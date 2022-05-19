100+ baddie comebacks and savage roasts to use in an argument

While roasting each other during an argument might be entertaining, it can also escalate to a brawl amongst friends. However, there is nothing quite like a good response. It makes the other person feel guilty while simultaneously making them ponder what you just said, and baddie comebacks come in handy in such circumstances.

Photo: pexels.com, @divaplavalaguna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Baddie comebacks have a way of making you feel superior during an argument. You acquire confidence as well. Here are some fantastic comebacks and roasts to use during an argument to defend yourself and get the other person to go silent.

Baddie comebacks in an argument

Allowing others to pick on you during an argument is not good. However, if you use these best comebacks in an argument, you will be shocked at how quickly you can silence everyone.

1. Is it your job to spread ignorance?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Because you're highly qualified.

2. It's okay if you disagree with me.

I can't force you to be right.

3. You never smile, LOL.

Yes, I do. Just not around you.

4. You are immature.

Immature is a term used by boring people to describe fun people.

5. You are nothing but a trashy h*e.

And you're nothing but a judgmental d*uchebag.

6. I get so emotional when you're not around.

The emotion is happiness, by the way.

7. I bet you couldn't even get a man if you paid for one.

I bet you couldn't even get a real job if your life depended on it.

8. You're such a nerd.

Thanks for calling me smart, honey." "I'm not a nerd; I'm just smarter than you.

9. You are a b*tch.

You say it like it's a bad thing?

10. Everyone likes me. I have multiple personalities, and none of them is like you.

Hold still. I'm trying to imagine you with a personality.

11. You're really short.

Short people hit perfection sooner than tall people, that's all.

12. You can't sleep in my class.

I could if you were a little quieter.

13. You failed your test.

And you failed to educate me.

14. You are dumb.

Well, since you know everything, you should understand, shut up.

15. Why do you always wear black?

In case you die.

16. Fight me.

I would hit you, but that would be considered animal abuse.

17. You are so tall.

Probably because I don't want to look at you, I'm surprised I haven't crushed you yet.

Savage diss quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you ever been accused of being a savage? Maybe someone expressed it in a negative way to make you feel like you needed to fix it. Then, take a look at these savage comebacks in an argument that you can use against them.

I'm sorry you got offended that one time you were treated the exact way you treat everyone all the time.

Well, the J*rk Store called, and they're running out of you.

You are like a cloud. When you disappear, it's a beautiful day.

I forgot the world revolves around you. My apologies! How silly of me.

Ever since I saw you in your family tree, I've wanted to cut it down.

You'll never be at a loss for words again! You're pale

You're stuck up. Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon.

I'll never forget the first time we met. But I'll keep trying.

Yes, I talk like an Idiot. How else would you understand me?

If I had a gun with two bullets, and I was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden, and Toby, I would shoot Toby twice.

The only thing I don't like about you is your constant inhaling and exhaling habit.

I would roast you, but my mom told me that I'm not allowed to burn trash.

I'm not rude. I speak what everyone else is thinking of you.

I don't have an attitude problem. You have a perception problem!

I'm sorry. Was that comment meant to offend me? The only thing offending me right now is your face.

I don't want to rain on your parade. I want a typhoon.

Before telling me what I did wrong, you should first know that I don't care.

There's only one problem with your face: I can see it.

Good comebacks in an argument

Photo: pexels.com, @alinevianafoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you don't want to dispute, a good comeback could be what you need to defuse or lighten the situation. Here are some baddie comebacks when someone insults you to get you started.

I'm not saying I hate you, but I would unplug your life support to charge my phone.

I would smack you, but I am against animal abuse.

Don't let your mind wander. It's too small to be out there all alone.

You're not simply a drama queen. You're the whole royal family.

If I wanted to kill myself, I would jump from your ego to your IQ.

When someone is staring at you. If you want an autograph or a picture, ask.

Oh, a thought crossed your mind? It must have been a long, lonely journey.

Opposites attract, right? Then I hope you find someone who's good looking, honest, smart, and cultured.

Hey, I found your nose. It was in my business.

Don't be ashamed of who you are. That's your parents' job.

I didn't mean to offend you... But it was a huge plus.

Your secrets are always safe with me. I never even listen when you tell me them.

People clap when they see you. They clap their hands over their eyes.

I don't hate you, but if you were drowning, I would give you a high five.

When your mom dropped you off at school, she got apprehended by the authorities for littering.

Just because you have a d*ck doesn't mean you need to act like one.

I thought I had the flu, but then I realized your face makes me sick to my stomach.

Your a*s must be pretty jealous of all the sh*t that comes out of your mouth.

Baddie roasts for haters

Photo: pexels.com, @ante (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These sick burns can help you have some fun while roasting each other, whether you're delivering attitude to your adversaries or simply keeping things genuine with your buddies.

1. You have a big forehead.

Yeah, mine has a brain. How about you?

2. You have changed.

I simply stopped acting in the way you wanted me to.

3. I would rather be pale than look like I rolled around in Doritos.

You're immature

4. You're boring.

And what makes you so interesting?

5. You are ugly.

Good, I was trying to look like you today.

6. Are you free tomorrow?

No, I am expensive.

7. Are you talking back to me?

Well yeah, that's kinda how communication works.

8. Did you know your incubator had tinted windows?

That explains a lot.

9. Oh, you are dating my ex?

Cool, I am eating a sandwich want those leftovers too?

10. I didn't even ask you.

So, why are you paying attention?

Savage roasts for haters

Photo: pexels.com, @shkrabaanthony (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do you ever find yourself in a pointless debate with friends or enemies? If that's the case, this list can help you arm yourself!

Seriously, your mouth is so foul! Should I offer you a tic-tac or toilet paper?

Do you hate me? Well, okay, grab a chair and wait for me to care.

Remember when I asked for your opinion? Yeah, me neither.

When someone talks behind your back. If you have a problem with me, tell ME, not everyone else.

There is no need to repeat yourself. I ignored you just fine the first time.

Some people bring joy wherever they go. You, on the other hand, bring joy whenever you go.

Why do you love that celebrity so much? They are never gonna love you back. If you know you are eventually going to die.

Somewhere out there, there's a tree working very hard to produce oxygen so that you can breathe. I think you should go and apologize for it.

You're not as bad as everyone says. You're worse.

Don't worry about me. Worry about your eyebrows.

I don't have the time or the crayons to explain this to you.

I didn't think it was possible to give me more reasons to hate you until today.

Did God make you with his eyes closed?

Keep rolling your eyes; you might eventually find a brain.

You're not simply a drama queen. You're the whole royal family.

Your ignorance makes my racist uncle look like Albert Einstein.

Acting like a pr*ck doesn't make yours grow bigger.

I'm not a proctologist, but I know an as*hole when I see one.

Comeback quotes for haters

Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do not allow your haters to dislike and pick on you. Instead, use some of these comebacks that will leave them speechless.

You're like the end pieces of a loaf of bread. Everyone touches you, but nobody wants you.

I expected an intellectual conversation, but it seems there's no one around to have that with.

I'm sorry for hurting your feelings; I thought you already knew you were stupid.

You bring everyone so much joy… when you leave the room.

Sometimes, it's better to keep your mouth shut and give the impression that you're stupid rather than open it and remove all doubt.

Me, jealous of you? Bless your delusional heart!

I love what you have done with your hair. How do you get it to come out of the nostrils like that?

I'm not arguing. I'm simply explaining why I'm right.

If ignorance is bliss, you must be the happiest person on the planet.

I thought of you today. It reminded me to take out the trash.

I can only please one person a day. Today isn't your day. Tomorrow isn't looking good either.

Can you die of constipation? I ask because I'm worried about how full of sh*t you are.

There is someone out there for everyone. For you, it is a therapist.

The person who told you to be yourself gave you some bad advice.

You have the right to remain silent because whatever you say will probably be stupid anyway.

Unless your name is Google, stop acting like you know everything!

People like you are the reason God doesn't talk to us anymore.

Do your parents even realize they're living proof that two wrongs don't make a right?

You can use any of the above baddie comebacks to silence nasty friends and haters who are always picking on you.

READ ALSO: 50+ message ideas to send to someone for your one year anniversary

Legit.ng recently published an article with 50+ anniversary message options to send to someone. Yearly anniversaries are significant and unforgettable. It is an important occasion that should be commemorated.

Do you have any plans to commemorate this significant date in your life? Check out this article for some cute anniversary messages you can send to your sweetheart.

Source: Legit.ng