno. Juno who? Juno I love you, don’t you?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Omelette. Omelette who? Omelette you steal my heart.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Iran. Iran who? Iran straight into your heart.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Alex. Alex who? Alex-cuse me, but I think you dropped something: my jaw!

Knock knock. Who’s there? Grace. Grace who? The Grace your presence is all I need to be happy.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Yule Yule who? Yule always be my holiday and everyday love.

Knock knock. Who's there? Watermelon. Watermelon who? Watermelon you hold my hand?

Knock knock. Who's there? Butter. Butter who? Butter be ready, because I’m taking you out on a date!

Knock knock. Who's there? Robin. Robin who? Robin my heart by being so adorable.

Knock knock. Who's there? Ada. Ada who? Ada lot of fun, would you like to join me for more?

Knock knock. Who's there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up and tell me if you'll go on a date with me!

Biology rizz jokes

Does your crush love biology, and you want to impress them with your knowledge of the subject? This list of jokes helps express your love for them using some popular biological terms.

I must be a mitochondrion because I provide all the energy you need.

Are you a virus? Because you infect my heart.

You must be an endoplasmic reticulum because I can’t stop ribosome-ing for you.

You must be a prokaryote because you’re simple yet fascinating.

You must be a cytoplasm because you fill the empty spaces in my heart.

You must be a restriction enzyme because you’re cutting through my thoughts.

Are you a DNA polymerase? Because you’re extending my love for you.

Your heart stops when you sneeze. It's kind of like what happens when I think of you.

Did you cut my phrenic nerve? Because baby, you take my breath away.

Organ transplants can be very dangerous, but I'd give you my heart anytime.

My biology teacher told me that the lips are the most sensitive part of the body. Wanna find out if she was right?

Blood is red. Cyanosis is blue. I get tachycardia when I think of you.

If you are anatomy, I’m physiology because they always go together!

I undergo anaerobic respiration whenever I am near you because you take my breath away.

You must be a red blood cell because you take the oxygen away from my lungs straight to my heart.

Math rizz jokes

If you were good in math during your school days, you can still recall some terms and even use them as rizz jokes. Here are math-related rizz jokes for a girl or boy you want to impress.

Do you like maths? No? Me, neither. The only number I care about is yours.

If you were Sin X and I was Cos X, we’d make one together.

Hey girl, I'd like to be your derivative so I can lay next to your curves.

My love for you is like an increasing function: it grows, grows, and grows.

I think the vertical line test applies to you because you are my type of function.

How can I know so many hundreds of digits of pi and not the 10 digits of your phone number?

Why don’t you be the numerator and I be the denominator, and we both reduce to the simplest form?

I can figure out the square root of any number in less than 10 seconds. What? You don’t believe me? Well, then, let’s try it with your phone number.

You have changed my world to polar coordinates. Complex and imaginary things now have a magnitude and direction.

If you were sine squared, I’d be cosine squared. And together, we would be one!

I’m bad at math, but I can give you the value you deserve.

I'm good at algebra. I can replace your X, and you wouldn't need to figure out your Y.

Are you the square root of 2? Because I feel irrational when I'm around you.

I wish I were your math homework; then I would be hard, and you would be doing me all night.

I hope you know set theory because I want to intersect and union with you.

Bad rizz jokes

Bad rizz jokes are intentional and are used best when you are hitting on someone. Below are some of the best lines you can use on your crush.

That costume looks great on you, but it would look better on my floor.

Psst, hey witch, drop the broom and ride me instead.

I’ve been missing my teddy bear lately. Care to take his place in my bed?

You can always go to the costume party as you are the love of my life.

Roses are red, and violets are fine. I’ll be the 6, you be the 9.

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest!

You look familiar. Were we ever in the same class before? I could swear we had chemistry.

Where have I seen you before? Oh yeah, I remember now. It was in the dictionary next to the word ‘gorgeous.

My doctor told me I’m missing vitamin U. Can you help me?

Are you Nike? Because why don’t we just do it already?

If I freeze, it’s not a computer virus. I’m just stunned by your beauty.

When a penguin finds its mate, they stay together for the rest of their lives. Will you be my penguin?

You may fall from the sky or a tree, but the best way to fall is in love with me.

If we were astronauts on another planet without gravity, I would still fall for you.

I left my costume on my bed. They’re my sheets, ready for you to crawl under with me any time.

It is not easy to make your crush laugh on your first encounter, but with rizz jokes, they are likely to smile. The jokes are witty, and dropping a few lines during your conversations will make them laugh when they realise the humour behind them.

