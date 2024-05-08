Rivers State local government chairmen have called for the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The chairmen under the umbrella of ALGON alleged that the governor has been withholding the funds of the councils, making them dysfunctional in their administrative responsibility

ALGON described the action of the governor as tantamount to proscribing the local governments in the state

The Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria (ALGON), the Rivers state chapter, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of withholding the funds meant to be released for the 23 LGAs in the state.

The local government chairmen, who are under the umbrella of ALGON, said Governor Fubara's move has denied them the ability to perform their administrative function as the third tier of government.

ALGON said the action was synonymous with proscribing the local government in the south-south state. The chairmen then seconded the call by Tony Okocha, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee in the state.

Okocha had earlier call on the state assembly to commence the impeachment proceedings of Governor Fubara.

Why council chairmen call for Fubara's sack

Allwell Ihunda, the chairman of Rivers state ALGON and the Port Harcourt city local government area disclosed the group's position to journalists at the state capital on Wednesday, May 8.

His comment partly read:

"Fubara has neglected, failed, and deliberately refused to hold the statutory Joint Account Allocation Committee Meeting, which is the prerequisite for the release and disbursement of funds due to the local government in the State Joint Local Government Accounts."

This is coming days after the state assembly threatened to take a strong move against the governor should he continue to flout the law.

