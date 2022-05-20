50+ heartbreaking quotes about pretending to be happy in a relationship

One of the most challenging things to deal with in life is heartbreaks. Whether you are young or old, the consequences of being betrayed by someone you trust are always felt. The worst thing you can do is pretend to be in love with someone when you aren't. It breaks the other person's heart and hurts them. In this post, you will find some heartbreaking comments about pretending to be happy in a relationship that you may connect to.

Everything around you is loaded with grief and worry when you are devastated. Others become depressed as a result. Do not feel sad if you are going through a difficult period; it will pass. Here are some sad sayings about feigning happiness.

Sad pretending relationship quotes

Love is a lovely thing, but it can be painful when you are the only one contributing to it. Here are some sad yet helpful quotes that you might relate to if you're feeling down.

The worst feeling in the world is when you can't love anyone else because your heart still belongs to the one who broke it.

No matter how broken your heart is, the world doesn't stop for your grief.

The pleasure of love lasts but a moment. The pain of love lasts a lifetime.

Heartbreak is funny to everyone but the heartbroken. - Jeffery Eugenides

Oh, I wouldn't mind, Hazel Grace. It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you. - John Green

Letting go means coming to the realisation that some people are a part of your history but not a part of your destiny. - Steve Maraboli

I think you are wrong to want a heart. It makes most people unhappy. If you only knew it, you are in luck not to have a heart. - L. Frank Baum

Everyone who has loved has experienced breakups, loss, and separation leading to a broken heart.

Our greatest joy and our greatest pain come in our relationships with others. - Stephen R. Covey

So, this is my life. And I want you to know that I am both happy and sad, and I'm still trying to figure out how that could be. - Stephen Chbosky

Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated. - Alphonse de Lamartine

Quotes about pretending to be happy in a relationship

Are you dissatisfied with your current partner? It might be tough to recover from a period of sadness and confusion. Here are a few quotes you can use to console yourself

Courage is the power to let go of the familiar. - Raymond Lindquist

Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs. - Miss Piggy

The heart will break, but broken live on. - Lord Byron

The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it. - Nicholas Sparks

Hearts are made to be broken. - Oscar Wilde

To love and win is the best thing. To love and lose is the next best. - William Makepeace Thackeray

Loving you was like going to war; I never came back the same. - Warsan Shire

Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead. - Adele

I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart. - Julia Roberts

I wanted to kill someone, and I wanted to die, and I wanted to run as far and as fast as I could because she was never coming back. She had fallen off the face of the earth, and she was never coming back. - Melissa Kantor

One day you're going to remember me and how much I loved you, then you're gonna hate yourself for letting me go. - Aubrey Drake Graham

Don't cry when the sun is gone because the tears won't let you see the stars. - Violeta Parra

Short quotes about pretending to be happy

Because life is not always a bed of roses, sadness is a feeling that cannot be avoided. These quotes can assist you in this difficult situation. All you have to do now is stay strong and hope that everything will work out in the future.

You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it. - Henny Youngman

Unable are the loved ones to die. For love is immortality. - Emily Dickinson

Those who do not know how to weep with their whole heart do not know how to laugh either. - Golda Meir

Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option. - Mark Twain

Stab the body, and it heals but injures the heart, and the wound lasts a lifetime. - Mineko Iwasaki

It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise. - Sara Teasdale

I think about you. But I don't say it anymore. - Marguerite Duras

Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness. - Steve Maraboli

Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional. - M. Kathleen Casey

Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go. - Herman Hesse

You know, a heart can be broken, but it keeps on beating, just the same.

Sad quotes about pretending to be happy

Pretending to be cheerful when your heart is hurting is the worst thing you can do. It is never too late to call it quits and say enough is enough. Check out these inspirational quotes to assist you in getting through this difficult time.

There is something bleak and barren about a world that is missing the person who knows you best. - Jodi Piccoult

In three words, I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on. - Robert Frost

Perhaps someday I'll crawl back home, beaten, defeated. But not as long as I can make stories out of my heartbreak, beauty out of sorrow. - Sylvia Plath

Don't you ever break someone's heart because they only have one? Break their bones; they have 206 of those! - Jayy Von Monroe

He does something to me, that boy. Every time. It's his only detriment. He steps on my heart. He makes me cry. - Markus Zusak

My heart no longer felt as if it belonged to me. It now felt as if it had been stolen, torn from my chest by someone who wanted no part of it. - Meredith Taylor

Hearts are breakable. And I think even when you heal, you're never what you were before. - Cassandra Clare

You should be with someone who can make you happy. My heart breaks as I set him free. With all the love I have ever felt for him, I whisper, You deserve that.

As the light begins to intensify, so does my misery, and I wonder how it is possible to hurt so much when nothing is wrong. - Tabitha Suzuma

A broken heart is the worst. It's like having broken ribs. Nobody can see it, but it hurts every time you breathe.

You're leaving me. Then go in peace. And let your wish alone be a lamp to light your path. And find tranquillity where'er you be. - Chaim Nachman Bialik

Pretending to be happy quotes and sayings

What would you say to someone who has deeply offended you? Open your emotions to them and let them know how much they hurt you. Here are some of the most moving quotes on a sad situation that you can read and share.

I thought that I'd been hurt before, but no one's ever left me quite this sore. Your words cut deeper than a knife. Now I need someone to breathe me back to life. - Shawn Mendes

A relationship, I think, is like a shark. Do you know? It has to move forward constantly, or it dies. And I think what we got on our hands is a dead shark. - Alvy Singer

Sometimes you have to unfollow people in real life.

Once you had put the pieces back together, even though you may look intact, you were never quite the same as you'd been before the fall. - Jodi Picoult

Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don't. - Stephen King

Sometimes good things fall apart, so better things can fall together. - Marilyn Monroe

It is sad not to love, but it is much sadder not to be able to love. - Miguel de Unamuno

You will never know true happiness until you have truly loved it, and you will never understand what pain is until you have lost it.

When we are in love, we are convinced nobody else will do. But as time goes on, others do and often do, much, much better. - Coco J. Ginger

Love is the hardest drug to quit, but it is even harder when it is taken away. - Ashleyy

We walked to meet each other up at the time of our love, and then we have been irresistibly drifting in different directions, and there's no altering that. - Leo Tolstoy

When you are hurt, you are not only traumatised, but you also develop a dislike for the entire world. You don't want to talk to anyone at that point, not even your relatives or friends, even though they aren't to blame for the agony. Make the bold decision to change the circumstance rather than pretending to be happy.

