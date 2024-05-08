The federal government has dismissed the $150 million bribery allegation made by Binance against some government officials

Mohammed Idris, the minister for information and national orientation, described the allegation as a diversionary tactic from being prosecuted

According to the minister, the only way out for the cryptocurrency company was to submit itself to rules and laws guiding businesses in a sovereign state like Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has reacted to the allegation that some officials in the presidency demanded a $150 million bribe from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to clear its case on the list of probes.

In a statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the special assistant to the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Nigerian government said Binance cannot clear its name by sponsoring a media campaign against the country.

FG dismisses Binance bribery allegation Photo Credit: @HMMohammedIdris, @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

How Binance can be free from Nigeria

The federal government then said the only way out was for the cryptocurrency company to submit itself to legal and judicial proceedings guiding business rules in a sovereign country like Nigeria.

In an interview with the New York Times, Tigran Gambaryan, a compliance officer of Binance, alleged that the cryptocurrency company's failure to bribe officials led to the arrest and prosecution of its executive.

FG dismisses Binance allegation

But the federal government, in its reaction, said the Binance executive officer made a false allegation in the blog post in a well-coordinated public relations move.

The federal government said the Binance company's claim was not based on any fact and described it as a diversionary move to blackmail the Nigerian government. The statement said Gambaryan was desperate to cover up the grievous criminal charges Binance was facing in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:

"We would like to remind Binance that it will not clear its name in Nigeria by resorting to fictional claims and mudslinging media campaigns. The only way to resolve its issues will be by submitting itself to unobstructed investigation and judicial due process."

Source: Legit.ng