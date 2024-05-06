The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of seven Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates who were fervent in prayers have surfaced online

A worship minster shared the kids' results as he elaborated on praying and studying for the JAMB exam

There was a mass failure in the 2024 JAMB exams and the performance of the praying kids got people talking

A worship minister, Miracle Ifeanyi Moyong, has excitedly shared the UTME results of seven kids who prayed fervently during the JAMB examination period.

In a Facebook post, Miracle shared the results as he took a swipe at those who criticised the kids for praying too much.

The seven JAMB candidates prayed daily during the exam period. Photo Credit: Miracle Ifeanyi Moyong, jamb.gov.ng

Balancing JAMB exam, studying and praying

He said they love God and their books and did not allow either to suffer neglect. The minister maintained that praying should not hinder one from studying and vice versa.

added that one shouldn't be lazy and blame academic failure on prayer.

He released the following UTME results: Sister Mercy O 292, Brother Shalom 268, Brother H 204, Sister Favour 217, Paul 204, Joshua O 250, and Prosper 244.

Minister read in part:

"...We pray does not mean we don’t read!!!

"We are excellent people !!! We love God we love our books!!!

"Prayer does not stop us from reading.

"Neither should reading stop us from praying.

"Guess what at the season of jamb we were having daily prayers and they were still reading…

"Don’t be lazy and blame it on prayer !!!"

JAMB said that 4.2% of candidates scored 250 and above in the 2024 UTME.

Reactions trail praying kids' UTME results

Real Victor Zeal said:

"But then prayers doesn't make anyone score higher grades in exam."

Glory Ulumma Nwanaji said:

"Prayer does not stop us from reading.

"Thank you so much sir."

Joy Achuenu said:

"Glory be to God,God really doing signs and wonders in stab. More Grace Sir."

Daniel Onafeko said:

"Increase the Mic Man of God....

"They no dey hear you for back....."

Fortune John said:

"People that didn't pray failed more.

"If they like they should not pray they will still fail nxt year.

"Kai who deh press my neck."

Obi Nna said:

"Men ought Always to pray..... We pray, yet we read!"

Okoye Wilson Daniel said:

"Nothing anybody go tell me, the over 1.4 Million Students they said failed jamb are those who don't pray, seriously.

"I personally have seen prayer work.

"Prayer is the slender nerve that moves the hand of the Almighty, employ it anytime people of God.

"Great grace and high favour for all street ablaze members❤.

"Congratulations are in order."

Boy who fasted shares his UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had cried out on social media after seeing his UTME result.

A heartbroken Olumide questioned God over his score, saying he didn't expect it at all. He said he had started JAMB exam lessons in October 2023, read, prayed, and fasted.

Lamenting on Facebook, Olumide revealed he scored 225 when he sat for the JAMB exam in 2023. Olumide shared a screenshot of his UTME score, which he checked via SMS code.

