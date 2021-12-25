There is nothing more refreshing than finding love and love finding you right back up. Some say love runs the world. The sentiment can be justified by the fact that God is love, and God runs the world. There are numerous ways and words you can use to describe someone special or that one person dear to you. During a busy day, one warm love message can give your person major butterflies and goosebumps.

An illustration of "I love you" on a white love-shaped surface. Photo: pexels.com, @ArtemBeliaikin

Whether it is a quick I love you text message or a funny Instagram meme that is familiar to both of you, one will be able to feel the embrace and the rapport. So how do you describe someone you love? Read on and find more ways and love text message ideas to describe the image of the one you love.

How do you describe someone you love?

While describing someone you love should be somewhat an adventurous activity, there are so many ways and ideas you can use to do it. Unfortunately, in this fast-pacing lifestyle, you might become so engrossed in your job and career that you might forget to give enough attention to those that are dear to you.

Below are some poetic words to describe a person you love regardless of various factors such as age, distance, and so forth.

Words with deep meaning to describe a person

You can use many ways to come up with a perfect name for your person. Maybe it is their behaviour or looks that overly enchant you. If you are looking at how to describe a person you love in one word, then this is just a place for you.

Unique adjectives to describe a person

Have a look at these amazing words you can use to describe someone dear to you.

Friend

Funny

Forgiving

Gorgeous

Captivating

You complete me

Classy

Cuddly

Charming

Cute

Queen

Breathtaking

Blessing

Adorable

A dream come true

Angel

Alluring

Attractive

Alluring

Amazing

Dear heart

Dear one

Desire

Dearest

Elegant

Enchanting

Endearing

Exciting

Extraordinary

Beauty

Beloved

Beautiful

Baby

Babe

Delightful

Delectable

Exceptional

You're My Everything

Fabulous

Fascinating

Joyful

Lovable

Lovable

Magnificent

Precious

Remarkable

perfect

What are some unique words to describe a person?

There are many unique words you can use to describe someone you love. In this article, you will find various ideas to describe them. Here are some more poetic words to describe a person you love.

A photo of a happy couple under an umbrella. Photo: pexels.com, @PolinaTankilevitch

Admirable

Adorable

Adventurous

Affable

Affectionate

Agile

Alluring

Comforting

Compassionate

Compatible

Considerate

Courageous

Courteous

Cuddly

Cute

Magnetic

Magnificent

Marvellous

Miraculous

Motivational

Mysterious

Mystifying

Blissful

Boo

Brave

Breathtaking

Bright

Brilliant

Charismatic

Charming

Cheerful

Cheery

Cherishing

Colourful

Comedic

Poetic words to describe a person you love

Referring to someone you cherish by their full names is somewhat official in a way. Therefore, using cute adjectives to describe them can lighten up their dull days or busy schedules at work. Take, for instance, describing them by how they talk, smell, smile, or walk.

Using adjectives or poetic words is comprehensive, and you cannot lack a word to use. So here are some more enchanting words you can include in your text messages to describe that one person dear to you.

Easygoing

Elegant

Emotional

Empathetic

Enchanted

Enchanting

Enchanting

Endearing

Handsome

Remarkable

Romantic

Rose

Radiant

Rare

Refreshing

Reliable

Happy

Healthy

Heartfelt

Heartwarming

Hilarious

Honest

Honey

Humorous

Energetic

Engaging

Enjoyable

Enlightening

Enriching

Enthralling

Enthusiastic

Enticing

Epic

Exciting

Magic

Magical

Amazing

Ambitious

Amiable

Besotted

Bewitching

Blessing

A lovely couple looking at each other holding glasses of wine. Photo: pexels.com, @ArielSkelley

Aside from using one word to describe them, you can go extra and compose a whole text message just to let them know how you feel and the impact they have in your life.

Love text message ideas to describe the one you love

Composing an entire text message for the one you adore and expressing how you feel about them is supposed to be a fun activity, especially when the energy is mutual. Here are some of the text messages you can use to describe them.

You are my life, my happiness, and my joy.

Without you, life would be so dull and boring. I'm so thankful to have you in my life.

My love for you is so deep that the oceans are becoming so envious day by day. I just want to say good morning to the love of my life. Kisses.

Fights and arguments, ups and downs. Hugs and kisses, smiles and frowns. We'll sail through it all together, not just now but forever.

Sometimes, I knock on the doors of your heart to make sure I still live there.

When I am with you, I don't need the warmth of a jacket or the light from a bulb; you are like a flame that gives me soft heat and perfect light.

Riddle of the day: What is gorgeous than a Greek god, more handsome than a Hollywood heartthrob and more giving than a millionaire? Answer: You! You are all this and more, my dear husband. I love being with you.

I get the best feeling in the world when you say hi or even smile at me because I know that I've crossed your mind, even if it's just for a second.

Just like the sun shines during the day and the moon during the night, you, my love, light up my life.

I do know some things. I know I love you.

We are made of particles that have existed since the universe began. I like to think those atoms travelled 14 billion years through time and space to create us so that we could be together and make each other whole.

If my life was a ship, you would be the anchor that holds me in place and the sails which take me on a beautiful journey. I love you.

It is not true that love does not have boundaries. My love for you has created boundaries in your heart so that no one else can come in.

You are my best friend, my shoulder to lean on, the one person I know I can count on, you're the love of my life, you're my one, and only, you're my everything.

A man in a blue shirt looking at his partner holding a bouquet of red roses. Photo: Ariel Skelley

Even the air hoovering in Japan know how much you mean to me.

I would rather spend one moment holding you than a lifetime knowing I never could.

I fell in love when I saw you, and you smiled because you knew.

But you've slipped under my skin, invaded my blood and seized my heart.

Love songs to describe the one you love

Another cute way of describing the one you love is by sending them a song that completely describes them. Today, the entertainment industry has music in different genres. So, depending on your taste in music, you can opt to send them a whole song, verse, or a line from the song that could describe them.

Here are some of the songs you can use to describe the person you cherish.

In Case You Didn't Know - Brett Young

- Brett Young Just The way You Are - Bruno Mars

- Bruno Mars All Of Me - John Legend

- John Legend I'm Yours - Jason Mraz

- Jason Mraz African Queen - 2face

- 2face Angel of my life - Paul Play Dairo

- Paul Play Dairo No one like you - Psquare

- Psquare Love me x3 - Tiwa Savage

- Tiwa Savage Orente - Adekunle Gold

- Adekunle Gold True love - 2face

- 2face Fall in love - D'banj

- D'banj Fight for you - Adekunle Gold

Additionally, you can opt for a particular line or a verse from a song to describe the one you love. Here are some lines from songs you can use to describe the person you love.

When you put your arms around me, you let me know there's nothing in this world I can't do - Somebody Like You by Keith Urban.

by Keith Urban. I love you best. You're not like the rest - Lady by Little River Band.

by Little River Band. Your love is better than ice cream - Ice Cream by Sarah McLachlan.

by Sarah McLachlan. Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you and everything you do - Yellow by Coldplay.

by Coldplay. You are my muse - All of Me by John Legend.

by John Legend. Well, I found a woman stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams; I hope that someday I'll share her home - Perfect by Ed Sheeran.

Love is an extraordinary feeling that you feel towards your significant other. It is essential to know that spreading it is in accordance with the Bible and that God is the creator of love. If you have been looking for love text message ideas to describe the image of the one you love, be rest assured of finding the perfect one from the listicle above.

