President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Wednesday, May 8, his media aide Bayo Onanuga, disclosed on Tuesday, May 7

Onanuga said this in a post on X in response to citizen’s inquiries about the president’s whereabouts

Tinubu is yet to return to Nigeria days after the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia

FCT, Abuja - The presidency on Tuesday, May 7, announced that President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Wednesday, May 8, from Europe.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, the Nigerian leader will return to Nigeria alongside his aides.

Onanuga wrote on his verified X page:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe."

Tuesday, May 7, made it exactly eight days after Tinubu attended the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) special meeting on global collaboration, growth and energy for development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, he is yet to return to Nigeria since then.

The two-day forum, which aimed to help public and private sector leaders address shared global challenges, opened on Sunday, April 28, and ended on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The presidency did not release any statement on what is holding the president from returning to Nigeria. And this led to speculations in some quarters that the president may have proceeded to Paris, France, where he had travelled to several times for medicals.

Tinubu's lieutenant, Kashim Shettima, was scheduled to fly to the United States to represent his boss, but he abruptly cancelled the trip, blaming it on a faulty aircraft.

Lawyer speaks on Tinubu's absence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos-based lawyer, Yusuf Nurudeen, explained that since President Tinubu is neither incapacitated nor on vacation, his appointees can pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

Nurudeen, the founder of the Foundation for Public Interest Law and Development, stated this in an interview with Legit.ng.

He referenced section 145 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution, which says the president is under a constitutional duty to always transmit power whenever he embarks on medical vacation or any form of vacation whatsoever.

