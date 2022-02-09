How to get a guy’s attention over text if he is a musician?

If you want to get a guy's attention through a text, you should send him a text message that makes him laugh and want you back. Your appearance, words, actions and behaviour around him should also leave a lasting impression on him. Here is how to get his attention over text if he is a musician.

Man in a white crew-neck T-shirt beside a woman in a black and white crew-neck T-shirt. Photo: @gistsandthrills

Have you been trying so hard to figure out what flirty text to send your musician crush? The attention-grabbing texts will get your guy’s heart racing and do the magic for you like you hoped would happen. Have a look at the following texts below.

Best attention-grabbing texts to send to a musician guy

How do you get an artist's attention? Let him know how much you're into him. The messages below may come in handy.

So, I saw that you are going to the BlahBlah concert. I had no idea you liked the BlahBlahs. How did you get into them?

What was your first concert? I would like to be your second one!

You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.

In our life, there is a single colour, as on an artist's palette, which provides the meaning of life and art. It is the colour of love.

Just went through your Instagram. Nah, the bottom of my laptop’s got nothing on you.

Just went camping. Come over and give me a tick check.

We go together like moonshine and a mason jar.

Why do I always think of you when I'm trying to concentrate ... grrr, hate you so much right now!

I’m attracted to you in ways I can’t even explain. You get me all confused and grinning.

My roommate went out of town this weekend and I really could use some company right now.

You need to come and see me ASAP…I am getting hot just thinking about you.

I see you staring at me every day. I like it.

What are you doing tomorrow other than working up the courage to finally ask me out?

I've been thinking about you ... and it hasn't all been PG.

See, I don’t like this, you’re too far away. If I could, I would be in your arms right now.

I didn’t know it was possible to miss someone before they even left—until I met you.

He's handsome. He's interesting. He's worthwhile. But for some reason, he won't text you back.

I’m getting butterflies just thinking about seeing you later.

I’m still wearing that smile you gave me since I first saw you.

Can’t fall asleep … thinking of you as I do to your lyrics.

I'm lying in bed, really bored, when will I see you next to me.

The other night was crazy. Too bad you couldn’t come over after the concert.

4-word text to get his attention

A guy in specs looking at his phone eyes wide open. Photo: @olly

They are short, simple, but effective ways to arouse his interest. These texts make a guy so curious that he wants to see or talk to you to find out the answer.

Thanks for the pic!

Have an awesome day!

What are you wearing?

You looked great in …

I have this craving…

What's your favorite movie?

What’s your biggest fantasy?

You. Me. Drinks. Tonight.

Thinking of you today.

You have beautiful eyes.

I absolutely adore you.

You’re in my thoughts.

Meet for happy hour?

You feel like home.

I find you irresistible .

Thanks for being you.

Love never gives up.

Do you have a minute?

Long time no hey.

We need to talk.

You and me soon?

What makes you nervous?

How do you keep a guy's attention over text?

After getting his attention, you should plan on how to keep his attention considering he interacts with many people, ladies included. This is due to the nature of his profession. How do you get him to pay attention and keep him interested in you forever? Here are the tips:

Ask for his advice

Try to ask for his opinion or advice on something. It is a significant way to get a conversation to last for a long time, and, indeed, you will grab his attention because it will make him think about you.

Make him feel special

Make him feel special by asking him how he is doing. For instance, ask him if he has taken breakfast or not. Let him know how much he means to you. Also, you can give him a sincere compliment to make him feel good.

Let him know that when he’s on your mind it makes you restless and unable to sleep; this will make him feel special and wanted.

Reference an earlier conversation

Come up with a topic you’ve chatted about before to keep the conversation going. You can think of excellent text conversation starter ideas that will pique the guy's interest and get him to respond so that you can keep talking.

Say something flirty

Try to be funny if you really like him. When he notices you are seriously into him, he will definitely keep talking to you. No doubt, he will also start texting you back even when he is bored because he knows you make him laugh.

Say something sexy

If you have been texting him for a while, be a little risque when you are texting him. This way, he’ll know that you like him a lot more than a friend and so he can not resist texting you back. It will also make him realize your intentions towards him.

Avoid fighting and drama

Don't be overdramatic; it will not do your relationship any good. Instead, there will be a lot of misunderstandings and disagreements which will drive him away before you even win him over. Try to keep things fun and cheerful with text messages to avoid such disputes.

Keep things upbeat and light

A lady on bed using her phone. Photo: @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Avoid lengthy conversations that will make him feel exhausted. Just keep it simple and precise. Do not send too many texts because he will think you are desperate. Obviously, you wouldn't want that to happen!

Ask for his help

Asking for help is a significant way to connect with someone. Think of whatever you can ask that will make him take his time to look for an answer, this way, it’ll give him the perfect excuse to start a conversation with you; likewise, he will feel he is needed and intelligent.

Talk about your hobbies

Try to exchange notes on what you like doing, what you are best at and show off your natural talents.

How do you get a musician to notice you?

Music stars aren't going to see you if you don't show them you're worth noticing. To get a musician to notice you, you need to put yourself out there but cautiously to avoid looking desperate.

Say thank you

Practically, men get annoyed when a woman doesn’t say thank you. However, you don’t have to call and say thank you, a simple text will do it better, and he will feel much appreciated.

Dress well when you meet or in photos

The best way to catch a man's eye is to wear a decent outfit. Wear an outfit that makes you feel good and presentable; it will increase your confidence and make you attractive.

Mention something he likes

Try to find out what he enjoys doing and try to talk about it, he will be excited to talk about something he’s passionate about with you.

Be open about your intentions

One of the best ways to build a connection with an artist is by being straightforward about your interests. Also, ask him questions so you can get to know who he is. Get him talking by showing authentic interest and notice whether he does the same. This will tell you whether he’s interested in you too.

Be a little funny

A black woman communicating on a smartphone while using a laptop. Photo: @alexander-suhorucov

Source: UGC

Artists are always attracted to girls who are the life of the party furthermore, you can always send him a funny meme or pic or even a silly selfie just to grab his attention closer.

Show your support for his art

Show him how you love and support his music. You can share his songs on your status or social media pages. If possible, you can also tag him on the posts.

Befriend him on social media

Once you become friends on his social media, Invest a little time and effort in making yourself noticeable by actively engaging with his posts. React, comment and like his posts. You will make him catch your attention.

Be you and speak your mind

Being you and natural is the only way to build a bond that will last and attract genuine people into your life. Speak your mind to get a guy's attention on the text. Express genuine feelings on how much you like and need him.

Everyone is human. Thus, when you like someone, it is good to get that person's attention and bring them closer into your life irrespective of their position or class in society. Hopefully, this article will help you find the best texts that will grab and keep your musician guy’s attention.

