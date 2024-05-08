The executive governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, was in a light mood as he welcomed Nigerian-born internationally acclaimed architect Muyiwa Oki

Oki brought honours to the nation when he became the first black President of the Royal Institute of British Architects

The most intriguing and fascinating part of the achievement is that he attained it at the very young age of 32

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State was brimming with inexpressible joy as he welcomed a son of the soil, Muyiwa Oki, who had gone abroad to attain the pinnacle in his architectural career.

Oki made headlines when he was announced the President of the Royal Institute of British Architects, essentially making him the first black to ascend the post.

In his joy-filled welcome address message on Facebook, the governor expressed optimism that the accomplished structure and building expert will use his vast knowledge to transform the state's housing sector.

Abiodun said:

"Mr. Oki’s extraordinary achievement, defying all odds to lead the institute as its first black president, is truly remarkable. I encouraged him to utilise his position to foster collaboration, particularly in research and development initiatives."

Abiodun urged Oki to use his position to foster collaboration, especially in development and research initiatives. He hopes that such a partnership will greatly help the state government's effort to provide affordable and sustainable housing across Ogun.

He said:

"We believe that such collaboration, especially in research focused on building more sustainable and affordable housing units, will greatly benefit his home state. Our administration has already constructed approximately 3,500 affordable houses in Kobape, transforming the area into a vibrant community. Similar projects have been successfully undertaken in Sagamu, Ota, Ilaro, and Ijebu-Ode."

The governor shares his mission to start a comprehensive urban renewal and rejuvenation process, with Old Abeokuta targeted as the first beneficiary.

