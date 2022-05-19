How to get your crush to like you: useful tips for hopeful romantics

Love is the most powerful and magical force. Falling in love in many instances, starts with a crush. Everyone has had a crush at some point in life. But, how do you get your crush to like you back if you are a hopeful romantic?

Man looking surprised by a lady. Photo: @monnivhoirk

Source: UGC

Every time you come across your crush, you may feel butterflies in your stomach. However, if it's the first time you are feeling this intense feeling, it might be an interesting ride.

How do you get your crush to like you?

Have you been crushing on someone? Getting your crush to like you is not rocket science, although sometimes it can feel like that. Here are a few tips on how to make your crush like you.

Make yourself seen

Having those butterflies in the stomach and adrenaline rush through your body when your crush crosses your path is a great feeling yet scary. Getting your crush to notice you is vital if you stand a chance of being together. Make sure he or she sees you and knows you exist.

Take the lead

If you want to stand a chance with your crush, then you must take a chance and make the first move. You stand a better chance with your crush if you take a risk as they say no risk, no gain.

Invite your crush for a date

Make things happen, and don't wait for your crush to notice you. Asking your crush on a date is one of the ways to make them notice and like you. Movie dates are also a great way to get to know someone. Invite them for a drink and enjoy the date when you get there.

Pay attention

Everyone likes people who pay attention when they are speaking. You might be over-excited when your crush is around, and it's fun to blabber about yourself, but it's important to actually listen and pay attention to what they have to say about themselves.

Compliment your crush

Everyone loves compliments. Giving compliments to your crush will grab their attention as long as they are honest. Complimenting them on their outfit or even congratulating them on a recent thing they did well goes a long way.

Make eye contact

They say eyes are the window to the soul. Making eye contact is a powerful way of letting someone know you are interested in them, so look them straight in the eyes but don't make it weird.

Dress to impress

A man and a woman having drinks. Photo: pexels.com, @picha

Source: UGC

Who likes a bad dresser? No one. If you find it hard to attract your crush, it's time to go shopping. Dressing says a lot about someone, even before they say anything. Grooming well will do most of the work to make your crush like you.

Be confident

When you want your crush to like you, then confidence is an accessory you can't afford to miss. It introduces you before you speak. Most people like confident people, and your crush is no different.

Be kind and generous

Kindness goes a long way. Showing kind gestures will make you look attractive to your crush, bringing you closer to your goal. Kindness shows that you care not just about yourself but others as well.

Be a friend

Many great relationships have been built on authentic friendships, so make sure you are a friend to your crush. However, don't be friend-zoned.

Ask them about their passions and interests

Your crush will like you back when they see you are interested in them. Know what they like, and this will bring the two of you closer.

Put your best foot forward

Make sure your crush sees the best in you. Try to magnify your strong points and best qualities.

Create time for them

Clear your schedule and ensure that you spend quality time with them. Your crush will not like you back if they never see you, so make your presence known.

How do you make your crush notice you?

Making your crush notice you is one of the initial stages of finally making your fairy tale come true. Here are five steps on how to get your crush to notice you.

Make an effort to reach out : Don't wait for them to make the first step. Make an effort, and this could be what you need to be noticed by your crush.

: Don't wait for them to make the first step. Make an effort, and this could be what you need to be noticed by your crush. Groom well : People notice people who are well-groomed and neat. Looking good includes dressing well, smelling nice etc.

: People notice people who are well-groomed and neat. Looking good includes dressing well, smelling nice etc. Be you : Make sure you are unique and stand out from the crowd in how you carry yourself.

: Make sure you are unique and stand out from the crowd in how you carry yourself. Show him you are good at other things. Be impeccable in other things and show him you are doing great at life.

How do you attract your crush?

A man in brown plaid button up shirt sitting beside a woman in red sweater. Photo: pexels.com, @kindelmedia

Source: UGC

Having a crush is one thing, but you need to attract them so that eventually, they can fall in love with you. Here are a few effective things you can do to attract your crush.

Dress to impress : Dressing says a lot about a person even before they speak. Always dress smartly to ensure your crush has only eyes for you.

: Dressing says a lot about a person even before they speak. Always dress smartly to ensure your crush has only eyes for you. Smile : Smiling shows that you are approachable. Make sure you smile a lot when your crush is around.

: Smiling shows that you are approachable. Make sure you smile a lot when your crush is around. Believe in yourself : Confidence is very sexy, and this attracts other people to you, so don't forget to show how confident you are but don't be corky.

: Confidence is very sexy, and this attracts other people to you, so don't forget to show how confident you are but don't be corky. A nice fragrance won't be bad: A good fragrance goes a long way in attracting your crush. Let them remember you by how good you smell.

A good fragrance goes a long way in attracting your crush. Let them remember you by how good you smell. Shoot your shot : Being open is a desirable trait when trying to impress a crush. No one wants someone who is not straightforward when it comes to matters of the heart.

: Being open is a desirable trait when trying to impress a crush. No one wants someone who is not straightforward when it comes to matters of the heart. Flirt: Flirting is attractive. Try being touchy-feely, looking at them directly in the eye etc.

How do you get closer to your crush?

Getting your crush closer is one of the steps that will ensure that you have a happily ever after story. If you are wondering how to get closer to your crush, here are some tips to get you going.

Be open with them.

Be there for them.

Give up on being right all the time

Follow your crush on social media, like their posts, and comment on their pictures. This will show you like them, and over time, this will bring you closer.

Ask for their help.

How can I win my crush?

Two happy people walking on the street. Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

Winning someone over is not an easy task, especially a crush. However, this should not dampen your resolve to win them over and turn them into your significant other. Here are a few tips on how you can win your crush.

Have a genuine interest in your crush. Everyone wants someone who is genuinely interested in them, and this makes you more attractive to your crush.

Be kind and generous to your crush can also make you easily win them over.

Be playful when you are around them. Don't be a bore but bring out your inner child. People love that.

Connect with them on an emotional and intellectual level. Emotional connections open people up to sharing their deepest thoughts, and there is nothing sexier than sharing an intellectual connection.

Make them feel special. Your crush will like you more when you make them feel special. Compliment them and make them feel like heroes and heroines.

How do I attract my crush over text?

Having a crush makes you turn red when you see them, and sometimes you even want to hide when you see them coming towards you. Your mouth becomes dry, and you are unable to utter a word. Here are a few pointers on how to attract your crush over a text.

Send a naughty text. You can get away with sending a naughty text to your crush, which is hard to say in person. People tend to be more open over text, especially if they are shy.

Send a cute suggestive picture. Since love can be expressed in many ways, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Emojis have become a great way to communicate via text. Most people flirt with emojis nowadays.

Here are a few texts that you can send your crush over text

Come over now. None is here except me.

I wish you were here next to me right now

I was just looking through your Instagram, and not gonna lie, you're lookin' fine as hell.

I'm thinking it's a burger and beer kind of night and you.

I was dreaming about you all day.

Can I sleep in your t-shirt tonight?

You're a world champion at making me laugh silly.

It's soooo cold. I need a cuddle, buddy.

I never get bored of thinking about you/talking to you.

Do you want to watch Netflix and chill?

Hey stranger, do you think what I'm thinking?

How do you make your crush fall in love with you?

Two happy couples looking at each other. Photo: pexels.com, @barcelosfotos

Source: UGC

Falling in love is a great feeling when it's mutual. It can, however, be tricky if you are in love but your crush isn't there yet. Here are some proven ways how to make your crush fall in love with you.

Make your feelings known

Your crush will only fall in love with you if they know you like them too, so don't be shy. Playing hard to get is cool, but nobody has time to play around in this day and age.

Be yourself

Nobody likes a phoney, and your crush is not an exception. Show your true self, and your crush will fall in love with you if you are compatible.

Be interested in them

Show them you are interested in them by asking them about their passions in life.

Spend quality time together

You stand a chance with your crush if you spend enough quality time together. This can be done by initiating coffee dates, movie dates, and running.

Stay humble

Humility is a very attractive quality, and this will make your crush fall in love with you. However, do not let your not so good side be what your crush sees early on.

Have a sense of humour

Making your crush laugh is one of the ways that will ensure that they fall in love with you. People want to be around fun and excited people who make them happy. It's also good to laugh at their jokes as this shows that you like them a lot.

Dress decently

Your crush needs you to show your best styles when it comes to dressing and grooming. Everyone wants to hang around smartly dressed people from head to toe.

Be easy to talk to

When you are around your crush, be a good conversationist. Your crush will fall in love with you if you are easy to talk to on various topics and remember, nothing turns people off like a forced conversation, so don't force it.

Tell them what you appreciate about them

Showing appreciation is one way of making your crush fall in love with you. Be open and give compliments about who they are.

Know your self-worth

Knowing who you are is important, and you should make sure your crush knows that you value yourself on your first date. Create boundaries and stick to them and be self-assured about who you are.

Love is a risk, as everything else in the world. Do not hesitate or shy away from making a move when you have a crush. Let them know you are interested, and this may be the beginning of your fairytale of happily ever after. Make use of the above how to get your crush to like you tips and have fun when you finally fall in love.

